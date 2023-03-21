Main picView gallery

212 E Green Meadows Rd,Ste 9

Columbia, MO 65203

Dinner Menu

Frequent Flyers

Soft Pretzels

$18.00

Wood-fired Companion Bakery pretzel bread, warm Boursin fondue topped with walnuts, dried cranberries, and thyme infused honey

Bread and Butter

$16.00

Wood oven toasted Fiddle and Stone sourdough bread, smoked apple and sumac whipped goat cheese; caramelized carrot and honey compound butter

Chicken Fried Cauliflower

$20.00

Crisp fried cauliflower, smoked sweet potato puree, fresh goat cheese, chimichurri, green onion.

Midwestern Mac and Cheese

$19.00

Wood-fired pipette pasta, Milton Creamery Prairie Breeze sauce, Burger’s Smokehouse bacon, herbed bread crumb, parmesan

Catfish

$19.00

Corn meal fried catfish, apple and red cabbage “slaw”, lemon caper remoulade

Midwestern Carnitas

$20.00

Wood-fired braised Patchwork Farms pork shoulder, rosemary and bacon roasted hominy, smoked sweet potato puree, peppadew pepper and caper salsa crudo

Fettuccine Bolognese

$21.00

Fettuccine pasta, ragu of ground beef, pork, veal, caramelized mirepoix, Burgers’ Smokehouse bacon, chili flake, and San Marzano tomatoes; finished with Parmigiano Reggiano, and cold pressed olive oil

Rotating Plates

Galbi Bowl

$27.00

Crispy Korean BBQ style E3 Meat Co beef short ribs, sticky rice, spicy purple cabbage, wakame salad, sriracha pickled cucumbers, soft boiled Stanton Brothers farm egg, sweet gochujang sauce, cilantro, sesame seeds

Lettuce Wraps

$20.00

Wood oven stir fried Thai spiced ground pork, leaf lettuce, gochujang and sweet sesame dipping sauce, house pickled sweetie drop peppers, pickled red onions, sambal dressed cucumbers, lime, cilantro

The Fig-et About it Pizza

$20.00

House made spiced red wine and fig jam, fresh greens, Calabrian chilies, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, Prosciutto di Parma, cold pressed olive oil

The Green With Envy Pizza

$20.00

Toasted pistachio and thyme cream sauce, mozzarella, asiago, fontina, Mortadella, lemon and olive oil dressed arugula, truffled honey

Black and Blue Steak Salad

$26.00

Baby romaine, Chef Adam’s Caesar dressing, 8 oz. wood oven blackened top sirloin, cornichon, roasted red peppers, country olive mix, gorgonzola crumbles, toasted almonds, crispy garlic, Aleppo pepper(served medium rare)

Pasta Bianco

$28.00

Casarecce pasta, melted leeks, oil cured tomatoes, asparagus, long stem cauliflower, tarragon, sauteed gulf shrimp, white wine and mascarpone cream, toasted pumpkin seeds, Parmgiano Reggiano

Barbacoa and Black Bean Stew

$21.00

Wood oven baked stew of black beans, braised E3 Ranch beef chuck, tomatoes, sauteed zucchini, chicken stock, ancho and pasilla chiles, and smoked paprika; topped with queso Oaxaca, house made salsa verde, crispy tortillas, crema, and green onion

"Fish and Chips"

$24.00

Beer battered cod pieces, crispy garlic and smoked paprika smashed twice fried potatoes, charred sweet corn and jalapeno cabbage “slaw”, cotija cheese, honey cumin emulsion, fresh lime

Pastrami

$25.00

House made pastrami, cabbage and roasted garlic colcannon potatoes, butter poached roasted carrots, Russian dressing, wood oven toasted soda bread with whiskey honey

Dessert

Guinness Cake

$14.00

Brenna's dark chocolate Guinness cake, Irish cream ermine frosting, salted whiskey caramel, Fretboard coffee milk jam, dark chocolate covered espresso beans

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Wood fired house made dough, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Pipette pasta, butter sauce, grated parmesan

Merchandise

Shwag

Flyover Coffee Mugs

$30.00

Rieger Coffee Mugs

$10.00

Koozies

$5.00

Flyover Sticker

$3.00

Batched Cocktails

Flyover Old Fashioned (750ml)

$60.00

Flyover Negroni (750ml)

$60.00

Flyover 'lil old-fashioned' (6oz)

$15.00

Flyover 'lil Negroni' (6oz)

$15.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
A cozy dual concept featuring wood fired sharable plates and speakeasy style craft cocktails

212 E Green Meadows Rd,Ste 9, Columbia, MO 65203

Main pic

