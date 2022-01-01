Saint Robert restaurants you'll love

Go
Saint Robert restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Saint Robert

Saint Robert's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Saint Robert restaurants

Z Bar and Grill image

 

Z Bar and Grill

127 Vickie Lynn Lane, Saint Robert

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Calzone$12.00
Supercrisp fries$5.00
Loaded fries$6.00
More about Z Bar and Grill
Route 66 Taco & Wing Company image

 

Route 66 Taco & Wing Company

946 Missouri Ave, SAINT ROBERT

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Premium Taco$2.99
Choice of Chicken, Brisket, or Pulled Pork served on a corn tortilla with cheese, Pico de Gallo, cilantro
Chk Bacon Avocado Taco$2.99
Popcorn chicken, cheese, pico, bacon, and avocado slices on a flour tortilla served with ancho ranch
Bayou Gator Taco$3.49
Breaded fried alligator tail, shrimp, tomato, green onion, lettuce, roasted red pepper aioli on a flour tortilla
More about Route 66 Taco & Wing Company
Route 66 Diner image

 

Route 66 Diner

126 St Robert Blvd, SAINT ROBERT

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hand Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$9.99
More about Route 66 Diner
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pappos Pizzeria - St Robert MO

141 St Robert Blvd, St Robert

Avg 3.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER$17.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
BREADSTICKS$5.99
Hand rolled dough, brushed lightly with Olive Oil, sprinkled with PaPPo's Seasoning & baked until golden brown. Finished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese & served with warm home made PaPPo's marinara sauce for dipping.
10 WINGS$11.99
TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo, KC BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero!
More about Pappos Pizzeria - St Robert MO
Restaurant banner

 

Route 66 Taco Account Expansion 1

946 Missouri Avenue, St Robert

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Route 66 Taco Account Expansion 1
Map

More near Saint Robert to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston