Piccolo
107 W ALDERSGATE DR STE 1
Nixa, MO 65714
Popular Items
If you are trying to use a gift card for your online order and it's not going through, please call us at 417.374.7291 ext. 1. It's the reservations line, but it will get you to a live person. Please let the team member know that you'd like to place a pickup order using a gift card. Technology...it can be a real pain sometimes, right? Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this issue with our service provider. Team Piccolo
Daily Specials
Buffalo Chicken Truffle Bread
D'Arpino's dough baked hot with TRUFF gourmet truffle hot sauce, alfredo, mozzarella, cheddar, gorgonzola, bacon, and fried chicken.
Chicken Piccata
Lightly breaded and pan-fried chicken breast, topped with a homemade lemon butter sauce and capers, served on a bed of angel hair pasta.
Appetizers
Fried Calzone Ball
A large D’Arpino’s pizza dough ball stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella and then fried for a crispy shell and gooey, cheesy center.
Vegan "Mozza " Knots
Plant-based mozzarella baked hot and gooey into garlic-seasoned pizza dough knots and served with D’Arpino's marinara.
Garlic Cheese Bread
D’Arpino’s freshly baked pizza dough topped with garlic butter and melted mozzarella.
Spin Dip
Creamy spinach and mozzarella dip surrounded by warm pizza dough and served in a hot skillet.
Bacon & Goat Cheese Stuffed Peppadews
Peppadew peppers stuffed with creamy goat cheese and bacon, baked hot and topped with balsamic reduction.
Balboa Meatballs
Four large mozzarella-stuffed meatballs topped with creamy goat cheese in a boat of D’Arpino’s marinara.
Italian Nachos
Won ton chips smothered in creamy alfredo and topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, basil, pepperoncini and balsamic reduction drizzle.
Pepperoni Knots
D’Arpino’s pizza dough knots baked hot and stuffed with pepperoni and melted mozzarella.
Fried Beef Ravioli
Six hand-breaded beef-stuffed raviolis, fried to toasty perfection, and served with D'Arpino's marinara for dipping.
Soup + Salad
Gnocchi Soup Bowl
Tender potato gnocchi pasta and chunks of grilled chicken in a creamy broth of carrots, celery, and onions. Topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
Gnocchi Soup Cup
Tender potato gnocchi pasta and chunks of grilled chicken in a creamy broth of carrots, celery, and onions. Topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
Tomato Bisque Soup Bowl
Homemade tomato and cream soup served with an oven-baked parmesan crisp.
Tomato Bisque Soup Cup
Homemade tomato and cream soup served with an oven-baked parmesan crisp.
Antipasto
Romaine topped with capicola, salami, pepperoni, pepperoncini, provel cheese, and house Italian dressing.
Grilled Salmon Salad
A 6 oz. grilled salmon filet on a bed of organic greens, topped with feta cheese, marinated onions, and fried capers with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Organic Greens Salad
Organic spring mix topped with grilled chicken, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan, breadcrumbs, croutons, and oven-baked parmesan crisps. Topped with grilled chicken.
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Entree Sized House Salad
Pastas
Cheese Tortellini
Tortellinis stuffed with a decadent blend of four cheeses, with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or blush sauce.
Truffle Gnocchi & Italian Sausage
Black truffle infused potato gnocchi pastas sautéed in Piccolo's parmesan cream sauce and tossed with Italian sausage crumbles and mushrooms.
Seafood Cannelloni
A blend of North Atlantic lobster, shrimp, and scallops with tarragon white wine cream stuffed into tubular shaped pastas and baked with Piccolo's signature lobster bisque sauce and mozzarella. Served with a side of angel hair pasta.
Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken breast topped with D’Arpino’s marinara and creamy St. Louis-style provel cheese. Served with a side of fettuccine alfredo.
Eggplant Parmesan
Lightly fried eggplant topped with D’Arpino’s marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with a side of spaghetti.
Cheese Manicotti
Tube-shaped pasta noodles stuffed with creamy ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses and baked with your choice of D’Arpino’s marinara, alfredo, or blush sauce.
Italian Trio
A sampling of homemade lasagna, cheese-stuffed manicotti, and beef-stuffed ravioli. Baked in D’Arpino’s marinara and mozzarella.
Carni Ravioli
Beef-stuffed raviolis topped with bacon and Italian sausage, then baked in D’Arpino’s marinara and mozzarella.
Vegan Pesto Fettuccine
Fettuccine sautéed with vegan basil pesto, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes. Add Teese Dairy Free Cheese on top or add Jakes Sausage to kick up the flavor a notch!
Garfield's Lasagna
D’Arpino’s original baked lasagna. Layers of pasta, Italian sausage, marinara, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles served with our classic homemade alfredo.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles served with our classic homemade alfredo. Topped with seasoned grilled chicken breast.
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles served with our classic homemade alfredo. Topped with grilled Argentinian Pink shrimp.
Seafood Ravioli
Raviolis stuffed with a blend of shrimp, scallops, and lobster, then baked in a decadent lobster bisque sauce. Choose sautéed, or baked in mozzarella.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
A classic! Spaghetti topped with D’Arpino’s marinara and tender meatballs.
Baked Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti topped with D’Arpino's marinara and meat sauce, baked in mozzarella.
