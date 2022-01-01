Joplin restaurants you'll love
Joplin's top cuisines
Must-try Joplin restaurants
Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen
118 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot sauce, pepperjack cheese, pickles, buttermilk aioli, and fried chicken on a brioche bun. Served with broadripple chips.
Drip Coffee (Self Serve)
|$2.50
Quick and easy, and still delicious. Brewed with beans from our direct relationship coffee farmers. Self Serve from the counter.
Turkey Bacon & Cheese Sandwich
|$14.00
American cheese, house bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, and smoked turkey breast served on a brioche bun. Served with broadripple chips.
STEAKS
Finn's
2707 East 32nd St, Joplin
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a warm brioche bun with a drizzle of our
house sauce.
Shrimp and Crab Dip
|$15.00
Cajun grilled shrimp, cream cheese, hot sauce, crab, parmesan cheese & spices make up this dip. Served with warm flatbread.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
|$7.00
Potatoes mashed with garlic and butter.
Red Hot & Blue
2601 RANGELINE ROAD\nJOPLIN, MO 64804, Joplin
Popular items
Pulled Pork Platter
|$13.50
Hickory smoked and hand pulled tender moist pork. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
3 Meat Combo
|$18.00
Choice of three hickory smoked meats: pulled pork, chicken, turkey, ¼ chicken or sausage link. (Sub beef $1.00) Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Pulled Chicken Platter
|$15.00
Hickory smoked and hand pulled chicken. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Shakes Frozen Custard Joplin MO
1441 S. Rangeline Rd., Joplin