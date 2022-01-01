Important message

If you are trying to use a gift card for your online order and it's not going through, please call us at 417.374.7291 ext. 1. It's the reservations line, but it will get you to a live person. Please let the team member know that you'd like to place a pickup order using a gift card. Technology...it can be a real pain sometimes, right? Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this issue with our service provider. Team Piccolo