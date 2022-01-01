Batesville restaurants you'll love
Nova Joe's
2100 Harrison Street, Batesville
|Popular items
|Original Sandwich Meal
|$6.99
|Reg Fry
|$1.99
|Lg Hot Latte
|$4.99
Mi Pueblito ll
3050 Harrison St, Batesville
|Popular items
|Super Waffles Fajita
|$8.50
Waffle Fries with beans, cheese sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, beef steak, fajita Chicken or mixed.
|To Go Lg Cheese Dip
|$6.99
16 oz Cheese Sauce, Served with 2 bags of fresh chips and 8 oz Salsa
|Arroz Mi Pueblito DINNER
|$6.99
Mexican rice topped with fajita-style chicken, beef or mixed and cheese sauce.
SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Nova Joe's
1959 Batesville Blvd, Batesville
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
|Espresso Milkshakes
|Iced Macchiato
GRILL
Spah Grill
763 Batesville Blvd, Batesville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo , served with hash brown
|2 Eggs,B/S, HB, B&G Meal
|$7.75
2 Eggs, bacon or sausage, hash brown, biscuit & gravy
|Sexy hashbrown
|$7.25
1 Egg, sausage, bacon, cheese, ham, pepper, onion, tomatoes, mushroom and 1 toast or biscuit
Beef 'O' Brady's
3000 Jennings Lane, Batesville
|Popular items
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
|Basket of French Fries
|$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
Mi Ranchito lll
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville
|Popular items
|Super Nachos Fajita
|$8.25
Super nachos fajita comes with chips, small portion of beans, fajita choice, vegetables ( onions, pepper and tomatoes) all covered with cheese dip
|Fajitas Dinner
|$9.50
Chicken, Beef or Mixed Fajitas with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes, Served with Rice, Beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
|Burrito Mi Ranchito
|$7.50
Our largest burrito stuffed with RICE, BEANS and FAJITA chicken, beef or mixed, topped with your favorite sauce.
La Alegria Mexican Restaurant and Store
945 n central, Batesville
Nova Joes - CABOT
PO Box 2536, Batesville