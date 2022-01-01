Sedalia restaurants you'll love

Go
Sedalia restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sedalia

Sedalia's top cuisines

Hummus
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try Sedalia restaurants

Broadway Carry-out Cuisine image

 

Broadway Carry-out Cuisine

120 West Broadway Boulevard, Sedalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roast Turkey and Gravy - Stuffing - Mashed Potatoes$11.95
Available only February 16th. Served with stuffing and mashed potatoes
Green Goddess Salmon w/Baby Potatoes - Fresh Green Beans$14.95
Available only February 18th - With baby potatoes and cucumber salad
Roast Chicken - Wedge Salad - Roasted Baby Potatoes$10.95
Available only February 2nd - With a wedge salad and roasted baby potatoes
More about Broadway Carry-out Cuisine
Pure Life Cuisine image

 

Pure Life Cuisine

4801 S Limit Ave, Sedalia

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Pure Life Cuisine
Brick Front Grill image

GRILL

Brick Front Grill

3007 W Broadway Blvd, Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (702 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brick Front Grill
Volker's image

 

Volker's

1021 S. Limit, Sedalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Volker's
Map

More near Sedalia to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Warrensburg

No reviews yet

Kearney

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston