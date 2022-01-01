Little Rock restaurants you'll love

Little Rock restaurants
Toast
  • Little Rock

Little Rock's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Little Rock restaurants

At The Corner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

At The Corner

201 E Markham St, Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cowboy Breakfast$15.00
buttermilk biscuits, house sausage gravy, fried chicken & a fried egg
Chicken & Waffle$15.00
waffle topped w/ house fried chicken served w/ maple syrup & honey butter
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
bacon, cheddar & fried egg on a biscuit served w/ #browns
Mickey's Cakes & Sweets image

 

Mickey's Cakes & Sweets

11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6” Round White$20.00
Serves 4-6
8” Round White$31.00
Serves 8-10
6” Round Chocolate$20.00
Serves 4-6
Shorty Smalls image

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Shorty Smalls

11100 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock

Avg 4.2 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Monte Cristo$15.79
Ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheeses stuffed in two slices of Texas toast then battered and deep-fried. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with raspberry dipping sauce.
Chicken Fried Steak (The Original)$19.99
A huge hand-breaded steak topped with country gravy and served with crisp seasoned french fries and creamy homemade cole slaw.
World Famous Catfish$17.99
Shorty Small’s only serves USA farm-raised catfish, served with french fries, cole slaw and tarter sauce. Your choice of southered fried or blackened.
Bark Bar image

HOT DOGS

Bark Bar

1201 S Spring St, Little Rock

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Corgi Tails$8.00
A full half pound of Soft Pretzel Bites served with creamy Beer Cheese
Spaniel Sundae$2.00
Peanut Butter, Whip Cream and a Treat in place of a cherry
Dog's Dog$2.00
All Beef Hot Dog cut up for your furry friend
Chi's Asian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Chi's Asian Cafe

3421 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock

Avg 3.8 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sesame Chicken$12.00
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)$4.00
General Gau’s Chicken$12.00
Rock City Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Rock City Kitchen

1515 W 7th, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chef Salad$7.44
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, boiled egg, turkey, ham, bacon crumbles & cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich on Bun$6.44
#1 QUICK FIX -TOAST SANDWICH$2.44
Sushi Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe

5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (700 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The bomb$12.00
Miso Soup$3.50
Pan-Fried Dumpling$6.75
Community Bakery image

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.55
Tea size chocolate chip cookie
Sand Tart Cookie$0.55
Famous pecan and chocolate cookie
Iced Sugar Cookies - 1 Dozen$21.50
Dozen of our famous Iced Sugar Cookies
Rock N Roll Sushi image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1224 Main St, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Crab Wontons$7.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeno, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce.
VIP Roll$13.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Thriller Roll$12.95
(FRIED) Scary good! Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Community Bakery image

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich*$2.95
Create your dream sammie!! You choose the breads and fixings.
Iced Sugar Cookie*$1.80
Our famous Iced Sugar Cookie
Sand Tart Cookie*$0.55
Famous pecan and chocolate cookie
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
California Roll$7.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Thriller Roll$14.45
(FRIED) Scary good! Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Sushi Cafe West image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe West

11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$6.50
Arkansas Roll$14.00
The bomb$12.00
RCK TACO image

 

RCK TACO

415 E 3rd, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Charro Beans 8oz$3.44
A hearty bean soup with ham, chorizo, chopped franks and pinto beans
Burrito$9.44
Your choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, cheese and salsa all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Roasted Mexican Corn 1pc$3.44
Roasted Corn with butter Mexican cream, chile powder, cheese and lime
Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe image

 

Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe

1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
QUICK FIX -TOAST SANDWICH$3.44
QUICK FIX -TOAST SANDWICH is serve with - Toast , Sausage, Egg
Turkey Burger$8.44
ROCK CITY LEMONADE$1.44
Chi's Chinese Cuisine image

 

Chi's Chinese Cuisine

17200 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

Avg 3.3 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Pack for 2$26.99
Comes with 2 16oz boxes of steamed or fried rice, 2 egg rolls, 2 pcs of Crab Rangoon, and your choice of 2 entrees.
Crab Rangoon (6)$8.00
Sweet & Sour CK$12.00
Soul Fish Cafe image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

306 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.8 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Catfish$14.50
(2pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Regular Catfish$16.50
(3pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Smoked Chicken$11.25
A half chicken slow-cooked over hickory and served with corn bread and choice of one side
Lulu's Seafood Kitchen image

 

Lulu's Seafood Kitchen

5911 R St, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
(1/2 Lb.) 4 Potatoes$3.50
The Original$11.99
Salt Peppercorn Calamari$10.00
The Fold image

TACOS

The Fold

3501 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock

Avg 4.1 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Salad$11.00
shredded romaine, corn, black beans, pico, queso fresco, crema mexicana, cripsy tortilla strips
Guacamole
house made, topped with queso fresco
Habanero Queso
spicy white cheese dip
Consumer pic

 

FAITH COOKIES

1816 E 7th, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE GiGi (BANANA CARAMEL, PEANUT BUTTER-PB2 CHOCOLATE PDM)$7.00
LEMONBERRY (LEMON TEA, POMEGRANTE LIFTOFF, MANGO ALOE)$6.50
Smokehouse image

 

Smokehouse

1515 W 7th St, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Raduno - Brick Oven & Barroom image

 

Raduno - Brick Oven & Barroom

1318 S Main Street, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SQUASH BLOSSOM$20.00
roasted garlic, pancetta, butternut squash, jalapeno, chili flake, ricotta, goat cheese, spicy honey
QUATTRO$15.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, parmesan, herbs
KID'S PIZZA$9.00
pizza
Banner pic

 

Fidel & Co East Village

500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel$3.50
House-made cheddar, sesame, and sea salt bagels.
Sourdough Loaf$9.00
House-made sour dough loaf.
Chia Seed Pudding$6.50
House-made chia pudding topped with jam or apple butter and granola.
Lulus Seafood Kitchen image

 

Lulus Seafood Kitchen

12210 W Markham St, Little Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mugs Cafe - Heights image

 

Mugs Cafe - Heights

5719 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOPDOG image

 

TOPDOG

308 Main St., Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gino's Pizza & Philly Steak - #1 image

 

Gino's Pizza & Philly Steak - #1

8000 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Mylo Coffee Co.

2715 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Fidel & Co Downtown

500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Charlies Place

8624 I-30, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

SS Ghost Kitchen Concept #1

11100 N Rodney Parham, Little Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
