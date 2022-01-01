Little Rock restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
At The Corner
201 E Markham St, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Cowboy Breakfast
|$15.00
buttermilk biscuits, house sausage gravy, fried chicken & a fried egg
|Chicken & Waffle
|$15.00
waffle topped w/ house fried chicken served w/ maple syrup & honey butter
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
bacon, cheddar & fried egg on a biscuit served w/ #browns
Mickey's Cakes & Sweets
11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a, Little Rock
|Popular items
|6” Round White
|$20.00
Serves 4-6
|8” Round White
|$31.00
Serves 8-10
|6” Round Chocolate
|$20.00
Serves 4-6
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Shorty Smalls
11100 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Monte Cristo
|$15.79
Ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheeses stuffed in two slices of Texas toast then battered and deep-fried. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with raspberry dipping sauce.
|Chicken Fried Steak (The Original)
|$19.99
A huge hand-breaded steak topped with country gravy and served with crisp seasoned french fries and creamy homemade cole slaw.
|World Famous Catfish
|$17.99
Shorty Small’s only serves USA farm-raised catfish, served with french fries, cole slaw and tarter sauce. Your choice of southered fried or blackened.
HOT DOGS
Bark Bar
1201 S Spring St, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Corgi Tails
|$8.00
A full half pound of Soft Pretzel Bites served with creamy Beer Cheese
|Spaniel Sundae
|$2.00
Peanut Butter, Whip Cream and a Treat in place of a cherry
|Dog's Dog
|$2.00
All Beef Hot Dog cut up for your furry friend
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Chi's Asian Cafe
3421 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Sesame Chicken
|$12.00
|Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)
|$4.00
|General Gau’s Chicken
|$12.00
FRENCH FRIES
Rock City Kitchen
1515 W 7th, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Chef Salad
|$7.44
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, boiled egg, turkey, ham, bacon crumbles & cheese
|Fried Chicken Sandwich on Bun
|$6.44
|#1 QUICK FIX -TOAST SANDWICH
|$2.44
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Cafe
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock
|Popular items
|The bomb
|$12.00
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
|Pan-Fried Dumpling
|$6.75
Rock N Roll Sushi
1224 Main St, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$7.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeno, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce.
|VIP Roll
|$13.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
|Thriller Roll
|$12.95
(FRIED) Scary good! Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Rock N Roll Sushi
12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$7.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Thriller Roll
|$14.45
(FRIED) Scary good! Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Sushi Cafe West
11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$6.50
|Arkansas Roll
|$14.00
|The bomb
|$12.00
RCK TACO
415 E 3rd, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Charro Beans 8oz
|$3.44
A hearty bean soup with ham, chorizo, chopped franks and pinto beans
|Burrito
|$9.44
Your choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, cheese and salsa all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
|Roasted Mexican Corn 1pc
|$3.44
Roasted Corn with butter Mexican cream, chile powder, cheese and lime
Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe
1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK
|Popular items
|QUICK FIX -TOAST SANDWICH
|$3.44
QUICK FIX -TOAST SANDWICH is serve with - Toast , Sausage, Egg
|Turkey Burger
|$8.44
|ROCK CITY LEMONADE
|$1.44
Chi's Chinese Cuisine
17200 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Family Pack for 2
|$26.99
Comes with 2 16oz boxes of steamed or fried rice, 2 egg rolls, 2 pcs of Crab Rangoon, and your choice of 2 entrees.
|Crab Rangoon (6)
|$8.00
|Sweet & Sour CK
|$12.00
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
306 Main Street, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Small Catfish
|$14.50
(2pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
|Regular Catfish
|$16.50
(3pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
|Smoked Chicken
|$11.25
A half chicken slow-cooked over hickory and served with corn bread and choice of one side
Lulu's Seafood Kitchen
5911 R St, Little Rock
|Popular items
|(1/2 Lb.) 4 Potatoes
|$3.50
|The Original
|$11.99
|Salt Peppercorn Calamari
|$10.00
TACOS
The Fold
3501 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
shredded romaine, corn, black beans, pico, queso fresco, crema mexicana, cripsy tortilla strips
|Guacamole
house made, topped with queso fresco
|Habanero Queso
spicy white cheese dip
FAITH COOKIES
1816 E 7th, Little Rock
|Popular items
|THE GiGi (BANANA CARAMEL, PEANUT BUTTER-PB2 CHOCOLATE PDM)
|$7.00
|LEMONBERRY (LEMON TEA, POMEGRANTE LIFTOFF, MANGO ALOE)
|$6.50
Raduno - Brick Oven & Barroom
1318 S Main Street, Little Rock
|Popular items
|SQUASH BLOSSOM
|$20.00
roasted garlic, pancetta, butternut squash, jalapeno, chili flake, ricotta, goat cheese, spicy honey
|QUATTRO
|$15.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, parmesan, herbs
|KID'S PIZZA
|$9.00
pizza
Fidel & Co East Village
500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$3.50
House-made cheddar, sesame, and sea salt bagels.
|Sourdough Loaf
|$9.00
House-made sour dough loaf.
|Chia Seed Pudding
|$6.50
House-made chia pudding topped with jam or apple butter and granola.
