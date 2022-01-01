Jacksonville restaurants you'll love
Twyford BBQ
2562 Twyford Rd., Jacksonville
|Baked Beans
A mixture of kidney, northern, black beans and butter beans baked in our mix of ketchup, bbq sauce, brisket bits, onion and brown sugar. Pure awesomeness!
|Pulled Pork
We use fresh pork shoulder seasoned with our own BBQ
rub and slow smoked with cherry wood
over night. We’ve won several BBQ
competitions with this same recipe,
now you be the judge.
|Beef Brisket
Twyford Catering uses Certified
Hereford beef brisket, which we trim
and season with our special brisket rub,
then slow smoke for over 14 hours.
Sliced thin
Guse's Pub & Eatery
304 S Main St, Jacksonville
|Wings
|$8.00
|Ponyshoe
|$9.29
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Head West Sub Stop
401 S. Main Street, Jacksonville
|A. Reuben
|$8.99
pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island
|B. Meatball
|$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
|F. Turkey Bacon Ranch
|$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Buddy's BBQ & Catering
733 E College Ave, Jacksonville
|Pulled Pork DINNER
|$11.55
Slow smoked with cherry wood and pulled to order
|Fries
|$3.65
Crispy coated straight fries, fried in canola oil
|Pulled Pork Sand.
|$7.39
4oz of pulled pork on a bun. BBQ served on the side upon request
EL PATRON #1
901 W. Morton Ave, Jacksonville