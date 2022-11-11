Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beans & Leaves

2867 May Blvd, Suite 104

Southaven, MS 38672

The Silo
House Blend Drip Brew
Latte

Holiday Menu

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Spiced Apple Cider from the very best trees of Vermont. Such a sweet and delicious treat.

Christmas Cookie Latte

$5.80+

A wonderful blend of White chocolate caramel and praline syrups topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle to create this one of a kind latte.

Eggnog Latte

$4.20+

A creamy blend of Eggnog and espresso topped with nutmeg.

Gingerbread Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.80+

Perfect fall latte combo of gingerbread and pumpkin spice topped with cinnamon.

Iced Christmas Cookie Latte

$7.25+

A wonderful blend of White chocolate caramel and praline syrups topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle to create this one of a kind latte.

Iced Gingerbread Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.25+

Perfect fall iced latte combo of gingerbread and pumpkin spice topped with cinnamon.

Iced Grinch Latte

$6.25+

Matcha Latte with a shot of espresso topped with mocha drizzle and red sprinkles.

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$7.25+

Its beginning to look a lot like Christmas! A traditional holiday favorite Peppermint and chocolate iced latte!

Iced Peppermint White Mocha

$7.25+

A sweet traditional blend of white chocolate and peppermint iced latte.

Iced Spiced Gingerbread Latte

$7.25+

If you love gingerbread this is your latte!! Spiced brown sugar with gingerbread iced latte topped off with cinnamon.

Iced Spiced Maple Pancake Latte

$7.25+

A fall favorite Spiced brown sugar with Maple pancake iced latte topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Peppermint Mocha

$5.80+

Its beginning to look a lot like Christmas! A traditional holiday favorite Peppermint and chocolate latte!

Peppermint White Mocha

$5.80+

A sweet holiday favorite blend of peppermint and white chocolate latte.

Snowman Frappuccino

$6.85+

A little spin on a traditional holiday favorite Peppermint and White chocolate blended coffee with whipped cream chocolate drizzle and candy cane bits.

Spiced Gingerbread Latte

$5.80+

If you love gingerbread this is your latte!! Spiced brown sugar with gingerbread latte topped off with delicate foam and cinnamon.

Spiced Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Feel like a kid again with this deliciously sweet and Santa Approved Mexican hot chocolate topped with mini marshmallows.

Spiced Maple Pancake Latte

$5.80+

A fall favorite Spiced brown sugar with Maple pancake latte topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

The Grinch Latte

$5.20+

Matcha Latte with a shot of espresso topped with mocha drizzle and red sprinkles.

Naughty Santa Frappuccino

$6.85+

Charcoal Mocha Frappuccino with Peppermint syrup topped with whipped cream and Candy Cane bites.

Signature Drinks

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$5.80+

our signature latte with cinnamon syrup and white chocolate .

Honeysuckle Latte

$5.80+

Our signature latte with Lavender syrup, Honey & Steamed Oatmilk.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.80+

Pumpkin Spice Syrup with whipped cream and Cinnamon

Iced Cinnamon Roll Latte

$7.25+

our signature Iced Latte with cinnamon and white chocolate syrup.

Iced Honeysuckle Latte

$7.10+

Iced latte with Oatmilk, Lavender Syrup and Honey.

Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$6.50+

Pumpkin Spice syrup with Whipped cream & Cinnamon

S'mores Latte

$5.80+

Mocha & Toasted Marshmallow with Whipped Cream, Cookie Crumble & Mocha Drizzle

Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.80+

Latte with Brown butter toffee and cinnamon syrup, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Cold Brew Float

$8.40+

Our smooth cold brew with a scoop of Gelato.

Hocus Pocus Frappe

$6.85+

Vanilla Bean with Peppermint, Whipped Cream and Sprinkles.

Italian Cream Sodas

$4.60+

Club soda mixed with flavor and cream. Topped with some whip for a refreshing drink.

Iced S'mores Latte

$7.25+

Mocha & Toasted Marshmallow with Whipped Cream, Cookie Crumble & Mocha Drizzle

Iced Snickerdoodle Latte

$7.25+

Iced Latte with Brown butter toffee and cinnamon syrup, topped with sweet cream and caramel drizzle.

King Cake Latte

$5.80+

Spiced Brown Sugar, Caramel and a dash of Cinnamon made iced or hot.

Iced Matcha Blossom

$5.75+

Iced Matcha green tea with Strawberry Syrup and fresh strawberries

Morticia Frappuccino

$6.85+

Black mocha Frappuccino with whipped cream and Sprinkles

The Change Up

$6.75+

Our signature Ice Cold Brew coffee with Vanilla syrup, Salted caramel Sweet Cream, and caramel Drizzle.

The Silo

$7.25+

Our signature iced latte with white chocolate, Sweet Cream, and Caramel Drizzle.

Specialty Coffee

Cappuccino

$4.12+

Traditional espresso blended with equal-part steamed milk and generously topped with a luscious layer of foam.

Latte

$4.12+

Signature espresso blened with steam milk and topped with a delicate layer of milk crema.

Iced Latte

$4.95+

Signature espresso mixed with milk crema poured over Ice.

Macchiato

$4.20+

Freshly Steamed Milk with Vanilla Syrup topped with espresso.

Iced Macchiato

$5.05+

Ice cold Milk sweetened with Vanilla Syrup and topped with Espresso.

