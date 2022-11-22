Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Heaux The Lot

review star

No reviews yet

601 West 4th Street

North Little Rock, AR 72114

Salmon Croquette Meal

Hungry Heaux

Served with your choice of eggs and meat.
Waffle

$10.99

Sweet Cream Waffle served with eggs and meat of your choice. (Optional: Make it a Fancy Heaux! By adding Peach Cobbler, Strawberry, White Chocolate Raspberry, Banana Foster, or Nutella Topping)

BIG Heaux Cake

$10.99

Big Sweet Cream Pancake (Optional: Make it a Fancy Heaux! By adding Peach Cobbler, Strawberry, White Chocolate Raspberry, Banana Foster, or Nutella Topping)

$9.99

Stack of (2) Sweet Cream Pancakes served with eggs and meat of your choice. (Optional: Make it a Fancy Heaux! By adding Peach Cobbler, Strawberry, White Chocolate Raspberry, Banana Foster, or Nutella Topping)

$14.99

French Toast Style Pound Cake topped with Fancy Heaux of your choice and served with eggs and meat of your choice.

$12.99

Brioche French Toast served with eggs and meat of your choice. (Optional: Make it a Fancy Heaux! By adding Peach Cobbler, Strawberry, White Chocolate Raspberry, Banana Foster, or Nutella Topping)

Bougie Heaux

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

Fluffy Southern Style Biscuits smothered in sausage gravy.

Breakfast Buritto

$8.99

Build Your Own Omelette

$4.99

Build your own 3 egg omelette.

$15.99

Four Country Fried Chicken Wings w/ Sweet Cream Waffle or Pancakes.

$8.99

Philly steak, bacon, egg, grilled onions, and american cheese.

Heaux-Cake Sandwich

$10.99

Your choice of meat between two maple flavored Heaux-Cakes with egg.

Heaux-Ster Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Texas Toast Sandwich

$18.99

Creamy Grits, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, and Cream Sauce topped with Bacon Crumbles and Green Onion Garnish.

Steak Egg & Cheese Bagel

$8.99

Country Heaux

Salmon Croquette served with your choice of rice or grits, smothered potatoes, and a biscuit or toast.
$15.99

Two Salmon Croquette patties served with your choice of rice or grits, eggs, smothered potatoes, and a biscuit or toast.

Sweet Heaux

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Freshly baked Warm Sweet Heaux Cinnamon Roll with cream cheese icing. The kind that melts in your mouth and not your hand, you hear me !!??

$1.99

Extra Heaux

Bacon (2)

$2.99

Big Heaux Cake

$4.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Brioche French Toast

$8.99

Chicken Sausage (2)

$3.99

Egg (1)

$1.99

Grits

$1.99

Hash Brown Patty

$0.99

Poundcake French Toast

$11.99

Rice

$1.99

Salmon Croquette (2)

$4.99

Sausage (2)

$2.99

Smothered Potatoes

$2.99

Toast

$1.99

Turkey Bacon (2)

$2.99

Waffle

$4.99

Heaux Stack (2)

$3.99

Chicken Wing (1)

$1.25

Veggie Sausage

$2.99

Thirsty Heaux

Water

$1.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$3.99

Tropical Heaux

$4.99

Build Your Own Breakfast

Waffle

$4.99

Big Heaux Cake

$4.99

Pound Cake French Toast

$11.99

Brioche French Toast

$8.99

Salmon Croquettes (2)

$4.99

Heaux Stack

$3.99

Hash Brown Patty

$0.99

Egg (1)

$1.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Hey Heaux! Have you eaten yet? Come get Heaux'd out!

601 West 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR 72114

