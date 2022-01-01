Saint Charles restaurants you'll love

Saint Charles restaurants
Toast
  •
  Saint Charles

Saint Charles's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Caterers
Latin American
Must-try Saint Charles restaurants

Super Smokers Food Truck image

 

Super Smokers Food Truck

44 Delacroix Place, St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dirty Tots
White corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made rotel cheese, bbq beans, and your choice of meat.
BBQ Nachos
White corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made rotel cheese, bbq beans, and your choice of meat.
BBQ Beans$2.25
Rec Hall image

 

Rec Hall(OLD)

800 S Duchesne St, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sunday Admission$5.00
Busch Light$5.00
Blue Moon$6.00
Ham n Egg Restaurant image

 

Ham n Egg Restaurant

3640 Harvester Rd, St Peters

Avg 4.4 (799 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Omelet$8.49
Diced ham, bacon and sausage crumbles, American and cheddar cheese. Served with home Fries, and White or Wheat Toast
Sunrise Skillet$9.99
A bed of home fries, 2 bacon strips, a sausage patty, scrambled eggs and a biscuit, with gravy and cheese.
Country Fried Steak Skillet$8.99
Country fried steak over home fries, with 2 eggs, covered in country gravy.
Narwhal's Crafted image

 

Narwhal's Crafted

1450 Beale Street, ST. CHARLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cranberry Thyme Gin Mule
Gin, cranberry liqueur, cranberry-thyme simple, orange, lime, ginger
Strawberry Basil Lemonade
Vodka, freshly-pureed strawberries, from-scratch lemonade, house simple, basil
Zombie
Goslings Black Seal rum, silver rum, spiced rum, overproof rum, cinnamon simple, grenadine, lime, guava, pineapple, bitters
Salt + Smoke image

 

Salt + Smoke

501 S MAIN ST., ST. CHARLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
Deviled Eggs$5.99
House made pimento cheese bed, bacon garnish, smoked paprika dusting, 3 deviled eggs to an order.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Pimento Cheddar, street corn relish on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Loaded Elevated Nachos image

 

Loaded Elevated Nachos

1450 BEALE ST. #130, ST. CHARLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Top Nacho$12.00
Tri-Color Tortilla Chips, Seasoned Chorizo & Ground Beef Blend, Chipotle Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Jalapeños, Sour Cream, Cilantro
Crab Rangoon Appetizer$8.00
Wonton Chips, Marinated Crab Meat, Cream Cheese Sauce, Chili Oil, Sweet Chili Sauce, Black Sesame Seeds, Chives
Toasted Smores$7.00
Cinnamon Sugar Chips, Marshmallow Creme, Nutella, Toasted Mini Marshmallow Graham Cracker Crumbs, Dark Chocolate Curls
Nina's Breakfast & Brunch image

 

Nina's Breakfast & Brunch

3752 Monticello Plaza Drive, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nina's Breakfast Platter$14.50
#1 Seller! Made from scratch buttermilk biscuit topped with our scratch-made sausage gravy and covered with eggs, cheddar cheese and bacon crumbles.
Pig in the Garden Pizza$13.50
Our buttermilk biscuit dough is slathered with our roasted garlic butter and topped with sautéed sweet onion, sweet peppers, mushrooms, pork sausage, applewood smoked bacon and ham, parmesan and cheddar cheeses.
Gravy Sausage 4 oz$5.50
NOTO image

 

NOTO

5105 Westwood Dr, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$12.00
breaded fried risotto (4 per order), bolognese, marinara, pecorino
romano
Americano$16.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, calabrese pepper flake, mike's hot honey
Small Noto Salad$5.00
mixed greens, artichokes, olives, peppers, pecorino, creamy Italian dressing
TANGO Argentina Food image

 

TANGO Argentina Food

2418 B West Clay, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Empanada - Mild$2.99
Chicken, Onion, Green, Red, and Yellow Peppers, Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE
Cheese and Onion Empanada$2.99
Onion, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella, Swiss Cheese, Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE
Ham and Cheese Empanada$2.99
Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, American Cheese, and Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE
Schlafly Bankside image

 

Schlafly Bankside

920 South Main Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Proper Cider, 4pk$10.99
Classic Proper Cider presents a subtle sweetness from the apples combined with a dry finish for a natural balance in each glass. Handcrafted by our brewers to capture the true flavor of apples in a refreshing gold elixir. This is simply old-fashioned cider at its finest.
ABV: 6.8% | IBU: N/A
Pastrami Rueben$13.00
House-cured pastrami topped with German sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing served on seeded rye bread
Pretzels$7.59
Three Bavarian pretzel sticks served with white queso cheese
Piazza Messina image

 

Piazza Messina

5535 State Highway N, Cottleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuit with Crispy Chicken$6.95
Crispy Chicken - Hot Maple Butter -
Siracha Aioli
Mama Russo's Mini Cannoli$1.95
Ricky's Way$10.95
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

1650 Beale Street Suite 175, St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
Wasabi Special$12.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
Maguro (2pc)$7.00
fresh yellowfin tuna
Mission Taco Joint image

 

Mission Taco Joint

1650 BEALE ST., ST CHARLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada$3.95
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
Grilled Baja Fish$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
Soft Taco$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire Smokehouse

3150 Elm Point Industrial, St Charles

Avg 4.6 (1767 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Plate$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Single Burger + 1 Side$8.99
This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.
The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey image

 

The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey

5065 State Highway N, Cottleville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Friendship RH Barleywine 500ml - PRESALE$18.00
PRE-SALE, product SHOULD be in by 2/10.
Big toffee, vanilla, and caramel notes with touches of coconut and bread crust; 500ml
Friendship Brewery aged in a Woodford Two Barrel Blend barrel picked by Rack House & The StL Bourbon Soc.
Makers "Cherry2" RH - PRESALE 110.7 proof$68.00
PRE-SALE. Bottles should be available to pick up beginning 2/15.
Makers "Sugar" RH - PRESALE 109.9proof$68.00
PRE-SALE.
Bottles will be available to pick up on or after Feb 8th.
Okane's Kitchen image

 

Okane's Kitchen

4765 Highway N, Cottleville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
side Grilled Chicken GF$6.00
8 ounces of seasoned grilled chicken breast
Popper Pork Chops (3)$30.00
seasoned grilled hand-cut pork chops topped with cream cheese, fresh sliced jalapeño, cheddar, and bacon with smashed potatoes
Garlic Bread$4.00
French bread topped with a buttery garlic spread. One order serves 3
Tony’s On Main Street image

 

Tony’s On Main Street

132 N Main St, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Rec Hall - St. Charles

800 S Duchesne Dr, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Banner pic

 

Mattingly's - St. Charles

3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

LA BELLE VIE BOUTIQUE CAFE

1200 N 2ND ST, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Field Box Sports bar and grill

3721 Mexico Road, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