Iced Shaken Espresso

$4.95+

Ice Water

$0.55+

Refreshers

Blood Orange Refresher

$5.00+

Blueberry Refresher

$5.00+

Blue Raspberry Refresher

$5.00+

Dragonfruit Refresher

$5.00+

Passion Fruit Refresher

$5.00+

Raspberry Refresher

$5.00+

Strawberry Refresher

$5.00+

Watermelon Refresher

$5.00+

Lemonade

$3.50+

Loaded Teas

Berry Punch

$8.00

Cranberry, strawberry, & tropical punch.

Black Pearl

$8.00Out of stock

Tropical Punch, Grape, and Blue Blast

Crazy X

$8.00

Cranberry Lemon and Watermelon

Daisy Duke

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry, Orange, and pineapple

Day Dreaming

$8.00

Green apple, blue raspberry, & rainbow candy.

Dolphin

$8.00

Blue raspberry, blue blast & coconut.

Hotty Toddy

$8.00

Cranberry, Strawberry, and mango

Jingle Juice

$8.00

Dragon fruit, Pina Colada, Passion Fruit, Pineapple

Love Potion

$8.00

Cherry & Watermelon

Ranger

$8.00

Cherry & blue raspberry.

Shark Bite

$8.00

Cherry & blue blast.

Tennessee Vols

$8.00

Peach, mango, & white grape.

Watermelon Sugar

$8.00

Watermelon and Cotton Candy

Watermelon Thunder

$8.00

Watermelon & blue raspberry.

Mistle Toe

$8.00

Watermelon & Green Apple

Kid's Maui

$6.00

Pineapple & coconut.

Kids Polar Express

$6.00

Green apple, grape, & blue raspberry.

Kids Candyland

$6.00

Strawberry, Mango, & blue raspberry.

Kids Lollipop

$6.00

Lemon lime, watermelon, & coconut.

Coffee

French Press 16oz

$5.50
House Blend Drip Brew

$2.70+

Iced Cold Brew

$4.80+

Cold brewed over 18-24 hours for smooth, less acidic refreshing drink.

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+

Our Small Batch Cold Brew that is Infused with Nitrogen to create Smooth texture.

Single Origin Pour-Over 16oz

$5.50

Espresso

Americano

$3.75+

Rich espresso shots mixed with hot water to create a wonderfully bold cup.

Iced Americano

$4.95+

Rich espresso shots mixed with hot water then poured over ice to create a refreshing bold cup.

Cortado 6oz

$3.75

Espresso Shot

$2.50+

Rich espresso shot made with special blend of beans.

Frappuccino

Frappuccino

$5.95+

Frozen frappe with sweet cream and our signature espresso.

Smoothies

Smoothie 16oz

$5.25

Smoothie made with choice of flavor for the perfect fruit flavor.

Smoothie 20oz

$6.00

Smoothie made with choice of flavor for the perfect fruit flavor.

Smoothie 24oz

$6.75

Smoothie made with choice of flavor for the perfect fruit flavor.

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Monster Energy

$3.25

Powerade

$3.00

Red Bull 16

$4.95

Red Bull 8oz

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free 8oz

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Sprite

$3.00

BodyArmour Water

$3.25

BodyArmor Flavored

$2.50

Alani

$3.99

Smartwater

$3.99

Red Bullc12oz

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.75

Bang

$3.25

Tea

Pot loose leaf tea

$5.50

Pot Flowering Tea

$6.50

Chai 8oz

$3.50

Chai Tea Latte 8oz

$3.50

Citrus Mint Refresher 8oz Decaf

$3.25

Deep ZZZ 8oz Decaf

$3.25

Delta Brew 8oz

$3.00

Delta Christmas 8oz

$3.00

Delta Orange 8oz

$3.00

Delta Rising 8oz

$3.00

Detoxify Me 8oz Decaf

$3.50

English Breakfast 8oz

$3.25

Holiday Orange Spice 8oz

$3.25

Green Tea 8oz

$2.50

Lemon Ginger 8oz

$3.25

Matcha Tea 8oz

$3.50

Rooibos Superior 8oz Decaf

$3.25

Rosy Earl Grey 8oz

$3.50

Rosy Fog Latte 8oz

$3.75

Spiced Peach 8oz

$3.00

Turmeric Chai 8oz Decaf

$3.50

White Bouquet 8oz

$3.50

Matcha Latte 8oz

$3.75

Peach Honeybush Rooibos 8oz

$3.50

Raspberry Orange 8oz

$3.50

Hibiscus Punch 8oz

$3.50

Oolong 8oz

$3.50

Oolong Latte 8oz

$3.75

Chai 12oz

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte 12oz

$4.00

Citrus Mint Refresher 12oz (Decaf)

$3.75

Deep ZZZ 12oz Decaf

$3.75

Delta Brew 12oz

$3.50

Delta Christmas 12oz

$3.50

Delta Rising 12oz

$3.50

Detoxify Me 12oz Decaf

$4.00

English Breakfast 12oz

$3.75

Green Tea 12oz

$3.00

Holiday Orange Spice 12oz

$3.75

Hot Tea Blend 12oz

$3.00

Lemon Ginger 12oz

$3.75

Matcha Tea 12oz

$4.00

Rooibos Superior 12oz Decaf

$3.75

Rosy Earl Grey 12oz

$4.00

Rosy Fog Latte 12oz

$4.25

Spiced Peach 12oz

$3.50

Turmeric Chai 12oz Decaf

$4.00

White Bouquet 12oz

$4.00

Delta Orange 12oz

$3.50

Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.25

Peach Honeybush Rooibos 12oz

$4.00

Raspberry Orange 12oz

$4.00

Hibiscus Punch 12oz

$4.00

Oolong 12oz