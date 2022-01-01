Southaven restaurants you'll love

Southaven restaurants
Toast
  • Southaven

Southaven's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Must-try Southaven restaurants

Beans & Leaves image

 

Beans & Leaves

2867 May Blvd, Suite 104, Southaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Gambino's King Cake Cinnamon$24.99
Mardi Gras would not be Mardi Gras without a sweet purple, green, and gold Gambino’s Bakery King Cake. Made with fresh butter and sweet cinnamon, topped with a generous layer of poured fondant, and baked with the customary gold baby figure inside (tradition has it whoever finds the figure in their slice is king or queen for the day). Beans & Leaves is proud to import the world famous Gambino's King Cake for this Mardi Gras season.
Cinnamon - $24.99 | Feeds 15-18 people
Cream Cheese - $27.99 | Feeds 15 - 18 people
Praline - $34.99 | Feeds up to 20 people
Italian Cream Sodas 16oz$5.25
Club soda mixed with flavor and cream. Topped with some whip for a refreshing drink.
Latte 16oz$4.95
Signature espresso blened with steam milk and topped with a delicate layer of milk crema.
More about Beans & Leaves
Italia Pizza Cafe LLC image

 

Italia Pizza Cafe LLC

n/a, Southaven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagna
16 Inch - Cheese Pizza$14.99
12 Inch - Cheese Pizza$9.99
More about Italia Pizza Cafe LLC
Tops Bar-B-Q image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tops Bar-B-Q

313 Stateline Rd. West, Southaven

Avg 2.8 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bar-B-Q Nachos$8.59
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Pork Combos$8.39
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
Fries - Regular Order$1.89
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
You've been Sauced by Will Smith image

 

You've been Sauced by Will Smith

7090 Malco Blvd\nSuite 113, Southaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FRIED CORN$2.99
COMES IN A ORDER OF TWO PIECES,
5 WHOLE WINGS$10.99
SERVED WITH RANCH , BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
3 WHOLE WINGS$6.99
SERVED WITH RANCH , BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
More about You've been Sauced by Will Smith
Banner pic

 

TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN

6343 Getwell Road, Southaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN
