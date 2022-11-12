Italia pizza cafe
Southaven, MS 38671
Appetizers
Garlic Knots (6)
These our the famous garlic knots that we have as appetizers or that come with your meal
Boneless Wings
Delicious boneless wings get them in honey hot, mild honey gold, hot
Bruschetta (4)
Delicious bruschetta also for additional price you can add chicken or shrimp
Cheese Bread (5)
Cheese Curds
Delicious cheese curds with side of Mariana crowd favorite
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles Chips
Fries
Garlic Bread Loaf
Half Garlic Bread Loaf
Meatballs
Delicious meatballs get 1 or as many as u like
Pepperoni Sticks
Toasted Italian Ravioli
Toasted ravioli with side of marinara
Traditional Wings (8)
Bone in wings order with one of your favorite sauces
Salads
Pizza By The Slice
NY Style Pizza
28 Inch - Stuffed Pizza
This is a monster 28 inch stuff all meats pizza comes double crusted baked to perfection with sausage ham salami mozzarella and dressed with olive oil and Parmesan cheese and a side of marinara sauce
16 Inch - Stuffed Pizza
Stuffed Slice
Stuffed Bell Pepper
Delicious red pepper cut in half filled with ground beef and topped with provolone cheese choice of garlic bread or knots
8 Inch - Bruschetta Pizza
8 Inch - Deluxe
8 Inch - Super
8 Inch - Vegetarian
8 Inch - Hawaiian
8 Inch - BBQ Chicken
8 Inch - BBQ Pork
8 Inch - White Pizza
8 Inch - Cheese Pizza
8 Inch - Chicken Buffalo Pizza
8 Inch - Margarita Pizza
8 Inch - Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
12 Inch - Bruschetta Pizza
12 Inch - Deluxe
12 Inch - Super
12 Inch - Vegetarian
12 Inch - Hawaiian
12 Inch - BBQ Chicken
12 Inch - BBQ Pork
12 Inch - White Pizza
12 Inch - Cheese Pizza
12 Inch - Chicken Buffalo Pizza
12 inch - Chicken Bacon Ranch
16 Inch - Brushetta Pizza
16 Inch - Deluxe
16 Inch - Super
16 Inch - Vegetarian
16 Inch - Hawaiian
16 Inch - BBQ Chicken
16 Inch - BBQ Pork
16 Inch - White Pizza
16 Inch - Cheese Pizza
16 Inch - Stuffed Pizza
16 Inch Buffalo Chicken
16 inch Chicken Bacon Ranch
16-Margarita Pizza
28 Inch - Bruschetta Pizza
28 Inch - Deluxe
28 Inch - Super
28 Inch - Vegetarian
28 Inch - Hawaiian
28 Inch - BBQ Chicken
28 Inch - BBQ Pork
28 Inch - White Pizza
28 Inch - Cheese Pizza
28 Inch - Stuffed Pizza
28 Inch - Chicken Bacon Ranch
28 Inch - Chicken Buffalo
Specialties
New Yorker
Loaded with ham salami sausage olives mozzarella onions and mushrooms
Stromboli
BBQ Chicken Stromboli
BBQ Pork Stromboli
Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli
Chicken Parmesan Stromboli
Chicken Stromboli
Cheese Calzone
Vegetarian Calzone
Combo Roll
Delicious combo roll included sausage pepperoni mozzarella and black olives and onions
Stuffed Bell Pepper
Delicious red pepper cut in half filled with ground beef and topped with provolone cheese choice of garlic bread or knots
Philly Cheese Steak Strombli
Thin cut steak with grilled onions and bell peppers mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce on side
Jorge's Hawaiian Stromboli
Loaded with ham pepperoni pineapple and mozzarella served with a side of red sauce
Sandwiches
Full Nelson
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Chicken Sub
Danish Ham & Cheese Sub
Genoa Salami & Cheese Sub
Ham, Salami & Cheese Sub
Italian Meatball w/Cheese Sub
Delicious Italian meatball and cheese get it with lite sauce or drenched
Italian Roast Beef
Italian Sausage Sub
Steak Sub
Super Sub
Turkey Sandwich
Pastas
Baked Ziti
This our delicious baked ziti with red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and light Parmesan come with Garlic bread or knots
Fettuccine Alfredo
Delicious fettuccine Alfredo you can get with just Alfredo or add chicken or shrimp
Lasagna
Delicious lasagna can get half or full order
Pinnelli
Delicious pinnelli comes with broccoli feta cheese tomatoes a mix or red sauce and Alfredo sauce can get with chicken or shrimp or just plain
Ravioli
Spaghetti
Famous spaghetti with meat balls
Spaghetti w/Chicken Parmesan
Tortellini
Tortellini with Alfredo sauce
Misha”s Pasta
Delicious fettuccine noodles with Creamy Alfredo sauce topped with breaded chicken cut in to slice and Parmesan cheese served with choice or garlic bread or knots
Desserts
Assorted Cheesecakes
With your choice of Big mama cheese cake or strawberry swirl cheese cake of just a regular slice of cheese cake it can make your evening complete .
Cannoli
Tiramisu
If you love coffee then try our Delicious piece of tiramisu cake topped with chocolate caramel and powder sugar tops off your delicious meal
Cookie
Chocolate Cake
Delicious slice of chocolate cake drizzled with chocolate on top perfect way to end the night
Carrot cake
Delicious carrot cake topped with frosting
Oreo Cookie Cake
If you like Oreos then this is the desert for you chocolate top Oreo middle can’t go wrong
Extras
Drinks (Dine-in)
Drinks (To-Go)
Catering Salads
Catering Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken & Mushroom Pan
Fettuccine Alfredo w/Shrimp Pan
Fettuccine Alfredo Pan
Spaghetti w/Meatballs Pan
Tortellini Pan
Lasagna Pan
Pinnelli Pan
Cheese Ravioli Pan
Beef Ravioli Pan
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce Pan
Spaghetti w/Red Sauce Pan
Small Baked Ziti w/ Meat Sauce Pan
Small Baked ziti w\ red sauce
Small Catering Tray is baked Zitti e with red sauce and melted mozzarella and topped with Parmesan cheese come with side of knots or garlic bread feeds about 10-15 people
Large baked ziti w\ meat sauce pan
Large baked ziti w\ red sauce pan
italia pizza cafe home of the best italian cuisine in southaven for over 20 years
n/a, Southaven, MS 38671