Columbia restaurants you'll love

Sophia's
3915 S Providence Rd, Columbia
|Popular items
|Ravioli Aragosta
|$19.00
Lobster, shrimp and scallop ravioli topped with mushrooms, tomatoes, shallots, scallions and asiago cream sauce
|Ravioli Carne w/ Three Cheeses
|$15.00
Beef ravioli topped with marinara and baked with cheddar, asiago and mozzarella
|Sophia's Crab Cakes
|$13.25
Two flash fried panko breaded crab cakes and served with a honey wasabi vegetable slaw and cilantro aioli
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
38 N 8th St, Columbia
|Popular items
|Beef & Brick
|$12.00
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
|Buffalo Fried Cauliflower
|$9.00
Crushed Red
2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr., Columbia
|Popular items
|Pick Up Stix
|$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
|Small This Pear is on Fire
|$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
|Warm Herbed Goat Cheese
|$9.99
Crusted with sliced almonds & dried cranberries, topped with agave nectar. Served with warm flatbread & lavasch.
The Grind Coffee House
4603 John Garry Dr Suite 1, Columbia
|Popular items
|Raspberry Truffle Mocha
|LG GRINDER
|$5.25
|Cinnamon White Mocha
Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant
4103 W. Vawter School Rd. Suite 101,, Columbia
|Popular items
|Kids- D
Cheese Quesadilla and rice.
|Mexican Rice
|$2.75
Traditional Mexican rice, cooked with seasonings.
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$11.99
Three grilled steak tacos. Served with chopped onion, cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature hot salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Como Smoke and Fire
4600 Paris Rd, Columbia
|Popular items
|Wings by the Pound
|$10.99
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.99
|The Sampler
|$18.99
The Grind Coffee House
2601 Rangeline St Ste 1, Columbia
|Popular items
|CHICK CHIPOTLE
|$6.75
|LOW CALORIE SHAKE
|$6.50
|LATTE
Addison's
4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon BLT Wrap
|$13.25
Grilled salmon, bacon, mixed greens, sweet tomato jam, and a dijon tarragon aioli wrapped in a soft tomato tortilla.
|Addison Burger
|$12.00
A 6 oz. burger, featuring locally raised Show-me Farms “omega-3” beef, grilled and topped with your choice of cheese: American, Cheddar, Bleu, Pepper Jack or Swiss. Served on a Kaiser bun. (Add bacon $0.75)
|Kids Chicken Nuggets
|$5.99
Several bite size nuggets served with choice of side
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia
|Popular items
|Portabella Fries
|$11.00
Hand cut and battered, flash fried and served with ranch dressing.
|French Dip
|$13.00
Shaved ribeye topped with melted provel cheese on a hoagie bun and served with au jus.
|Chicken Tenders
|$15.00
Fresh, hand breaded to order, chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce.
Addison's
709 Cherry Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|Addison Burger
|$12.00
A 6 oz. burger, featuring locally raised Show-me Farms “omega-3” beef, grilled and topped with your choice of cheese: American, Cheddar, Bleu, Pepper Jack or Swiss. Served on a Kaiser bun. (Add bacon $0.75)
|Black Bean & Thai Peanut Wrap
|$11.00
Black beans, ginger rice, wonton curls, tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and romaine lettuce rolled in a soft tomato tortilla with asian ginger peanut dressing
|Smoked Turkey Club Wrap
|$11.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing—all wrapped in a soft tomato tortilla.
44 Canteen
21 N 9th St, Columbia
|Popular items
|Chips & Dip
|$5.50
Fried White Corn Tortilla Chips. Choice of Two Sauces
|Fish Tacos
|$8.75
Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Spice Rubbed & Pan Seared Tilapia, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
|Shrimp Tacos
|$9.50
Flour Tortilla, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Tempura-Battered Shrimp, Ssamjang Mayonnaise, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Radish
Love Coffee "Where Love Works"
15 Business Loop 70 East, Columbia
|Popular items
|Brioche Roll Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
|Croissant Chicken Salad
|$11.00
|Croissant Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
House of Chow
2101 W Broadway, Ste O, Columbia
|Popular items
|HOUSE EGG ROLL
|$3.80
house-made with pork, shredded green cabbage & carrot in flour wrapper
|SESAME CHICKEN
|$14.00
deep fried chicken tenderloin in corn starch batter tossed in a sweet ginger
sauce and sprinkled with roasted sesame seeds in a steamed broccoli
|HOT & SOUR SOUP (S)
|$2.80
pork, silken tofu, mushroom, wood ear mushroom, egg, and bamboo in
\tchicken broth, garnished with scallion
44 Stone Public House.
3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H, Columbia
|Popular items
|Char-broiled Cheeseburger
|$13.00
8 oz. Black Angus Patty , Toasted Pretzel Bun, LTOP & Stone Sauce on the Side
|Deviled Eggs
|$5.50
Dill-Cured & House Smoked Salmon, Dijon, Chives, Pickled Vegetables
|44 Stone Burger
|$13.00
8 oz. Black Angus Beef Patty, Toasted Pretzel Bun, Irish Whiskey Steak Sauce, Mayo, Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Crimini Mushrooms, Baby Arugula
The Grind Coffee House
2902 FORUM BLVD Suite 101, Columbia
|Popular items
|LATTE
|BLACK & GOLD ICED
|FLAVORED LATTE
PaPPo's Pizzeria & Pub
10 West Nifong Boulevard, Columbia
|Popular items
|14" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER
|$20.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
|10 WINGS
|$11.99
TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo, KC BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero!
|GARLIC CHEESE BREAD
|$7.69
Our famous homemade PaPPo’s bread, olive oil, fresh garlic, Mozzarella cheese blend, & sprinkled PaPPo’s seasonings
Kaldi's Coffee - Mizzou
700 Tiger Ave, Columbia
|Popular items
|Vanilla Latte Iced
|$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
|Crustless Quiche & Salad
|$7.49
baked egg & cheese quiche, peppadews, served with side salad & a side of salsa
|Superfood Bowl
|$11.99
quinoa, chicken, baby kale, sweet potatoes, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries & feta cheese tossed in an olive oil vinaigrette
