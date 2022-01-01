Olive Branch restaurants you'll love
More about SideStreet Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SideStreet Burgers
9199 MS-178, Olive Branch
|Popular items
|Garlic Potato Wedges
|$2.25
Sliced Red B Potatoes with garlic seasoning roasted to perfection.
|Laura's Pollo Loco Quesadilla
|$9.00
The unassuming quesadilla that fits the budget and takes you to a happy place. Made with shredded chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, sauteed onions, light sriracha, and a ranch drizzle. Topped with cilantro creama and pico de gallo.
|The Street Burger
|$10.00
Our Newest Burger! 6 ounces of (Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib) Hand Cut Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Garlic Mayo on a Potato Bun.
More about Flava Shack Seafood
SEAFOOD
Flava Shack Seafood
8942 Mid South Dr., Olive Branch
|Popular items
|Boiler
|Seafood Pasta
|$18.00
|Lamb Chops
|$20.00
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
5218 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch
|Popular items
|Loaded Potato
|$7.99
Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack, green onions, and black olives served with a side of butter and sour cream.
|Bacon Cheesy Potato
|$7.99
Crispy bacon smothered with cheddar and Monterey Jack. Served with a side of butter and sour cream.
|White BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken with hardwood-smoked bacon, smothered with our own white BBQ sauce and provolone cheese served on a Milano roll.
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
Tops Bar-B-Q
4824 Bethel Rd, Olive Branch
|Popular items
|Turkey Burger
|$5.79
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
|Rib Slabs
|$13.99
1/2 or full slab of smoked, seasoned, St Louis ribs served with Tops original BBQ sauce on the side
|The Fireman
|$6.39
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese topped with a portion of our smoked pork shoulder, slaw and original sauce
More about Olive Branch Pizza Co.
Olive Branch Pizza Co.
9215 MS-178, Olive Branch
|Popular items
|The Hungry Man
|$12.75
Bacon, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella
|Margarita
|$8.75
Pesto With Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella, Tomatoes
|Greek Salad
Just a damn good Greek salad. Perfect with your pizza! Opa!
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mugshots Grill & Bar
6300 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch
|Popular items
|KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN
|$8.99
Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.
|BREAKFAST BURGER
|$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, fresh fried egg, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
|MCDOWELL BURGER
|$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
More about Delta Soul Eats & Sweets
Delta Soul Eats & Sweets
4971 Isabel Dr, Olive Branch