Batesville restaurants you'll love

Go
Batesville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Batesville

Batesville's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Batesville restaurants

Nova Joe's image

 

Nova Joe's

2100 Harrison Street, Batesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Original Sandwich Meal$6.99
Reg Fry$1.99
Lg Hot Latte$4.99
More about Nova Joe's
Mi Pueblito ll image

 

Mi Pueblito ll

3050 Harrison St, Batesville

Avg 4.2 (238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Super Waffles Fajita$8.50
Waffle Fries with beans, cheese sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, beef steak, fajita Chicken or mixed.
To Go Lg Cheese Dip$6.99
16 oz Cheese Sauce, Served with 2 bags of fresh chips and 8 oz Salsa
Arroz Mi Pueblito DINNER$6.99
Mexican rice topped with fajita-style chicken, beef or mixed and cheese sauce.
More about Mi Pueblito ll
Nova Joe's image

SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Nova Joe's

1959 Batesville Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.9 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Latte
Espresso Milkshakes
Iced Macchiato
More about Nova Joe's
Spah Grill image

GRILL

Spah Grill

763 Batesville Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.5 (377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$6.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo , served with hash brown
2 Eggs,B/S, HB, B&G Meal$7.75
2 Eggs, bacon or sausage, hash brown, biscuit & gravy
Sexy hashbrown$7.25
1 Egg, sausage, bacon, cheese, ham, pepper, onion, tomatoes, mushroom and 1 toast or biscuit
More about Spah Grill
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3000 Jennings Lane, Batesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Mi Ranchito lll image

 

Mi Ranchito lll

5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Super Nachos Fajita$8.25
Super nachos fajita comes with chips, small portion of beans, fajita choice, vegetables ( onions, pepper and tomatoes) all covered with cheese dip
Fajitas Dinner$9.50
Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajitas with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes, Served with Rice, Beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Burrito Mi Ranchito$7.50
Our largest burrito stuffed with RICE, BEANS and FAJITA chicken, beef or mixed, topped with your favorite sauce.
More about Mi Ranchito lll
Restaurant banner

 

La Alegria Mexican Restaurant and Store

945 n central, Batesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Alegria Mexican Restaurant and Store
Restaurant banner

 

Nova Joes - CABOT

PO Box 2536, Batesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nova Joes - CABOT

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Batesville

Nachos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Fajitas

Burritos

Map

More near Batesville to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston