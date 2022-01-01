Olive Branch restaurants you'll love

Olive Branch restaurants
Toast
  • Olive Branch

Olive Branch's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Caterers
Bagels
Must-try Olive Branch restaurants

SideStreet Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SideStreet Burgers

9199 MS-178, Olive Branch

Avg 4.7 (1258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Potato Wedges$2.25
Sliced Red B Potatoes with garlic seasoning roasted to perfection.
Laura's Pollo Loco Quesadilla$9.00
The unassuming quesadilla that fits the budget and takes you to a happy place. Made with shredded chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, sauteed onions, light sriracha, and a ranch drizzle. Topped with cilantro creama and pico de gallo.
The Street Burger$10.00
Our Newest Burger! 6 ounces of (Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib) Hand Cut Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Garlic Mayo on a Potato Bun.
Flava Shack Seafood image

SEAFOOD

Flava Shack Seafood

8942 Mid South Dr., Olive Branch

Avg 4.3 (543 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boiler
Seafood Pasta$18.00
Lamb Chops$20.00
Sweet Peppers Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

5218 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Potato$7.99
Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack, green onions, and black olives served with a side of butter and sour cream.
Bacon Cheesy Potato$7.99
Crispy bacon smothered with cheddar and Monterey Jack. Served with a side of butter and sour cream.
White BBQ Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken with hardwood-smoked bacon, smothered with our own white BBQ sauce and provolone cheese served on a Milano roll.
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

4824 Bethel Rd, Olive Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Burger$5.79
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Rib Slabs$13.99
1/2 or full slab of smoked, seasoned, St Louis ribs served with Tops original BBQ sauce on the side
The Fireman$6.39
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese topped with a portion of our smoked pork shoulder, slaw and original sauce
Olive Branch Pizza Co. image

 

Olive Branch Pizza Co.

9215 MS-178, Olive Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Hungry Man$12.75
Bacon, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella
Margarita$8.75
Pesto With Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella, Tomatoes
Greek Salad
Just a damn good Greek salad. Perfect with your pizza! Opa!
Restaurant banner

BAGELS • DONUTS

OB Donuts

4857 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch

Avg 4.7 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Main pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

6300 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN$8.99
Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.
BREAKFAST BURGER$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, fresh fried egg, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
MCDOWELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Delta Soul Eats & Sweets image

 

Delta Soul Eats & Sweets

4971 Isabel Dr, Olive Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Burgers

Olive Branch

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oxford

No reviews yet

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet
Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Oxford

No reviews yet

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
