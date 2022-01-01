Jefferson City restaurants you'll love
Jefferson City's top cuisines
Must-try Jefferson City restaurants
More about Crazy Frys
Crazy Frys
1121 E. Miller St., Jefferson City
|Popular items
|Create Your Own Craze
|$8.95
Choose Protein, Choose Sauce, Choose Cheese & Extras
|Mango Habanero**
|$8.95
Sweet & Spicy Mango Habenero Sauce/ Cheddar Cheese/ Chives/ Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
|Buffalo Bacon Fry’s
|$8.95
Jalapeno Ranch/ Applewood Smoked Bacon/Cheddar Cheese
More about Pappo's Pizzeria - Jefferson City
Pappo's Pizzeria - Jefferson City
2300 Missouri Blvd, Jefferson City
|Popular items
|8" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
|$7.00
All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included
|GOAT CHEESE, DRIED CRANBERRIES & WALNUT SALAD
Fresh harvest blend lettuce, goat cheese, cranberries, candied walnuts & a homemade Lemon- Maple Vinaigrette
|GARLIC CHEESE BREAD
|$7.69
Our famous homemade PaPPo’s bread, olive oil, fresh garlic, Mozzarella cheese blend, & sprinkled PaPPo’s seasonings