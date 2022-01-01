Springdale restaurants you'll love

Go
Springdale restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Springdale

Springdale's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Scroll right

Must-try Springdale restaurants

King Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

4126 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Avg 4.3 (413 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#2 KB Burrito$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
Breakfast Burrito$5.24
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
#10 Chimichanga Combo$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
More about King Burrito
King Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

7420 W Sunset Ave,, Springdale

Avg 4.3 (413 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$5.24
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
#10 Chimichanga Combo$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
#1 Combo Tacos$8.64
Four tacos chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
More about King Burrito
The All American Steakhouse image

 

The All American Steakhouse

3492 West Sunset Ave, Springdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree$13.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
*6oz Filet$22.50
Only the center cut of the most tender steak of all.
*Chicken Tenders - Entree$14.00
Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50
More about The All American Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Stone Mill Bread & Cafe

4101 W Sunset, Springdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
West Coast Special
Smoked turkey with sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & cream cheese on Spinach Feta Cheese bread
Club*$9.95
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise on light wheat
More about Stone Mill Bread & Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Las Fajitas Springdale

5266 N Thompson St, Springdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Las Fajitas Springdale
Restaurant banner

 

LAS Huertas

4901 S Thompson St, Springdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about LAS Huertas
Restaurant banner

 

Three Dogs Catering Service

1 W. Cass Hough Drive, Rogers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Three Dogs Catering Service

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Springdale

Quesadillas

Enchiladas

Nachos

Taco Salad

Shell Tacos

Burritos

Tacos

Chimichangas

Map

More near Springdale to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston