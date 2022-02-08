A map showing the location of Central BBQ Silo Location Silo SquareView gallery

Central BBQ Silo Location Silo Square

Silo Square

Southaven, MS 38672

Snacks

Sausage & Cheese Plate

$13.00
Half Pork BBQ Nachos

$9.00
Full Pork BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Half Chicken BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Full Chicken BBQ Nachos

$14.00

Half Beef BBQ Nachos

$11.00

Full Beef BBQ Nachos

$15.00

Half Turkey BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Full Turkey BBQ Nachos

$14.00
Chips & Blue Cheese

$7.00
Half Hot Wings

$9.00
3 Bone Ribs

$10.00

Full BBQ Nachos No Meat

$7.00

Half Nacho No Meat

$4.25

Full Hot Wing

$17.00

Full Combo Nacho

$13.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00
Portabella Salad

$8.00
BBQ Chef Salad

$12.00

BBQ Chef Salad Beef

$14.00

BBQ Chef Salad Chicken

$13.00

BBQ Chef Salad Turkey

$13.00

Sides

BBQ Beans (regular)

$3.00
Fries (regular)

$3.00
Green Beans (regular)

$3.00
Greens (regular)

$3.00
Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)

$3.00
Mac N’ Cheese (regular)

$3.00
Onion Rings (regular)

$3.00
Pork Rinds (regular)

$3.00
Potato Salad (regular)

$3.00
Slaw (regular)

$3.00
BBQ Beans (large)

$4.00
Slaw (large)

$4.00
Greens (large)

$4.00
Green Beans (large)

$4.00
Home Cooked Potato Chips (large)

$4.00
Potato Salad (large)

$4.00
Mac N’ Cheese (large)

$4.00

Pork Rinds (large)

$4.00
Fries (large)

$4.00
Onion Rings (large)

$4.00

Extra 2oz Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.25

Sandwiches

Reg Pork Sandwich

$8.00
Lg Pork Sandwich

$10.00
Reg Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.00
Lg Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.00
Reg Chicken Sandwich

$9.00
Lg Chicken Sandwich

$11.00
Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$10.00
Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$12.00
Sausage Sandwich

$7.00
Bologna Sandwich

$7.00
Portabella Sandwich

$7.00

Baked Beans (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Fries (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Slaw (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Greens (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Mac N' Cheese (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Pork Rinds (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

House Chips (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Onion Rings (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Green Beans (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Potato Salad (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Plates

Pork Plate

$14.00
Beef Brisket Plate

$19.00
1/2 Chicken Plate

$14.00Out of stock
Turkey Plate

$15.00
Pulled Chicken Plate

$14.00
Half Slab The Rib Plate

$24.00
Full Slab The Rib Plate

$33.00
Slab for Two Plate

$36.00
Combo Plate

$25.00
Combo Rib Plate

$35.00

Just Meat

Beef LB

$22.00

Chicken LB

$17.00

Full Slab Ribs Only

$32.00

Half Slab Ribs Only

$22.00

Half Chicken Only

$10.00Out of stock

Pork LB

$15.00

Sausage LB

$11.00

Hot dog

$3.00

Bologna LB

$11.00

Turkey LB

$18.00

Wing

$3.00

2 Tenders

$3.00

Dessert

5 Layer Caramel Cake

$4.00
5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$4.00
5 Layer Coconut Cake

$4.00
5 Layer Strawberry cake

$4.00

Homemade Banana Pudding

$4.00

Cookies(2)

$1.75
Quart Banana Pudding

$12.00Out of stock
Brownie Only (No Ice Cream)

$2.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Sweet LaLa's Cookie

$3.99Out of stock

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Hot Dog

$6.00Out of stock
Jr. BBQ

$6.00
Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mac N’ Cheese

$6.00

Bulk

1/2 Meat Tray

$85.00Out of stock

12 pack Beef

$66.00Out of stock

12 Pack Chicken

$60.00

3 LB Chik 2 LG Slaw 1 LG Sauce DZ buns

12 Pack Pork

$58.00

3lb Pork 2 LG Slaw LG Sauce Dozen Buns

12Pack Turkey

$64.00

6 Pack Beef

$44.00Out of stock

6 Pack Chicken

$35.00

6 Pack Pork

$33.00

1.5 LB Pork Sauce LG Slaw 6 Buns

6 Pack Turkey

$37.00

Buns Each

$0.29

Dozen buns

$3.25

Meat Tray

$137.00Out of stock

Quart Beans

$10.00

Quart Green Bean

$10.00

Quart Greens

$10.00

Quart Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Quart Pot Salad

$10.00

Quart Slaw

$10.00

Rolls Each

$0.25

Extra Meat 4OZ

Salad Bowl

$1.50

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Sierra Mist

$2.50
Dr Pepper

$2.50
Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50
Mtn Dew

$2.50
Root Beer

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50
Lemonade

$2.50
Unsweet Tea

$2.50
Sweet Tea

$2.50
Half/half Tea

$2.50

Half Tea/ Half Lemonade

$2.50
Logo Cups For Water

$0.50
Gallon of Tea

$6.00Out of stock
Gallon Of Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Bag Of Ice

$2.50Out of stock

Retail

16oz Hot Sauce

$8.99

16oz Mild Sauce

$8.99

16oz Mustard

$8.99

16oz Sweet Heat

$8.99

16oz Vinegar

$8.99

Hot Rub

$6.99

Rib Rub

$6.99

Shake

$6.99

Jerk

$6.99

Gift Box

$24.99Out of stock

Clothing

3/4 Baseball Shirt

$20.00

Flat Bill Hat

$25.00

Grey Hat

$25.00

Grey Tshirt

$20.00

Koozie

$1.00Out of stock

Logo Patch

$1.00Out of stock

Meat Hat

$25.00

Navy Hat

$25.00

Navy Tshirt

$20.00

Tank

$15.00Out of stock

Tie Dye Tshirt

$25.00

Youth Tee/Onesie

$15.00Out of stock

Zip-up Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock

Pullover-Hoodie

$45.00

Legacy Trucker Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Royal Blue Socks

$12.99

Tie Dye Socks

$12.99

Navy/Orange Socks

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Silo Square, Southaven, MS 38672

