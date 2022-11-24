Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels

Community Bakery Shackleford

159 Reviews

$$

270 South Shackleford Road

Little Rock, AR 72211

Popular Items

Cupcakes - 1 dozen
Tollhouse Cookies - 1 Dozen
Chocolate Chip Cookie- 1 Dozen

COOKIES

Christmas Cookie Cake

$32.95

**** 48 HR NOTICE REQUIRED **** AVAILABLE 12/1 OR AFTER 10” Famous CB Sugar Cookie each slice is individually decorated. Perfect for parties at school, work or home.

Iced Sugar Cookies 12PK Christmas

$49.95

*** 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Modern take on a CB classic iced sugar cookie: Two each of Tree, Santa, Rudolph, Grinch, Wreath and Snowman.

Iced Sugar Cookies 6PK Christmas

$25.95

*** 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Modern take on a CB classic iced sugar cookie: One each of Tree, Santa, Rudolph, Grinch, Wreath and Snowman.

Gingerbread House Kit

$32.95

*** PREORDER ONLY - PICKUP 12/4 OR AFTER *** Kit includes 6 pcs Gingerbread walls, 2 Gingerbread people, assorted candies, sprinkles and 1 bag of buttercream icing.

Christmas Cookie Kit

$26.95

*** PREORDER ONLY - PICKUP 12/4 OR AFTER *** Decorate Santa and Mrs. Claus sugar cookies. Comes with 8 large sugar cookies, 2 bags of buttercream and sprinkles

Chocolate Christmas Cookie Kit

$26.95

*** PREORDER ONLY - PICKUP 12/4 OR AFTER *** 8 Chocolate sugar cookies (4 Santa/4 Mrs. Santa) 2 bags of buttercream (red/white) 1 tub of sprinkles (eyes)

Hanukkah Cookie Kit

$26.95

*** PREORDER ONLY - PICKUP 12/16 - 12/26 *** Decorate Star of David and Menorah sugar cookies. Comes with 12 sugar cookies and 3 bags of buttercream icing.

Petit Four - 6 pk Christmas Assortment

$23.95

** 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED ** Assortment of our vanilla Christmas Petit Fours: 2 snowmen, 2 trees and 1 each poinsettia and snowflake.

Cupcake - 6 pk Christmas Assortment

$23.95

** 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED ** Assortment of our vanilla Christmas Cupcakes: 2 snowmen, 1 tree, 2 Santa hats and 1 wreath. Custom orders call or email to discuss

Cupcake - 12 pk Christmas Assortment

$45.95

** 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED ** Assortment of our vanilla Christmas Cupcakes: 3 snowmen, 3 trees, 3 Santa hats and 3 wreaths. Custom orders call or email to discuss

Christmas Stollen

$16.95

*** Pre-Order and pickup after 12/8 *** Traditional German holiday sweet bread

Bourbon Balls - 1 dozen

$8.00

Dozen bourbon balls

Poinsettia Butter Cookie 1 DZ

$8.00

One dozen of our traditional poinsettia butter cookies

Raspberry Kiss 1 DZ

$8.00

One dozen of our Raspberry kiss pecan cookies

Raspberry Swirl 1 DZ

One dozen of our holiday Raspberry Swirl cookies

Snickerdoodle Cookie 1 DZ

$8.00

One dozen of our holiday snickerdoodle cookies

Gameday Cookies

$3.95

3" White Iced Sugar Cookie with assorted Hog design.

PIES & PIE TARTS

Apple Pie

$15.95

*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Apple pie like momma used to make; green apples sliced and baked in our house made crust.

Dutch Apple Pie

$15.95

*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Apple pie with our house made crumble and crust.

Cherry Pie

$15.95

*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Old fashion cherry pie baked in our house made crust.

Sweet Potato Pie

$15.95

*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Sweet potato with the perfect blend of spices baked in our house made crust.

Pumpkin Pie

$15.95

*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Pumpkin and a perfect blend of spices baked in our house made crust.

Pecan Pie

$15.95

*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Traditional Southern style whole pecans and spices baked in our house made crust.

Lemon Whip Cream Pie

$15.95

*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Lemon filling with whipped topping baked in our house made crust.

Chocolate Whip Cream Pie

$15.95

*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Chocolate cream and whipped topping baked in our house made crust.

Coconut Whip Cream Pie

$15.95

*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Coconut cream filling whipped cream baked in our house made crust.

Sweet Potato Pie Tart

$4.95

Mini sweet potato pie

Pumpkin Pie Tart

$4.95

Mini pumpkin pie

Slice of Pie

$4.95

Slice of our house made pies

Apple Tart

$4.95

Green apple tart

Cherry Tart

$4.95

Cherry Tart

Pecan Tart

$4.95

Mini pecan pie

Dutch Apple Tart

BREADS

Pocketbook Rolls-1 dozen

$4.95

24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED Dozen of our house made pocket book rolls. Perfect for small gatherings.

Pocketbook Wheel - 3 Dozen

$14.95

24 Hour Notice Required 3 dozen of our house made dinner rolls. Perfect for friends and family gatherings.

PASTRIES & MUFFINS