Catfish Cabin

1290 S Highland Ave

Jackson, TN 38301

Lunch Menu

Lunch Fillet

$10.49

Lunch Broiled Fillet

$10.99

Lunch Blackened Fillet

$10.99

Lunch Louisiana Fillet

$10.99

Lunch Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Lunch Mini Shrimp

$9.49

Lunch Blackened Chicken

$9.99

Lunch Fried Chicken

$9.49

Lunch Hamburger Steak

$10.49

Lunch Cheeseburger

$9.99

Lunch Burger

$9.99

Lunch Broiled Chicken

$9.99

Lunch Whole Fish

$10.99

Lunch Fish Taco

$10.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Catfish Cabin is proud to have provided Jackson and West Tennessee with good food and great service since 1980! We are locally owned and operated, and we take great pride in providing you with fresh, cooked-to-order meals in a family-friendly atmosphere. Catfish, Hushpuppies, and Cole Slaw are our specialties, but we also serve a variety of Seafood, Chicken, Burgers, Salads, and Steak!

1290 S Highland Ave, Jackson, TN 38301

