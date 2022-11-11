Beans & Leaves
2867 May Blvd, Suite 104
Southaven, MS 38672
Popular Items
Holiday Menu
Apple Cider
Spiced Apple Cider from the very best trees of Vermont. Such a sweet and delicious treat.
Christmas Cookie Latte
A wonderful blend of White chocolate caramel and praline syrups topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle to create this one of a kind latte.
Eggnog Latte
A creamy blend of Eggnog and espresso topped with nutmeg.
Gingerbread Pumpkin Spice Latte
Perfect fall latte combo of gingerbread and pumpkin spice topped with cinnamon.
Iced Christmas Cookie Latte
A wonderful blend of White chocolate caramel and praline syrups topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle to create this one of a kind latte.
Iced Gingerbread Pumpkin Spice Latte
Perfect fall iced latte combo of gingerbread and pumpkin spice topped with cinnamon.
Iced Grinch Latte
Matcha Latte with a shot of espresso topped with mocha drizzle and red sprinkles.
Iced Peppermint Mocha
Its beginning to look a lot like Christmas! A traditional holiday favorite Peppermint and chocolate iced latte!
Iced Peppermint White Mocha
A sweet traditional blend of white chocolate and peppermint iced latte.
Iced Spiced Gingerbread Latte
If you love gingerbread this is your latte!! Spiced brown sugar with gingerbread iced latte topped off with cinnamon.
Iced Spiced Maple Pancake Latte
A fall favorite Spiced brown sugar with Maple pancake iced latte topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Peppermint Mocha
Its beginning to look a lot like Christmas! A traditional holiday favorite Peppermint and chocolate latte!
Peppermint White Mocha
A sweet holiday favorite blend of peppermint and white chocolate latte.
Snowman Frappuccino
A little spin on a traditional holiday favorite Peppermint and White chocolate blended coffee with whipped cream chocolate drizzle and candy cane bits.
Spiced Gingerbread Latte
If you love gingerbread this is your latte!! Spiced brown sugar with gingerbread latte topped off with delicate foam and cinnamon.
Spiced Hot Chocolate
Feel like a kid again with this deliciously sweet and Santa Approved Mexican hot chocolate topped with mini marshmallows.
Spiced Maple Pancake Latte
A fall favorite Spiced brown sugar with Maple pancake latte topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
The Grinch Latte
Matcha Latte with a shot of espresso topped with mocha drizzle and red sprinkles.
Naughty Santa Frappuccino
Charcoal Mocha Frappuccino with Peppermint syrup topped with whipped cream and Candy Cane bites.
Signature Drinks
Cinnamon Roll Latte
our signature latte with cinnamon syrup and white chocolate .
Honeysuckle Latte
Our signature latte with Lavender syrup, Honey & Steamed Oatmilk.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice Syrup with whipped cream and Cinnamon
Iced Cinnamon Roll Latte
our signature Iced Latte with cinnamon and white chocolate syrup.
Iced Honeysuckle Latte
Iced latte with Oatmilk, Lavender Syrup and Honey.
Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Pumpkin Spice syrup with Whipped cream & Cinnamon
S'mores Latte
Mocha & Toasted Marshmallow with Whipped Cream, Cookie Crumble & Mocha Drizzle
Snickerdoodle Latte
Latte with Brown butter toffee and cinnamon syrup, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
Cold Brew Float
Our smooth cold brew with a scoop of Gelato.
Hocus Pocus Frappe
Vanilla Bean with Peppermint, Whipped Cream and Sprinkles.
Italian Cream Sodas
Club soda mixed with flavor and cream. Topped with some whip for a refreshing drink.
Iced S'mores Latte
Mocha & Toasted Marshmallow with Whipped Cream, Cookie Crumble & Mocha Drizzle
Iced Snickerdoodle Latte
Iced Latte with Brown butter toffee and cinnamon syrup, topped with sweet cream and caramel drizzle.
King Cake Latte
Spiced Brown Sugar, Caramel and a dash of Cinnamon made iced or hot.
Iced Matcha Blossom
Iced Matcha green tea with Strawberry Syrup and fresh strawberries
Morticia Frappuccino
Black mocha Frappuccino with whipped cream and Sprinkles
The Change Up
Our signature Ice Cold Brew coffee with Vanilla syrup, Salted caramel Sweet Cream, and caramel Drizzle.
The Silo
Our signature iced latte with white chocolate, Sweet Cream, and Caramel Drizzle.
Specialty Coffee
Cappuccino
Traditional espresso blended with equal-part steamed milk and generously topped with a luscious layer of foam.
Latte
Signature espresso blened with steam milk and topped with a delicate layer of milk crema.
Iced Latte
Signature espresso mixed with milk crema poured over Ice.
Macchiato
Freshly Steamed Milk with Vanilla Syrup topped with espresso.
Iced Macchiato
Ice cold Milk sweetened with Vanilla Syrup and topped with Espresso.
Iced Shaken Espresso
Ice Water
Refreshers
Loaded Teas
Berry Punch
Cranberry, strawberry, & tropical punch.
Black Pearl
Tropical Punch, Grape, and Blue Blast
Crazy X
Cranberry Lemon and Watermelon
Daisy Duke
Strawberry, Orange, and pineapple
Day Dreaming
Green apple, blue raspberry, & rainbow candy.
Dolphin
Blue raspberry, blue blast & coconut.
Hotty Toddy
Cranberry, Strawberry, and mango
Jingle Juice
Dragon fruit, Pina Colada, Passion Fruit, Pineapple
Love Potion
Cherry & Watermelon
Ranger
Cherry & blue raspberry.
Shark Bite
Cherry & blue blast.
Tennessee Vols
Peach, mango, & white grape.
Watermelon Sugar
Watermelon and Cotton Candy
Watermelon Thunder
Watermelon & blue raspberry.
Mistle Toe
Watermelon & Green Apple
Kid's Maui
Pineapple & coconut.
Kids Polar Express
Green apple, grape, & blue raspberry.
Kids Candyland
Strawberry, Mango, & blue raspberry.
Kids Lollipop
Lemon lime, watermelon, & coconut.