Vegan Lasagna
Layers of pasta baked with Jake's Vegan Italian sausage crumbles, D'Arpino's marinara, vegan mozzarella and ricotta cheeses.
Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti with D'Arpino's marinara and Jake's Vegan Italian Sausage crumbles.
Penne Valentine
Penne sautéed in our homemade alfredo sauce with fresh spinach, bacon, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and grilled chicken.
D'Arpino's Style Shrimp Scampi
Grilled Argentinian pink shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter and Dijon mustard sauce, tossed over angel hair pasta.
Jalapeno Corn Brûlée Rigatoni
Rigatoni sautéed in a spicy southwestern-inspired cream sauce with grilled chicken, sausage, meatballs, black olives, and pepperoncinis, then topped with brûléed jalapeño corn, Sriracha, and freshly grated parmesan.
Pasta Con Broccoli
Penne noodles baked in alfredo with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, grilled chicken, and fresh broccoli florets.
Ethan Marco
Lighter fare. Angel hair sautéed in olive oil with black olives, plum tomatoes, garlic, and spinach then topped with feta cheese.
Chicken Ethan Marco
Lighter fare. Angel hair sautéed in olive oil with black olives, plum tomatoes, garlic, and spinach then topped with feta cheese and seasoned grilled chicken breast.
Shrimp Ethan Marco
Lighter fare. Angel hair sautéed in olive oil with black olives, plum tomatoes, garlic, and spinach then topped with feta cheese and grilled Argentinian Pink shrimp.
Vegan Ethan Marco
Lighter fare. Angel hair sautéed in olive oil with black olives, plum tomatoes, garlic, and spinach.
Baked Buffalo Chicken Penne
Penne baked with grilled chicken, creamy buffalo alfredo sauce, gorgonzola crumbles, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, scallions, and a ranch dressing drizzle.
Italian Sausage & Peppers Pasta
Rigatoni sautéed with spicy marinara, olive oil, garlic, sliced Italian sausage, and grilled peppers and onions. Topped with shaved parmesan.
Vegan Italian Peppers & Onions Pasta
Rigatoni sautéed with spicy marinara, olive oil, garlic, and grilled peppers and onions.
Scallop & Shrimp Fettuccine w/ Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Fettuccine sautéed with our roasted red pepper cream sauce and topped with grilled Argentinian pink shrimp and three tender scallops, cooked sous-vide style, then pan-seared.
Chicken Pesto Fettuccine Pasta
Homemade pesto sauce tossed over fettuccine noodles, sautéed spinach leaves, goat cheese, and topped with seasoned grilled chicken. (NOT VEGAN)
Grilled Vegetable Ravioli
A blend of Grilled portabella, onions, asparagus, red and yellow bell peppers, roasted garlic blended with ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, fontina and Pecorino Romano cheeses, baked in mozzarella in our spicy red pepper cream sauce.
Steak & Seafood
Sirloin
10 oz. grilled sirloin topped with seasoned steak butter.
Filet
Upper choice, high-end 8 oz. grilled filet topped with seasoned steak butter.
Parmesan Pork Chops
Two 4 oz. Parmesan encrusted, grilled boneless pork chops topped with seasoned butter.
Grilled Salmon
8 oz. grilled salmon seared to perfection, topped with lemon butter.
Sous Vide TRI TIP
1855 Ribeye
Upper choice, high-end, hand-cut 14 oz. grilled ribeye topped with seasoned steak butter.
Pizza
Veggie Pizza
Basil pesto, mozzarella, spinach, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, balsamic reduction drizzle.
Vegan Veggie Pizza
Basil pesto, mozzarella, spinach, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, balsamic reduction drizzle.
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Garlic butter, mozzarella, grilled shrimp, parsley, yum-yum sauce drizzle.
Egg-cellent 24/7 Pizza
Olive oil, mozzarella, bacon and spinach, topped with over easy eggs.
Carni Pizza
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, meatball.
Chicken & Bacon Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo, mozzarella, bacon, grilled chicken.
Vegan Italian Pizza
Marinara, plant-based mozzarella, Jake’s Italian Sausage.
Desserts
Triple Layer Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake (VEGAN/GF)
Pumpkin cake with cream cheese layers, topped with a Salted Tahini Caramel sauce. Both Vegan & Gluten Free!
Chocolate "Bella" Cannoli
Strawberry Cake
Tiramisu
Salted Caramel Ooey Gooey Butter Torte
NY Cheesecake (VEGAN)
DAIRY FREE NY STYLE CHEESECAKE, SERVED WITH RASPBERRY SAUCE ON THE SIDE UPON REQUEST
Extras
Extra Dozen Breadsticks
Extra 1/2 Dozen Breadsticks
Side of Marinara (8 oz)
Side of Alfredo (8 0z)
Side of Blush (8 oz)
+2 Meatballs
Side Pasta w/ Marinara
Side Pasta w/ Alfredo
Side Sauteed Garlic Spinach
Side Garlic Parmesan Roasted Potatoes
Side Jalapeno Cream Corn Brulee
Side Seasoned Steamed Broccoli
Side Seasoned Grilled Zucchini
Side Garlic and Bacon Green Beans
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Organic Greens Salad
Side Antipasto Salad
Extra Vegan Teese Cheese
Side of Scallops (4)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
417's Most Indulgent Italian Fare
