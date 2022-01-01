Conway restaurants you'll love
CUPCAKES • CAKES
PattiCakes Bakery
2106 Robinson Avenue, Conway
|Dozen Cupcakes
|$24.00
A dozen of our cupcakes. Specify flavors or allow for variety. We offer wedding cake, chocolate, strawberry, lemon, coconut and red velvet daily. See our menu for specialty flavors of the week.
|Chocolate Pie
|$20.00
Chocolate pie filling with a whipped meringue topping.
|Cookie (Each)
|$0.75
One of any of our cookies. Please specify flavor(s). We offer chocolate chip, peanut butter, no bakes (chocolate or peanut butter), Turkish macaroons, white chocolate cranberry, sugar, snickerdoodle, Mexican wedding, brownie drops, monsters and oatmeal raisin.
Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of Conway
1004 Oak St, Conway
|BBQ Salad
|$9.49
|BBQ Nachos
|$8.99
|BBQ Spud
|$8.49
Kohana Asian Restaurant
605 Salem Rd St. 10, Conway
|Hibachi Chicken
|$11.00
Hibachi grill chicken breast with teriyaki sauce, mixed vegetables, lo mein , steamed rice, soup and salad
|Volcano
|$5.50
Inside: Crab, avocado, cucumber, deep fried
On Top: Spicy mayo
**Any modification / substitution on the 50% rolls will be charge full price.**
|Gyoza Dumpling (6pcs)
|$6.00
Fried pork and vegetable dumplings served with tempura sauce
PattiCakes Bakery
1137 Front Street, Conway
|Deli Sandwich
|$7.00
Your choice of three meats and two cheese topped with tomato, lettuce and onion on your choice of bread and herbed mayo. Also served with chips and a pickle spear.
|Large Soup
|$6.00
One of our house made soups served with house made ciabatta bread baked at our downtown location.
|Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.00
Chicken salad with cranberries and pecans served on your choice of bread. Also served with a pickle spear and chips.
BBQ
Hog Pen BBQ
800 Walnut St, Conway
|Dry Rib Dinner
|$13.99
Rib
|Riblet Dinner
|$12.90
Riblet
|Pork Sandwich
|$7.89
Sandwich, One Side, Sauce,
Stoby's Express
1310 Prince St., Conway
|Spicy White - Small
|$4.99
|Small Stoby
|$5.39
|Club Sandwich
|$7.99
SANDWICHES
Stoby's Conway
805 Donaghey, Conway
|Club Sandwich
|$10.00
Tripple decker club sandwich on toasted wheat. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
|Tuna Pita
|$7.50
Homemade tuna salad, topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with chips and pickle spear on the side.
|Stoby Sandwich
|$8.75
Our signature sandwich. Your choice of three meats and two cheese topped with Stoby's own special dressing, juicy tomato and crisp lettuce, piled high on your choice of bread. Also served with chips and pickle spear.
Doc's Coffee + Creamery
315 Hwy 65 N, Conway
|Clover
Hot or iced latte with Irish Cream + White Chocolate
|Coffee Chiller
Blended espresso + ice + milk + any flavor
|Ozark
Hot or iced latte with Maple Spice + Brown Butter
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pasta Grill
915 Front St, Conway
|Southern Most Pasta Dinner
|$17.99
Louisiana crawfish tails, shrimp, portabella mushrooms, green onions on fettuccine with cajun cream sauce.
|Chicken Alfredo Dinner
|$14.99
Fried, blackened or grilled chicken breast served on Fettuccine with Alfredo sauce.
|Chicken Alfredo Feast
|$59.99
Feeds 5-7 People
PIZZA • SALADS
Hideaway Pizza
1170 S Amity Rd, Conway
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Burgers, Pies & Fries - CONWAY
2160 Harkrider Street, Conway
Rogue Roundabout Brewery
1511 Prince St, Conway