Restaurant info

Catfish Cabin is proud to have provided Jackson and West Tennessee with good food and great service since 1980! We are locally owned and operated, and we take great pride in providing you with fresh, cooked-to-order meals in a family-friendly atmosphere. Catfish, Hushpuppies, and Cole Slaw are our specialties, but we also serve a variety of Seafood, Chicken, Burgers, Salads, and Steak!