Pizza
Chicken

Italia pizza cafe

review star

No reviews yet

n/a

Southaven, MS 38671

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Inch - Cheese Pizza
Fettuccine Alfredo
Bruschetta (4)

Appetizers

Garlic Knots (6)

$5.75

These our the famous garlic knots that we have as appetizers or that come with your meal

Boneless Wings

$8.50

Delicious boneless wings get them in honey hot, mild honey gold, hot

Bruschetta (4)

$8.50

Delicious bruschetta also for additional price you can add chicken or shrimp

Cheese Bread (5)

$8.50
Cheese Curds

$8.50

Delicious cheese curds with side of Mariana crowd favorite

Fried Mushrooms

$8.50

Fried Pickles Chips

$8.50
Fries

$8.50

Garlic Bread Loaf

$7.50

Half Garlic Bread Loaf

$4.99
Meatballs

$1.50

Delicious meatballs get 1 or as many as u like

Pepperoni Sticks

$8.50
Toasted Italian Ravioli

$8.50

Toasted ravioli with side of marinara

Traditional Wings (8)

$14.00

Bone in wings order with one of your favorite sauces

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.99+
Greek Salad

$5.99+

Famous Greek salad comes with lettuce tomatoes Greek olives onions cucumbers and feta cheese

Chef Salad

$5.99+

Delicious chef salad includes lettuce tomatoes onions black olives and mozzarella ham salami

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Spinach Salad

$5.99+

Dan's Salad

$11.50

Pizza By The Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.90

Pepperoni & Sausage Slice

$3.59

Deluxe Slice

$4.15

Super Slice

$4.20

Veggie Slice

$4.15

Hawaiian Slice

$4.25

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.75

BBQ Pork Slice

$4.59

1 Topping Slice

$3.44

2 Topping Slice

$3.90

Stuffed Slice

$8.00

NY Style Pizza

28 Inch - Stuffed Pizza

$80.00

This is a monster 28 inch stuff all meats pizza comes double crusted baked to perfection with sausage ham salami mozzarella and dressed with olive oil and Parmesan cheese and a side of marinara sauce

16 Inch - Stuffed Pizza

$30.99

Stuffed Slice

$8.00

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$9.00

Delicious red pepper cut in half filled with ground beef and topped with provolone cheese choice of garlic bread or knots

8 Inch - Bruschetta Pizza

$11.99

8 Inch - Deluxe

$11.99

8 Inch - Super

$12.99

8 Inch - Vegetarian

$11.99

8 Inch - Hawaiian

$11.99

8 Inch - BBQ Chicken

$12.99

8 Inch - BBQ Pork

$12.99

8 Inch - White Pizza

$11.99

8 Inch - Cheese Pizza

$7.99

8 Inch - Chicken Buffalo Pizza

$12.99

8 Inch - Margarita Pizza

$11.99

8 Inch - Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.99

12 Inch - Bruschetta Pizza

$18.99

12 Inch - Deluxe

$18.99

12 Inch - Super

$19.99

12 Inch - Vegetarian

$15.00

12 Inch - Hawaiian

$15.99

12 Inch - BBQ Chicken

$15.00

12 Inch - BBQ Pork

$15.00

12 Inch - White Pizza

$15.99

12 Inch - Cheese Pizza

$12.99

12 Inch - Chicken Buffalo Pizza

$16.99

12 inch - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

16 Inch - Brushetta Pizza

$25.99

16 Inch - Deluxe

$25.99

16 Inch - Super

$27.99

16 Inch - Vegetarian

$20.99

16 Inch - Hawaiian

$20.99

16 Inch - BBQ Chicken

$21.99

16 Inch - BBQ Pork

$21.99

16 Inch - White Pizza

$21.99

16 Inch - Cheese Pizza

$16.99

16 Inch - Stuffed Pizza

$30.99

16 Inch Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

16 inch Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.99

16-Margarita Pizza

$20.99

28 Inch - Bruschetta Pizza

$45.00

28 Inch - Deluxe

$43.99

28 Inch - Super

$45.99

28 Inch - Vegetarian

$40.00

28 Inch - Hawaiian

$36.99

28 Inch - BBQ Chicken

$40.99

28 Inch - BBQ Pork

$43.99

28 Inch - White Pizza

$40.99

28 Inch - Cheese Pizza

$33.99
28 Inch - Stuffed Pizza

$80.00

This is a monster 28 inch stuff all meats pizza comes double crusted baked to perfection with sausage ham salami mozzarella and dressed with olive oil and Parmesan cheese and a side of marinara sauce

28 Inch - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$47.99

28 Inch - Chicken Buffalo

$45.99

Specialties

New Yorker

$12.50

Loaded with ham salami sausage olives mozzarella onions and mushrooms

Stromboli

$12.50

BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$12.50

BBQ Pork Stromboli

$12.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli

$12.50

Chicken Parmesan Stromboli

$12.50

Chicken Stromboli

$12.50

Cheese Calzone

$6.99

Vegetarian Calzone

$11.99
Combo Roll

$12.50

Delicious combo roll included sausage pepperoni mozzarella and black olives and onions

