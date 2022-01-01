Southaven restaurants you'll love

Mardi Gras would not be Mardi Gras without a sweet purple, green, and gold Gambino’s Bakery King Cake. Made with fresh butter and sweet cinnamon, topped with a generous layer of poured fondant, and baked with the customary gold baby figure inside (tradition has it whoever finds the figure in their slice is king or queen for the day). Beans & Leaves is proud to import the world famous Gambino's King Cake for this Mardi Gras season.

Cinnamon - $24.99 | Feeds 15-18 people

Cream Cheese - $27.99 | Feeds 15 - 18 people

Praline - $34.99 | Feeds up to 20 people

