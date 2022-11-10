  • Home
  • /
  • Columbia
  • /
  • Como Smoke and Fire South - 3804 Buttonwood Dr.
Main picView gallery

Como Smoke and Fire South 3804 Buttonwood Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

3804 Buttonwood Dr.

Columbia, MO 65201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Family Meal Deal

1 1/2 lb. Pulled Pork Meal

$34.99

1 1/2 lb. Chicken Meal

$34.99

1 1/2 lb. Turkey Meal

$38.99

1 1/2 lb. Brisket Meal

$44.99

1 1/2 lb. Beef Burnt Ends Meal

$44.99

1 1/2 Pork Burnt Ends Meal

$44.99

Appetizers

Half Fried Pickles

$5.99

Wings by the Pound

$10.99

Half Onion Rings

$6.49

1/2 Lb. Breaded Okra

$5.99

Half Portabella Mushroom Fries

$5.99

Half Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.99

Half Fried G Beans

$5.99

Full Fried Pickles

$10.99

Full Green Bean

$10.99

Wings by the Pound

$10.99

Full Onion Rings

$10.99

Pulled Pork Egg Rolls

$10.99

Full Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.99

Full BBQ Nachos

$12.99

1 Lb. Breaded Okra

$10.99

Full Portabella Mushroom Fries

$10.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Loaded Fries

$11.99

Chicken Eggrolls

$10.99

Pig-A-Dilla's

$9.99

Soup, Salad & More

Half Chicken Tender Salad

$8.49

Half Garden Salad

$5.99

Half Pit Salad

$8.49

Cup Chili

$2.99

Full Chicken Tender Salad

$13.99

Full Garden Salad

$9.99

Full Pit Salad

$13.99

Bowl Chili

$4.99

Chili Mac

$8.99

Working Man's Rib

$10.99

BBQ Loaded Baked Potato

$11.99

From the Grill

Como Burger

$13.99

Texas Burger

$13.99

Bacon & Blues Burger

$13.99

Portabella Burger

$13.99

Carolina Burger

$13.99

BYO Burger

$11.99

Merica Burger

$18.99

Brat Burger

$11.99

Chili Dog

$10.99

2 Hot Dogs

$10.99

Sausage Sandwich

$12.99

2 Hot Links

$10.99

2 Jalapeno Cheddar Brats

$10.99

Veggie Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Philly

$12.99

5 In 5 Minutes

$20.99

Chili Mac Burger

$13.99

2 Brats

$10.99

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Beef Burnt Ends Sandwich

$12.99

Pork Burnt Ends Sandwich

$12.99

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Smoked Bacon BLT

$12.99

Fried Green BLT

$12.99

The Big Texas

$13.99

No Disgrace

$13.99

Como Slowmo Sandwich

$11.99

Ham&Swiss Sandwich

$11.99

Cuban Sandwich

$12.99

Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.99

Pork Loin Sandwich

$10.99

Como Club Sandwich

$12.99

Rib Tip Sandwich

$11.99

M&C Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Buffalo Chk M&C Sandwich

$13.99

Pulled Pork & Bacon M&C Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey & Bacon M&C Sandwich

