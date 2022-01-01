Southaven restaurants you'll love
Beans & Leaves
2867 May Blvd, Suite 104, Southaven
|Popular items
|Whole Gambino's King Cake Cinnamon
|$24.99
Mardi Gras would not be Mardi Gras without a sweet purple, green, and gold Gambino’s Bakery King Cake. Made with fresh butter and sweet cinnamon, topped with a generous layer of poured fondant, and baked with the customary gold baby figure inside (tradition has it whoever finds the figure in their slice is king or queen for the day). Beans & Leaves is proud to import the world famous Gambino's King Cake for this Mardi Gras season.
Cinnamon - $24.99 | Feeds 15-18 people
Cream Cheese - $27.99 | Feeds 15 - 18 people
Praline - $34.99 | Feeds up to 20 people
|Italian Cream Sodas 16oz
|$5.25
Club soda mixed with flavor and cream. Topped with some whip for a refreshing drink.
|Latte 16oz
|$4.95
Signature espresso blened with steam milk and topped with a delicate layer of milk crema.
Italia Pizza Cafe LLC
n/a, Southaven
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|16 Inch - Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
|12 Inch - Cheese Pizza
|$9.99
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tops Bar-B-Q
313 Stateline Rd. West, Southaven
|Popular items
|Bar-B-Q Nachos
|$8.59
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
|Pork Combos
|$8.39
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
|Fries - Regular Order
|$1.89
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
You've been Sauced by Will Smith
7090 Malco Blvd\nSuite 113, Southaven
|Popular items
|FRIED CORN
|$2.99
COMES IN A ORDER OF TWO PIECES,
|5 WHOLE WINGS
|$10.99
SERVED WITH RANCH , BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
|3 WHOLE WINGS
|$6.99
SERVED WITH RANCH , BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN
6343 Getwell Road, Southaven