Flyover
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A cozy dual concept featuring wood fired sharable plates and speakeasy style craft cocktails
Location
212 E Green Meadows Rd,Ste 9, Columbia, MO 65203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
44 Stone Public House. - South Columbia MO
No Reviews
3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurant
Como Smoke and Fire South - 3804 Buttonwood Dr.
No Reviews
3804 Buttonwood Dr. Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurant