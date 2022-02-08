Go
Banner picView gallery

Champps - Southaven (7602)

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

6565 Towne Center Xing

Southaven, MS 38671

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

6565 Towne Center Xing, Southaven MS 38671

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

You've been Sauced by Will Smith - 7090 Malco Blvd Suite 113
orange starNo Reviews
7090 Malco Blvd Suite 113 Southaven, MS 38671
View restaurantnext
Memphis BBQ Company -
orange starNo Reviews
709 DeSoto Cove Horn Lake, MS 38637
View restaurantnext
Southavens Best Italia pizza cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1306 Goodman Road East Southaven, MS 38671
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange star2.8 • 22
313 Stateline Rd. West Southaven, MS 38671
View restaurantnext
TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN - 6343 Getwell Road
orange starNo Reviews
6343 Getwell Road Southaven, MS 38672
View restaurantnext
Lost Pizza Co - Southaven MS.
orange starNo Reviews
5960 Getwell Rd Southaven, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Southaven

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 5 (27 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Champps - Southaven (7602)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston