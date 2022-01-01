Columbia restaurants you'll love

Must-try Columbia restaurants

Sophia's image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's

3915 S Providence Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ravioli Aragosta$19.00
Lobster, shrimp and scallop ravioli topped with mushrooms, tomatoes, shallots, scallions and asiago cream sauce
Ravioli Carne w/ Three Cheeses$15.00
Beef ravioli topped with marinara and baked with cheddar, asiago and mozzarella
Sophia's Crab Cakes$13.25
Two flash fried panko breaded crab cakes and served with a honey wasabi vegetable slaw and cilantro aioli
More about Sophia's
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge

38 N 8th St, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (870 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef & Brick$12.00
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Buffalo Fried Cauliflower$9.00
More about Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
Crushed Red image

 

Crushed Red

2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pick Up Stix$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
Small This Pear is on Fire$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Warm Herbed Goat Cheese$9.99
Crusted with sliced almonds & dried cranberries, topped with agave nectar. Served with warm flatbread & lavasch.
More about Crushed Red
The Grind Coffee House image

 

The Grind Coffee House

4603 John Garry Dr Suite 1, Columbia

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Raspberry Truffle Mocha
LG GRINDER$5.25
Cinnamon White Mocha
More about The Grind Coffee House
Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant

4103 W. Vawter School Rd. Suite 101,, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids- D
Cheese Quesadilla and rice.
Mexican Rice$2.75
Traditional Mexican rice, cooked with seasonings.
Tacos de Carne Asada$11.99
Three grilled steak tacos. Served with chopped onion, cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature hot salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant
Como Smoke and Fire image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Como Smoke and Fire

4600 Paris Rd, Columbia

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings by the Pound$10.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
The Sampler$18.99
More about Como Smoke and Fire
The Grind Coffee House image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Grind Coffee House

2601 Rangeline St Ste 1, Columbia

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICK CHIPOTLE$6.75
LOW CALORIE SHAKE$6.50
LATTE
More about The Grind Coffee House
Addison's image

 

Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Salmon BLT Wrap$13.25
Grilled salmon, bacon, mixed greens, sweet tomato jam, and a dijon tarragon aioli wrapped in a soft tomato tortilla.
Addison Burger$12.00
A 6 oz. burger, featuring locally raised Show-me Farms “omega-3” beef, grilled and topped with your choice of cheese: American, Cheddar, Bleu, Pepper Jack or Swiss. Served on a Kaiser bun. (Add bacon $0.75)
Kids Chicken Nuggets$5.99
Several bite size nuggets served with choice of side
More about Addison's
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Portabella Fries$11.00
Hand cut and battered, flash fried and served with ranch dressing.
French Dip$13.00
Shaved ribeye topped with melted provel cheese on a hoagie bun and served with au jus.
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Fresh, hand breaded to order, chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
Addison's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Addison Burger$12.00
A 6 oz. burger, featuring locally raised Show-me Farms “omega-3” beef, grilled and topped with your choice of cheese: American, Cheddar, Bleu, Pepper Jack or Swiss. Served on a Kaiser bun. (Add bacon $0.75)
Black Bean & Thai Peanut Wrap$11.00
Black beans, ginger rice, wonton curls, tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and romaine lettuce rolled in a soft tomato tortilla with asian ginger peanut dressing
Smoked Turkey Club Wrap$11.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing—all wrapped in a soft tomato tortilla.
More about Addison's
44 Canteen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

44 Canteen

21 N 9th St, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (689 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Dip$5.50
Fried White Corn Tortilla Chips. Choice of Two Sauces
Fish Tacos$8.75
Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Spice Rubbed & Pan Seared Tilapia, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
Shrimp Tacos$9.50
Flour Tortilla, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Tempura-Battered Shrimp, Ssamjang Mayonnaise, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Radish
More about 44 Canteen
Love Coffee "Where Love Works" image

 

Love Coffee "Where Love Works"

15 Business Loop 70 East, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brioche Roll Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Croissant Chicken Salad$11.00
Croissant Turkey Sandwich$11.00
More about Love Coffee "Where Love Works"
House of Chow image

 

House of Chow

2101 W Broadway, Ste O, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSE EGG ROLL$3.80
house-made with pork, shredded green cabbage & carrot in flour wrapper
SESAME CHICKEN$14.00
deep fried chicken tenderloin in corn starch batter tossed in a sweet ginger
sauce and sprinkled with roasted sesame seeds in a steamed broccoli
HOT & SOUR SOUP (S)$2.80
pork, silken tofu, mushroom, wood ear mushroom, egg, and bamboo in
\tchicken broth, garnished with scallion
More about House of Chow
44 Stone Public House. image

 

44 Stone Public House.

3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Char-broiled Cheeseburger$13.00
8 oz. Black Angus Patty , Toasted Pretzel Bun, LTOP & Stone Sauce on the Side
Deviled Eggs$5.50
Dill-Cured & House Smoked Salmon, Dijon, Chives, Pickled Vegetables
44 Stone Burger$13.00
8 oz. Black Angus Beef Patty, Toasted Pretzel Bun, Irish Whiskey Steak Sauce, Mayo, Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Crimini Mushrooms, Baby Arugula
More about 44 Stone Public House.
The Grind Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

The Grind Coffee House

2902 FORUM BLVD Suite 101, Columbia

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LATTE
BLACK & GOLD ICED
FLAVORED LATTE
More about The Grind Coffee House
PaPPo's Pizzeria & Pub image

 

PaPPo's Pizzeria & Pub

10 West Nifong Boulevard, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER$20.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
10 WINGS$11.99
TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo, KC BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero!
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD$7.69
Our famous homemade PaPPo’s bread, olive oil, fresh garlic, Mozzarella cheese blend, & sprinkled PaPPo’s seasonings
More about PaPPo's Pizzeria & Pub
CJ's Hot Wings image

 

CJ's Hot Wings

704 E Broadway, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about CJ's Hot Wings
Consumer pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee - Mizzou

700 Tiger Ave, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Latte Iced$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Crustless Quiche & Salad$7.49
baked egg & cheese quiche, peppadews, served with side salad & a side of salsa
Superfood Bowl$11.99
quinoa, chicken, baby kale, sweet potatoes, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries & feta cheese tossed in an olive oil vinaigrette
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Mizzou
Restaurant banner

 

Bud's BBQ

301 S. 9th St, Ste 101, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bud's BBQ
After Hours image

 

After Hours

115 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about After Hours
Addison's Cherry St image

 

Addison's Cherry St

709 Cherry St, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Addison's Cherry St
Goldie's Bagels image

 

Goldie's Bagels

114 S 9th Street Suite 102, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Goldie's Bagels
Sophia's (new) image

 

Sophia's (new)

3915 S Providence Rd, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sophia's (new)
Restaurant banner

 

Sophia's

3915 S Providence Rd, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sophia's
Restaurant banner

 

Big Daddy’s BBQ

1802 Paris Rd., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Big Daddy’s BBQ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Columbia

Chicken Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Hot Chocolate

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

