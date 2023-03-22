Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shaved by the Block

No reviews yet

2995 Dallas Loop

Conway, AR 72034

Signature

'Murica

$4.00+

Bear Claw

$3.50+

Big Booty Judy

$6.50+

Chocolate Homemade Ice Cream

$3.75+

Homemade Ice Cream

$3.75+

Mustang Sally

$3.50+

Rainbow 1 (strawberry,pineapple,blueberry)

$4.00+

Rainbow 2 (wild cherry, peach, grape)

$4.00+

The Roundabout

$3.50+

The Wampus Cat

$3.75+

Toad Suck Daze

$3.50+

Wacky Warrior

$3.75+

Root Beer Float

$6.50+

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Vicki's Homemade Ice Cream

$3.75+

Standard Flavors

Lemon

$3.00+

Bahama Mama

$3.00+

Banana

$3.00+

Banana Daiquiri

$3.00+

Birthday Cake

$3.00+

Black Cherry

$3.00+

Blackberry

$3.00+

Blue Fox

$3.00+

Blue Hawaii

$3.00+

Blue Raspberry

$3.00+

Blueberry

$3.00+

Blueberry Cheesecake

$3.00+

Bubblegum

$3.00+

Cheesecake

$3.00+

Cherry

$3.00+

Cherry Daiquiri

$3.00+

Cherry Dr. Pepper

$3.00+

Cherry Limeade

$3.00+

Cotton Candy

$3.00+

Daiquiri

$3.00+

Dr. Pepper

$3.00+

Dreamsicle

$3.00+

French Vanilla

$3.00+

Fuzzy Navel

$3.00+

Georgia Peach

$3.00+

Grape

$3.00+

Green Apple

$3.00+

Hawaiian Delight

$3.00+

Hurricane

$3.00+

Kiwi

$3.00+

Lemon

$3.00+

Lime

$3.00+

Mango

$3.00+

Margarita

$3.00+

Orange

$3.00+

Peach

$3.00+

Peach Daiquiri

$3.00+

Pina Colada

$3.00+

Pineapple

$3.00+

Pink Lemon Sour

$3.00+

Pink Lemonade

$3.00+

Polar Punch

$3.00+

Raspberry

$3.00+

Root Beer

$3.00+

Silver Fox

$3.00+

Sour Grape

$3.00+

Sour Peach

$3.00+

Sour Strawberry

$3.00+

Sour Watermelon

$3.00+

Strawberry

$3.00+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.00+

Strawberry Daiquiri

$3.00+

Strawberry Kiwi

$3.00+

Strawberry Margarita

$3.00+

Tiger Blood

$3.00+

Tropical Punch

$3.00+

Tropical Twister

$3.00+

Vanilla Dr. Pepper

$3.00+

Watermelon

$3.00+

Wedding Cake

$3.00+

Wild Cherry

$3.00+

Additional Flavor

Bahama Mama

$0.50

Banana

$0.50

Banana Daiquiri

$0.50

Birthday Cake

$0.50

Black Cherry

$0.50

Blackberry

$0.50

Blue Fox

$0.50

Blue Hawaii

$0.50

Blue Raspberry

$0.50

Blueberry

$0.50

Blueberry Cheesecake

$0.50

Bubblegum

$0.50

Cheesecake

$0.50

Cherry

$0.50

Cherry Daiquiri

$0.50

Cherry Dr. Pepper

$0.50

Cherry Limeade

$0.50

Cotton Candy

$0.50

Daiquiri

$0.50

Dill Pickle

$0.50

Dr. Pepper

$0.50

Dreamsicle

$0.50

French Vanilla

$0.50

Fuzzy Navel

$0.50

Georgia Peach

$0.50

Grape

$0.50

Green Apple

$0.50

Hawaiian Delight

$0.50

Hurricane

$0.50

Kiwi

$0.50

Lemon

$0.50

Lime

$0.50

Mango

$0.50

Margarita

$0.50

Orange

$0.50

Peach

$0.50

Peach Daiquiri

$0.50

Pina Colada

$0.50

Pineapple

$0.50

Pink Lemon Sour

$0.50

Pink Lemonade

$0.50

Polar Punch

$0.50

Raspberry

$0.50

Root Beer

$0.50

Silver Fox

$0.50

Sour Grape

$0.50

Sour Peach

$0.50

Sour Strawberry

$0.50

Sour Watermelon

$0.50

Strawberry

$0.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$0.50

Strawberry Daiquiri

$0.50

Strawberry Kiwi

$0.50

Strawberry Margarita

$0.50

Tiger Blood

$0.50

Tropical Punch

$0.50

Tropical Twister

$0.50

Vanilla Dr. Pepper

$0.50

Watermelon

$0.50

Wedding Cake

$0.50

Wild Cherry

$0.50

Homemade Ice Cream

$0.50

Chocolate Homemade Ice Cream

$0.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2995 Dallas Loop, Conway, AR 72034

Directions

