Saint Robert restaurants you'll love

More about Z Bar and Grill
Z Bar and Grill
127 Vickie Lynn Lane, Saint Robert
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Calzone
|$12.00
|Supercrisp fries
|$5.00
|Loaded fries
|$6.00
More about Route 66 Taco & Wing Company
Route 66 Taco & Wing Company
946 Missouri Ave, SAINT ROBERT
|Popular items
|Premium Taco
|$2.99
Choice of Chicken, Brisket, or Pulled Pork served on a corn tortilla with cheese, Pico de Gallo, cilantro
|Chk Bacon Avocado Taco
|$2.99
Popcorn chicken, cheese, pico, bacon, and avocado slices on a flour tortilla served with ancho ranch
|Bayou Gator Taco
|$3.49
Breaded fried alligator tail, shrimp, tomato, green onion, lettuce, roasted red pepper aioli on a flour tortilla
More about Route 66 Diner
Route 66 Diner
126 St Robert Blvd, SAINT ROBERT
|Popular items
|Hand Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
|$9.99
More about Pappos Pizzeria - St Robert MO
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pappos Pizzeria - St Robert MO
141 St Robert Blvd, St Robert
|Popular items
|12" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER
|$17.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
|BREADSTICKS
|$5.99
Hand rolled dough, brushed lightly with Olive Oil, sprinkled with PaPPo's Seasoning & baked until golden brown. Finished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese & served with warm home made PaPPo's marinara sauce for dipping.
|10 WINGS
|$11.99
TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo, KC BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero!
More about Route 66 Taco Account Expansion 1
Route 66 Taco Account Expansion 1
946 Missouri Avenue, St Robert