$13.99

Salmon M&C Sandwich

$13.99

Beef Burnt Ends M&C Sandwich

$13.99

Pork Burnt Ends M&C Sandwich

$13.99

Hot Link M&C Sandwich

$13.99

Ham M&C Sandwich

$13.99

Brisket M&C Sandwich

$13.99

BBQ Entrees

Brisket Entree

$16.99

Pulled Pork Entree

$13.99

Beef Burnt Ends Entree

$16.99

Pork Burnt Ends Entree

$16.99

Smoked Turkey Entree

$14.99

Ham Entree

$13.99

Salmon Entree

$18.99

Half Ribs Entree

$18.99

Full Ribs Entree

$31.99

Pork Steak Entree

$17.99

Chicken Tenders Entree

$12.99

The Sampler

$18.99

Chicken Entree

$14.99

Sides

Fries

$3.49

Chips

$3.49

Baked Beans

$3.49

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Pasta Salad

$3.49

Floating Salad

$3.49

Mustard Potato Salad

$3.49

Loaded Potato Salad

$3.49

Creamy Slaw

$3.49

Vinegar Slaw

$3.49

Corn

$3.49

Green Beans

$3.49

Baked Potato

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$4.99

Roasted Mixed Veggies

$4.99

Smoked Sweet Potato

$4.99

Okra

$4.99

Red Beans and Rice

$3.49

Kids

Kids Turkey Slider

$7.99

Kids Ribs

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

$7.99

Kids Brisket Slider

$8.99

Kids Beef Burnt Ends Slider

$8.99

Kids Pork Burnt Ends Slider

$8.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.99

Giofre Ice Cream

$4.99

Extra Meats

4oz Beef Burnt Ends

$6.99

4oz Pork Burnt Ends

$6.99

4oz Brisket

$6.99

4oz Pulled Pork

$3.99

4oz Turkey

$3.99

4oz Chicken

$3.99

Hot Link

$3.99

Extra Meat

$6.99

2 Ribs

$4.99

Black Oak

$3.99

Specials

Burger Special

$13.99

Gyro

$12.99

Wrap Special

$12.99

Bologna Sandwich

$10.99

Bologna Mac & Cheese Sand.

$12.99

Jambalaya

$5.99

Po'Boy

$13.99

Reuben Egg rolls

$12.99

Reuben Sandwich

$13.99

Gyro

$12.99

Turkey Bacon Avo Wrap

$12.99

Meatloaf

$13.99

Beef Burnt Ends and Shrimp

$25.99

1/2 Pound Shrimp

$12.99

Rib Tip Sandwich

$11.99

Rib Tip Entree

$14.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Thanksgiving

$14.99

Stew

$6.99

Stew & Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Chicken Noodle And Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Chili & Grilled Cheese

$8.99

10oz Prime Rib

$19.99

16oz Prime Rib

$27.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.99

12oz Ribeye

$23.99

Ribeye plus shrimp

$34.99

Italian Beef

$12.99

COMO Dog

$10.99

Tacos

$10.99

Pizza's (To Go ONLY)

Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Como SlowMo Pizza

$19.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Pulled Pork Bacon Mac Pizza

$19.99

The Veggie

$19.99

Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza

$19.99

NA Beverages

Barq's RB

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Cherry Limeade

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

D.Coke

$2.99

Dr.Pepper

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.25

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Tea

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

OJ

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Choc. Milk

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated smoke house.

Location

3804 Buttonwood Dr., Columbia, MO 65201

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sophia's - 3915 S Providence Rd
orange star4.6 • 1,279
3915 S Providence Rd Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurantnext
44 Stone Public House. - South Columbia MO
orange starNo Reviews
3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurantnext
PaPPo's Pizzeria & Pub - Nifong
orange starNo Reviews
10 West Nifong Boulevard Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurantnext
Park Restaurant - Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
4380 Nocona Parkway Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
The Grind Coffee House - 1 South
orange star4.7 • 553
4603 John Garry Drive Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurantnext
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 128
1005 Club Village Dr Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Addison's Downtown- Columbia
orange star4.4 • 1,509
709 Cherry Street Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Sophia's - 3915 S Providence Rd
orange star4.6 • 1,279
3915 S Providence Rd Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Columbia MO
orange star4.6 • 1,015
3802 Buttonwood Dr Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.1 • 870
38 N 8th St Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Buckingham Smokehouse Bar-B-Q
orange star4.3 • 827
3804 Buttonwood Dr Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Tropical Liqueurs - Broadway
orange star4.6 • 753
515 E Broadway Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
Jefferson City
review star
No reviews yet
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Quincy
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston