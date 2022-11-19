Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Cafe West Little Rock

210 Reviews

$$

11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120

Little Rock, AR 72212

Order Again

Popular Items

The bomb
Arkansas Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll

Nigiri

Crabstick

$5.50

Egg Omelet

$4.00

Flying Fish Roe

$5.00

Fresh Salmon Nigiri

$6.50

Fresh Water Eel

$6.00

Mackarel

$5.50

Octopus Nigiri

$6.00

Red Snapper Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Roe

$5.00

Sweet Shrimp

$6.00

Smelt Roe

$5.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Squid

$4.00

Surf Clam

$5.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.50

Hawaiian Big Eye Tuna Nigiri

$7.00

White Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Sashimi

Octopus Sashimi

$10.00

Salmon Sashimi

$13.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$16.00

Hawaiian Big Eye Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

Jalapeño Yellow Tail Sashimi

$17.00

Chef's Specialties

Tuna Maguro Tower

$14.00

Tropical Salad Tower

$17.00

Hawaiian Tuna Tartare Tower

$18.00

Imperial Tower

$18.00

Hawaiin Tuna Tataki

$17.00

Chirashi

$26.00

Trio Sashimi

$23.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$30.00

Omakase - Chef's Special Choice

$60.00

House Rolls

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Vegetable Roll

$5.00

Futomaki Roll

$6.00

Bues Roll (Blue Crab) Roll

$8.00
California Roll

California Roll

$6.50
Crunchy Shrimp Roll

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$6.50
Rock N Roll

Rock N Roll

$8.00

Salmon & Scallions Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

Grilled Eel Roll

$7.00

Philly Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy Crawfish Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Lightly Fried Rolls

The bomb

The bomb

$12.00

Oh My Gosh!

$13.00

Las Vegas Roll

$12.00

Fried Hot Louisiana

$15.00

Specialty Rolls

Arkansas Roll

Arkansas Roll

$14.00

Bangkok Roll

$12.00

Cowboy Roll

$14.00

Blue Dragon Roll

$14.00

Cafe Roll

$14.00
Crazy Roll

Crazy Roll

$15.00

Dynamite Roll

$14.00

Green Dragon Roll

$13.00

Hawaiian Roll

$13.00
Heights Roll

Heights Roll

$12.00

Monster Shrimp

$14.00

Naruto Roll

$13.00

Pink Lady Roll

$13.00

Polite Roll

$12.00

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Razorback Roll

$14.00

Robato Roll

$13.00

Spice Girls Roll

$14.00

Spider Man Roll

$13.00

Tuna Lovers' Roll

$13.00

Valentine's Roll

$13.00

Volcano Roll

$14.00

Yellow Submarine Roll

$12.00

501 Dreaming Roll

$14.00

Rocky Mountain High Roll

$19.00
Pinnacle Roll

Pinnacle Roll

$14.00

Forbidden Roll

$15.00

Tarantula Roll

$15.00

Frankenstein Roll

$15.00

Holiday Sushi Platter 1

$60.00

Holiday Sushi Platter 2

$98.00

Sunflower Roll

$14.00

Rolls To Share

Baked Geisha Roll

Baked Geisha Roll

$18.00

Kamikazee Roll

$18.00

Kavanaugh Blvd. Roll

$18.00

Mango Tango Chef's Special Roll

$20.00

Mamma Mia (Habanero) Roll

$18.00

Rocky Mountain High Roll

$19.00

Spicy Boy Roll

$18.00

Super Cafe Roll

$18.00

Zogi Roll

$19.00

Big Dam Bridge Roll

$16.00

Starters

Miso Soup

$3.75

Edamame

$6.00

Wok Spicy Edamame

$6.50

Pan-Fried Dumpling

$7.00

Agedashi Tofu

$7.50

Stuffed Jalapeño

$10.00

Shrimp Dumplings

$7.00

Creamy Wonton

$7.00

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.50

Chicken Wings

$11.00

French Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Takoyaki

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura 4Pcs

$8.00

Vegetable Tempura

$8.00

Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

$10.00

Wasabi Shumai

$7.50

Sides

Steam Rice

$2.75

Fried Rice

$3.29

Side Salad

$3.25

Salads

House Salad

$6.75

Tropical Salad

$16.50

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Tricolor Salad

$16.00

Steak Salad

$19.00

Ceviche w/Tuna

$16.50

Ceviche w/Shrimp

$16.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

All-Time Favorites

Café Phad Thai

$18.50

Veggie Fried Rice

$12.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.50

Bangkok St. Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

The Arkie Tackle Box

$25.50

Wham Bam Bang Shrimp

$17.00

Hawaiian Chicken Teriyaki

$17.00

Golden Thread Spicy Beef Noodles

$17.50

Tacos w/Fish

$12.00

Tacos w/Shrimp

$14.00

Sriracha-Spicy Chicken

$18.50

The Hogs Plate

$21.00

Thai Foiled Wrapped Salmon

$23.00

Hibachi

Hibachi chicken

$18.75

Hibachi shrimp

$22.50

Hibachi scallop

$22.50

Hibachi NY Striploin, 8oz

$24.50

Hibachi Fillet Mignon, 6oz

$28.75

Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$26.75

Hibachi NY Strip & Chicken

$28.00

Hibachi NY Strip & Shrimp

$32.00

Hibachi Fillet Mignon & Chicken

$31.00

Hibachi Fillet Mignon & Shrimp

$34.00

Dessert

NY Cheesecake

$7.50

Fried Cheesecake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.50

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.00

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cake

$7.00

Banana Foster Cake

$8.00

Kids Meals

Kids hibachi chiciken

$12.00

Kids hibachi shrimp

$14.00

Kids hibachi steak

$14.00

Specials

Couple's Sushi Platter

$45.00

Lover's Sushi Platter

$50.00

The Bomb Roll, Arkansas Roll, 2 pcs. Salmon Nigiri, 2 pcs. Salmon Nigiri, Soup or Salad, Fried Cheesecake to share

Valentine Platter

$60.00

2 Chicken & Steak Hibachi served with fried rice and mixed vegetables. Complimentary soup or salad and fried cheesecake.

check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120, Little Rock, AR 72212

Directions

Sushi Cafe West image
Sushi Cafe West image
Sushi Cafe West image

