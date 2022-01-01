Nixa restaurants you'll love
Piccolo
107 W ALDERSGATE DR STE 1, Nixa
Popular items
Penne Valentine
|$14.99
Penne sautéed in our homemade alfredo sauce with fresh spinach, bacon, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and
grilled chicken.
Cheese Tortellini
|$14.99
Tortellinis stuffed with a decadent blend of four cheeses, with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or blush sauce.
Chicken Parmesan
|$14.99
Fried chicken breast topped with D’Arpino’s marinara and creamy St. Louis-style provel cheese. Served with a side of fettuccine alfredo.
Morning Day Cafe
105 S Main St, Nixa
Popular items
Mexican Mocha
|$5.00
This mocha is an MDC favorite!
Made with our house-roasted espresso blend, dark chocolate and our small-batch organic Siagon Cinnamon syrup this is sure to tease and please!
BRUNCH POTATOES
|$3.50
SPICY GRINGO BURRITO
|$9.00
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Nixa
129 N. Massey Blvd., Nixa
Popular items
Las Vegas Roll
|$10.00
Smoked Salmon, Crab, Avocado, and Cream Cheese with Eel Sauce and Seafood Sauce (8 pcs)
Chicken
|$10.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, and a Side Salad
Chicken
|$17.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, Side Salad, and House Soup