  • Bearded Lady Coffee Roasters - 218 S Main St
Bearded Lady Coffee Roasters 218 S Main St

No reviews yet

218 S Main St

Joplin, MO 64801

Order Again

BREWED

BATCH

$2.75

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.50

ICED COFFEE

$4.25

NITRO COLD BREW

$5.00

NITRO OAT LATTE

$6.00

POUR OVER

$5.00

SIPHON

$6.00

BULK

DISPOSABLE TRAVELER (96 OZ)

$18.00

SERVES 8

AIR POT (96 OZ )

$18.00

SERVES 8

AIR POT (1 GAL)

$22.00

SERVES 10

INSULATED CONTAINER (2.5 GAL)

$80.00

SERVES 26

INSULATED CONTAINER (5 GAL)

$145.00

SERVES 52

COLD BREW (5 GAL)

$180.00

SERVES 52

LEMONADE 1/2 GAL

$22.00

LEMONADE 1 GAL

$40.00

LEMONADE 2.5 GAL

$125.00

LEMONADE 5 GAL

$200.00

ESPRESSO

AMERICANO

$3.50

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

CORTADO

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$2.75

ESPRESSO & TONIC

$6.00

LATTE

$4.25

SIDE CAR

$4.50

FARMHOUSE

BAGLES

$3.00

CROISSANT

$4.00

FROSTED

BREAD SLICE

$3.50

DANISH

$3.50

MUFFIN

$3.75

SCONE

$3.75

TEA

HOT TEA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

KOMBUCHA

$5.00

TEA LATTE

$5.00

RETAIL

AEROPRESS W/TOTE

$50.00

AEROPRESS GO

$45.00

AEROPRESS MICRO-FILTERS

$6.00

THE CLASSIC MUG

$10.00

FELLOW PRISMO

$25.00

HONEY

$12.00

HONEY STICKS

$5.00

LEVERPRESSO

$110.00

LEVERPRESSO STAND

$44.00

STICKER

$2.50

MAGNET

$3.00

MATCHA TIN

$15.00

THE TOAD

$12.00

BAMBOO PADDLE

$5.50

RHINO BENCH SCALE

$35.00

RHINO CUPPING BOWL

$3.50

RHINO SPOON

$3.50

BLACK POCKET T-SHIRT

$25.00

TIMEMORE HANDGRINDER

$90.00

TIMEMORE GLASS CANISTER SMALL

$14.00

TIMEMORE GLASS CANISTER LARGE

$16.00

TIMEMORE ICE DRIPPER CB BREWER

$55.00

TIMEMORE SCALE (BLACK)

$60.00

WHOLE BEAN

BIG TOP ESSPRESSO

$18.00

DECAF BRAZIL MOGIANA

$19.00

ETHIOPIA WORKA SAKARO

$23.00

RWANDA IBISI MOUNTAIN

$21.00

LION TAMER

$18.00

NICARAGUA FINCA PERALTA

$20.00

BRAZIL FINCA JUNIOR rOCHA

$19.00

COSTA RICA FINCA ADELINA

$22.00

GUATEMALA FINCA MEDINA

$20.00

MERRY & BRICH HOLIDAY BLEND

$21.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

218 S Main St, Joplin, MO 64801

