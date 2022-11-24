- Home
- /
- Little Rock
- /
- Bagels
- /
- Community Bakery Shackleford
Community Bakery Shackleford
159 Reviews
$$
270 South Shackleford Road
Little Rock, AR 72211
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
COOKIES
Christmas Cookie Cake
**** 48 HR NOTICE REQUIRED **** AVAILABLE 12/1 OR AFTER 10” Famous CB Sugar Cookie each slice is individually decorated. Perfect for parties at school, work or home.
Iced Sugar Cookies 12PK Christmas
*** 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Modern take on a CB classic iced sugar cookie: Two each of Tree, Santa, Rudolph, Grinch, Wreath and Snowman.
Iced Sugar Cookies 6PK Christmas
*** 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Modern take on a CB classic iced sugar cookie: One each of Tree, Santa, Rudolph, Grinch, Wreath and Snowman.
Gingerbread House Kit
*** PREORDER ONLY - PICKUP 12/4 OR AFTER *** Kit includes 6 pcs Gingerbread walls, 2 Gingerbread people, assorted candies, sprinkles and 1 bag of buttercream icing.
Christmas Cookie Kit
*** PREORDER ONLY - PICKUP 12/4 OR AFTER *** Decorate Santa and Mrs. Claus sugar cookies. Comes with 8 large sugar cookies, 2 bags of buttercream and sprinkles
Chocolate Christmas Cookie Kit
*** PREORDER ONLY - PICKUP 12/4 OR AFTER *** 8 Chocolate sugar cookies (4 Santa/4 Mrs. Santa) 2 bags of buttercream (red/white) 1 tub of sprinkles (eyes)
Hanukkah Cookie Kit
*** PREORDER ONLY - PICKUP 12/16 - 12/26 *** Decorate Star of David and Menorah sugar cookies. Comes with 12 sugar cookies and 3 bags of buttercream icing.
Petit Four - 6 pk Christmas Assortment
** 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED ** Assortment of our vanilla Christmas Petit Fours: 2 snowmen, 2 trees and 1 each poinsettia and snowflake.
Cupcake - 6 pk Christmas Assortment
** 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED ** Assortment of our vanilla Christmas Cupcakes: 2 snowmen, 1 tree, 2 Santa hats and 1 wreath. Custom orders call or email to discuss
Cupcake - 12 pk Christmas Assortment
** 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED ** Assortment of our vanilla Christmas Cupcakes: 3 snowmen, 3 trees, 3 Santa hats and 3 wreaths. Custom orders call or email to discuss
Christmas Stollen
*** Pre-Order and pickup after 12/8 *** Traditional German holiday sweet bread
Bourbon Balls - 1 dozen
Dozen bourbon balls
Poinsettia Butter Cookie 1 DZ
One dozen of our traditional poinsettia butter cookies
Raspberry Kiss 1 DZ
One dozen of our Raspberry kiss pecan cookies
Raspberry Swirl 1 DZ
One dozen of our holiday Raspberry Swirl cookies
Snickerdoodle Cookie 1 DZ
One dozen of our holiday snickerdoodle cookies
Gameday Cookies
3" White Iced Sugar Cookie with assorted Hog design.
PIES & PIE TARTS
Apple Pie
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Apple pie like momma used to make; green apples sliced and baked in our house made crust.
Dutch Apple Pie
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Apple pie with our house made crumble and crust.
Cherry Pie
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Old fashion cherry pie baked in our house made crust.
Sweet Potato Pie
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Sweet potato with the perfect blend of spices baked in our house made crust.
Pumpkin Pie
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Pumpkin and a perfect blend of spices baked in our house made crust.
Pecan Pie
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Traditional Southern style whole pecans and spices baked in our house made crust.
Lemon Whip Cream Pie
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Lemon filling with whipped topping baked in our house made crust.
Chocolate Whip Cream Pie
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Chocolate cream and whipped topping baked in our house made crust.
Coconut Whip Cream Pie
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Coconut cream filling whipped cream baked in our house made crust.
Sweet Potato Pie Tart
Mini sweet potato pie
Pumpkin Pie Tart
Mini pumpkin pie
Slice of Pie
Slice of our house made pies
Apple Tart
Green apple tart
Cherry Tart
Cherry Tart
Pecan Tart
Mini pecan pie