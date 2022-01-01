Saint Charles restaurants you'll love
Saint Charles's top cuisines
Must-try Saint Charles restaurants
More about Super Smokers Food Truck
Super Smokers Food Truck
44 Delacroix Place, St Charles
|Popular items
|Dirty Tots
White corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made rotel cheese, bbq beans, and your choice of meat.
|BBQ Nachos
White corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made rotel cheese, bbq beans, and your choice of meat.
|BBQ Beans
|$2.25
More about Rec Hall(OLD)
Rec Hall(OLD)
800 S Duchesne St, St. Charles
|Popular items
|Sunday Admission
|$5.00
|Busch Light
|$5.00
|Blue Moon
|$6.00
More about Ham n Egg Restaurant
Ham n Egg Restaurant
3640 Harvester Rd, St Peters
|Popular items
|Ultimate Omelet
|$8.49
Diced ham, bacon and sausage crumbles, American and cheddar cheese. Served with home Fries, and White or Wheat Toast
|Sunrise Skillet
|$9.99
A bed of home fries, 2 bacon strips, a sausage patty, scrambled eggs and a biscuit, with gravy and cheese.
|Country Fried Steak Skillet
|$8.99
Country fried steak over home fries, with 2 eggs, covered in country gravy.
More about Narwhal's Crafted
Narwhal's Crafted
1450 Beale Street, ST. CHARLES
|Popular items
|Cranberry Thyme Gin Mule
Gin, cranberry liqueur, cranberry-thyme simple, orange, lime, ginger
|Strawberry Basil Lemonade
Vodka, freshly-pureed strawberries, from-scratch lemonade, house simple, basil
|Zombie
Goslings Black Seal rum, silver rum, spiced rum, overproof rum, cinnamon simple, grenadine, lime, guava, pineapple, bitters
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke
501 S MAIN ST., ST. CHARLES
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|Deviled Eggs
|$5.99
House made pimento cheese bed, bacon garnish, smoked paprika dusting, 3 deviled eggs to an order.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Pimento Cheddar, street corn relish on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Loaded Elevated Nachos
Loaded Elevated Nachos
1450 BEALE ST. #130, ST. CHARLES
|Popular items
|Top Nacho
|$12.00
Tri-Color Tortilla Chips, Seasoned Chorizo & Ground Beef Blend, Chipotle Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Jalapeños, Sour Cream, Cilantro
|Crab Rangoon Appetizer
|$8.00
Wonton Chips, Marinated Crab Meat, Cream Cheese Sauce, Chili Oil, Sweet Chili Sauce, Black Sesame Seeds, Chives
|Toasted Smores
|$7.00
Cinnamon Sugar Chips, Marshmallow Creme, Nutella, Toasted Mini Marshmallow Graham Cracker Crumbs, Dark Chocolate Curls
More about Nina's Breakfast & Brunch
Nina's Breakfast & Brunch
3752 Monticello Plaza Drive, O'Fallon
|Popular items
|Nina's Breakfast Platter
|$14.50
#1 Seller! Made from scratch buttermilk biscuit topped with our scratch-made sausage gravy and covered with eggs, cheddar cheese and bacon crumbles.
|Pig in the Garden Pizza
|$13.50
Our buttermilk biscuit dough is slathered with our roasted garlic butter and topped with sautéed sweet onion, sweet peppers, mushrooms, pork sausage, applewood smoked bacon and ham, parmesan and cheddar cheeses.
|Gravy Sausage 4 oz
|$5.50
More about NOTO
NOTO
5105 Westwood Dr, St Charles
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$12.00
breaded fried risotto (4 per order), bolognese, marinara, pecorino
romano
|Americano
|$16.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, calabrese pepper flake, mike's hot honey
|Small Noto Salad
|$5.00
mixed greens, artichokes, olives, peppers, pecorino, creamy Italian dressing
More about TANGO Argentina Food
TANGO Argentina Food
2418 B West Clay, Saint Charles
|Popular items
|Chicken Empanada - Mild
|$2.99
Chicken, Onion, Green, Red, and Yellow Peppers, Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE
|Cheese and Onion Empanada
|$2.99
Onion, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella, Swiss Cheese, Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE
|Ham and Cheese Empanada
|$2.99
Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, American Cheese, and Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE
More about Schlafly Bankside
Schlafly Bankside
920 South Main Street, St Charles
|Popular items
|Classic Proper Cider, 4pk
|$10.99
Classic Proper Cider presents a subtle sweetness from the apples combined with a dry finish for a natural balance in each glass. Handcrafted by our brewers to capture the true flavor of apples in a refreshing gold elixir. This is simply old-fashioned cider at its finest.
ABV: 6.8% | IBU: N/A
|Pastrami Rueben
|$13.00
House-cured pastrami topped with German sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing served on seeded rye bread
|Pretzels
|$7.59
Three Bavarian pretzel sticks served with white queso cheese
More about Piazza Messina
Piazza Messina
5535 State Highway N, Cottleville
|Popular items
|Biscuit with Crispy Chicken
|$6.95
Crispy Chicken - Hot Maple Butter -
Siracha Aioli
|Mama Russo's Mini Cannoli
|$1.95
|Ricky's Way
|$10.95
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Wasabi Sushi Bars
1650 Beale Street Suite 175, St Charles
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
|Wasabi Special
|$12.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
|Maguro (2pc)
|$7.00
fresh yellowfin tuna
More about Mission Taco Joint
Mission Taco Joint
1650 BEALE ST., ST CHARLES
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$3.95
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
|Grilled Baja Fish
|$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
|Soft Taco
|$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smokehouse
3150 Elm Point Industrial, St Charles
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|Single Burger + 1 Side
|$8.99
This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.
More about The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey
The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey
5065 State Highway N, Cottleville
|Popular items
|Friendship RH Barleywine 500ml - PRESALE
|$18.00
PRE-SALE, product SHOULD be in by 2/10.
Big toffee, vanilla, and caramel notes with touches of coconut and bread crust; 500ml
Friendship Brewery aged in a Woodford Two Barrel Blend barrel picked by Rack House & The StL Bourbon Soc.
|Makers "Cherry2" RH - PRESALE 110.7 proof
|$68.00
PRE-SALE. Bottles should be available to pick up beginning 2/15.
|Makers "Sugar" RH - PRESALE 109.9proof
|$68.00
PRE-SALE.
Bottles will be available to pick up on or after Feb 8th.
More about Okane's Kitchen
Okane's Kitchen
4765 Highway N, Cottleville
|Popular items
|side Grilled Chicken GF
|$6.00
8 ounces of seasoned grilled chicken breast
|Popper Pork Chops (3)
|$30.00
seasoned grilled hand-cut pork chops topped with cream cheese, fresh sliced jalapeño, cheddar, and bacon with smashed potatoes
|Garlic Bread
|$4.00
French bread topped with a buttery garlic spread. One order serves 3
More about LA BELLE VIE BOUTIQUE CAFE
LA BELLE VIE BOUTIQUE CAFE
1200 N 2ND ST, Saint Charles
More about Field Box Sports bar and grill
Field Box Sports bar and grill
3721 Mexico Road, Saint Charles