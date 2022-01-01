Calamari in Murray
Murray restaurants that serve calamari
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray
|Fried Calamari
|$11.50
Lightly breaded calamari fried to perfection and tossed with Sweet and Sour sauce
|Calamari Salt & Pepper
|$13.50
Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix
