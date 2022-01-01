Nixa restaurants you'll love

Must-try Nixa restaurants

Piccolo image

 

Piccolo

107 W ALDERSGATE DR STE 1, Nixa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Valentine$14.99
Penne sautéed in our homemade alfredo sauce with fresh spinach, bacon, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and
grilled chicken.
Cheese Tortellini$14.99
Tortellinis stuffed with a decadent blend of four cheeses, with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or blush sauce.
Chicken Parmesan$14.99
Fried chicken breast topped with D’Arpino’s marinara and creamy St. Louis-style provel cheese. Served with a side of fettuccine alfredo.
Morning Day Cafe image

 

Morning Day Cafe

105 S Main St, Nixa

Avg 4.7 (802 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mexican Mocha$5.00
This mocha is an MDC favorite!
Made with our house-roasted espresso blend, dark chocolate and our small-batch organic Siagon Cinnamon syrup this is sure to tease and please!
BRUNCH POTATOES$3.50
SPICY GRINGO BURRITO$9.00
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Nixa image

 

Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Nixa

129 N. Massey Blvd., Nixa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Las Vegas Roll$10.00
Smoked Salmon, Crab, Avocado, and Cream Cheese with Eel Sauce and Seafood Sauce (8 pcs)
Chicken$10.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, and a Side Salad
Chicken$17.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, Side Salad, and House Soup
Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