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$9.00

Delicious red pepper cut in half filled with ground beef and topped with provolone cheese choice of garlic bread or knots

Philly Cheese Steak Strombli

$13.99

Thin cut steak with grilled onions and bell peppers mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce on side

Jorge's Hawaiian Stromboli

$13.99

Loaded with ham pepperoni pineapple and mozzarella served with a side of red sauce

Sandwiches

Full Nelson

$13.50

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$13.50

Chicken Sub

$12.50

Danish Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Genoa Salami & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Ham, Salami & Cheese Sub

$12.50
Italian Meatball w/Cheese Sub

$12.50

Delicious Italian meatball and cheese get it with lite sauce or drenched

Italian Roast Beef

$13.50

Italian Sausage Sub

$12.50

Steak Sub

$13.50
Super Sub

$13.50

Turkey Sandwich

$13.50

Pastas

Baked Ziti

$9.99+

This our delicious baked ziti with red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and light Parmesan come with Garlic bread or knots

Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.99+

Delicious fettuccine Alfredo you can get with just Alfredo or add chicken or shrimp

Lasagna

$8.99+

Delicious lasagna can get half or full order

Pinnelli

$16.99+

Delicious pinnelli comes with broccoli feta cheese tomatoes a mix or red sauce and Alfredo sauce can get with chicken or shrimp or just plain

Ravioli

$9.99+
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$9.99+

Famous spaghetti with meat balls

Spaghetti w/Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Spaghetti w/Chicken Parmesan

Tortellini

$14.99

Tortellini with Alfredo sauce

Misha”s Pasta

$15.99

Delicious fettuccine noodles with Creamy Alfredo sauce topped with breaded chicken cut in to slice and Parmesan cheese served with choice or garlic bread or knots

Desserts

Assorted Cheesecakes

$4.29+

With your choice of Big mama cheese cake or strawberry swirl cheese cake of just a regular slice of cheese cake it can make your evening complete .

Cannoli

$4.29

Tiramisu

$5.99

If you love coffee then try our Delicious piece of tiramisu cake topped with chocolate caramel and powder sugar tops off your delicious meal

Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Delicious slice of chocolate cake drizzled with chocolate on top perfect way to end the night

Carrot cake

$5.99

Delicious carrot cake topped with frosting

Oreo Cookie Cake

$5.99

If you like Oreos then this is the desert for you chocolate top Oreo middle can’t go wrong

Extras

Red Sauce

$1.15

Meat Sauce

$1.99

Alfredo Sauce

$2.75

Pinnelli Sauce

$2.25

Extra Dressing (2oz)

$1.19

Extra Dressing (4oz)

$1.99

Chips

$0.89

Garlic Bread Slice

$0.99

Drinks (Dine-in)

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Barq's

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half/Half Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Water

Drinks (To-Go)

Coca-Cola

$1.79

Barq's

$1.79

Diet Coke

$1.79

Dr. Pepper

$1.79

Lemonade

$1.79

Fruit Punch

$1.79

Powerade

$1.79

Sprite

$1.79

Sweet Tea

$1.79

Unsweet Tea

$1.79

Half/Half Tea

$1.79

Arnold Palmer

$1.79

Water

Bottle coke 16oz

$2.00

Monster drink

$2.25

Red Bull 8.4 oz

$2.00

Pitchers

Soft Drinks

$5.99

Gallon of Tea

$5.99

Catering Salads

Garden Salad Pan

$45.95+

Chef Salad Pan

$47.95+
Greek Salad Pan

$47.99+

Ice berg Lettuce with baby tomatoes red onions black olives and Parmesan cheese over it Lg Feed about 15-20 Small Tray from 10-13 comes with your choice of dressing

Catering Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken & Mushroom Pan

$63.99+

Fettuccine Alfredo w/Shrimp Pan

$69.95+

Fettuccine Alfredo Pan

$49.95+

Spaghetti w/Meatballs Pan

$50.99+

Tortellini Pan

$69.95+

Lasagna Pan

$62.99+

Pinnelli Pan

$79.95+

Cheese Ravioli Pan

$59.95+

Beef Ravioli Pan

$69.95+

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce Pan

$49.95+

Spaghetti w/Red Sauce Pan

$34.95+

Small Baked Ziti w/ Meat Sauce Pan

$49.95
Small Baked ziti w\ red sauce

$45.99

Small Catering Tray is baked Zitti e with red sauce and melted mozzarella and topped with Parmesan cheese come with side of knots or garlic bread feeds about 10-15 people

Large baked ziti w\ meat sauce pan

$75.99

Large baked ziti w\ red sauce pan

$63.99

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$34.95+

Garlic Bread

$34.95+

Toasted Italian Ravioli

$100.00+
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

italia pizza cafe home of the best italian cuisine in southaven for over 20 years

Website

Location

n/a, Southaven, MS 38671

Directions

