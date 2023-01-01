Cheeseburgers in Jefferson City
Jefferson City restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about The Pizza Company
The Pizza Company
1508 E. McCarty St, Jefferson City
|12" Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.75
Gound Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella
|Bacon Cheeseburger
Gound Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella
|14" Bacon Cheeseburger
|$21.00
Gound Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella
More about Pappo's Pizzeria - 2300 - Jefferson City
Pappo's Pizzeria - 2300 - Jefferson City
2300 Missouri Blvd, Jefferson City
|8" AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
|$11.99
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese and pickles. Served with Ketchup and Mustard.
|14" AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
|$22.99
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese and pickles. Served with Ketchup and Mustard.
|12" AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
|$19.99
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese and pickles. Served with Ketchup and Mustard.