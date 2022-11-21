Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fratelli's Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

2061 Zumbehl Rd

Saint Charles, MO 63303

Order Again

Popular Items

Fratelli's Pizza
Large Fratelli's Salad
Small Fratelli's Salad

November Special

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$18.00

Limited Time* Butternut Squash stuffed ravioli in our Brown Butter Sage Sauce. Served with a side of Asiago griddled toast, and salad.

Insalate

Small Fratelli's Salad

Small Fratelli's Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onions, olives, & Provel cheese.

Large Fratelli's Salad

Large Fratelli's Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onions, olives, & Provel cheese.

Fratelli's Special Salad

Fratelli's Special Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, olives, salami, ham, pepperoni, & Provel cheese.

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with Romano, Asiago cheese, & Caesar dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with Romano, Asiago cheese, & Caesar dressing.

Rustic Salad

Rustic Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with dried cranberries, candied pecans, apples, & feta cheese. Served with a side of our scratch-made white balsamic vinaigrette.

Bowl Minestrone Soup

Bowl Minestrone Soup

$7.00

Classic Italian broth soup made with fresh seasonal vegetables, prime rib, and pasta.

Pint of House Dressing

Pint of House Dressing

$7.99

16oz bottle of our scratch-made House Creamy Italian Dressing. Made from scratch every day. Bottled to order.

Antipasti

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$11.00

Beef stuffed ravioli rolled in Italian breadcrumbs and fried. Served with a side of tomato sauce and House Dressing.

Hand-Rolled Meatballs

Hand-Rolled Meatballs

$10.00

Three hand-rolled meatballs served in tomato sauce and topped with Provel and asiago cheeses.

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$11.00

Hand-sliced zucchini, breaded in Italian breadcrumbs, and deep-fried. Served with tzatziki, and tomato sauce & topped with Feta cheese & red pepper flakes.

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$11.00

Slices of fresh Mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, fresh basil, & topped with a house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Toasted baguette topped with garlic, olive oil, and Provel and assiago cheeses.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Toasted french baguette topped with garlic, and olive oil.

Panini

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$15.00

Hand-breaded boneless chicken breast topped with our scratch-made tomato sauce and Provel cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with a choice of side.

Fratelli Burger

Fratelli Burger

$16.00

Quarter pound premium ground chuck, charbroiled and topped with tomato jam, bacon, crisp greens, and Provel cheese on a buttered brioche bun.

Italian Burger

$15.00

Half-pound patty of seasoned ground pork and beef, topped with our scratch-made tomato sauce and Provel Cheese on a toasted baguette.

Meatball Pamigiana Sandwich

$15.00

Hand-rolled meatballs dunked in our scratch-made tomato sauce. Topped with Provel cheese and served on a toasted baguette.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Thinly shaved roast beef topped with Provel cheese, au jus, and served on a toasted baguette.

Grilled Chicken Panino

$15.00

Marinated boneless chicken breast, grilled and topped with bacon, tomato, mixed greens, Provel cheese and pesto aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

Pizza

Fratelli's Pizza

$14.00+

St. Louis-style thin crust pizza with Provel cheese and choice of toppings. Substitute classic mozzarella, or mixed cheese on request. *Half-baked is also available to refrigerate and complete preparing at home to enjoy later!

Fratelli's Supreme Pizza

$19.00+

St. Louis-style thin crust pizza with Provel cheese and topped with Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushrooms, and Onions. Substitute classic mozzarella, or mixed cheese on request. *Half-baked is also available to refrigerate and complete preparing at home to enjoy later!

Fratelli's Veggie Pizza

$19.00+

St. Louis-style thin crust pizza with Provel cheese and topped with Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, and Mushrooms. Substitute classic mozzarella, or mixed cheese on request. *Half-baked is also available to refrigerate and complete preparing at home to enjoy later!

Margherita Pizza

$16.00+

Classic Italian favorite. Crispy garlic-oiled crusted pizza topped with savory Pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, and basil.

Pasta | Red

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.00

Served with tomato sauce. Customize by adding meat sauce, meatballs, Italian sausage, Pomodoro, or garlic butter.

Mostaccioli

Mostaccioli

$12.00

Short tubed pasta served with tomato sauce or meat sauce. Add meatballs, Italian Sausage, Pomodoro sauce, or garlic butter.

Ravioli

Ravioli

$12.00

Beef-filled Ravioli pasta served with our small-batch tomato sauce. Add meat sauce, meatballs, or Italian sausage.

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$13.00

Ribbed tubed pasta served with tomato sauce, prosciutto, peas, and mushrooms. Topped with a touch of cream sauce.

Gluten Free Ravioli
$15.00

$15.00

Pasta | White

Rigatoni Carbonara

Rigatoni Carbonara

$14.00

Rigatoni Pasta in rich cream sauce with cured bacon, creamy egg yolks, and grated asiago cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Ribbon pasta served in our savory cream sauce and topped with asiago cheese.

Pasta con Broccoli

Pasta con Broccoli

$13.00

Shell pasta tossed with steamed broccoli florets in our tomato alfredo pink sauce.

Tortellini alla Panna

Tortellini alla Panna

$14.00

Ring-shaped pasta stuffed with beef and pork. Tossed with peas, mushrooms, and prosciutto in our savory cream sauce.

Pasta | Baked

Lasagna al Forno

Lasagna al Forno

$17.00

Wide flat pasta, layered with rich meat sauce, sauteed mushrooms, ricotta, Provel, and Mozzarella cheeses. (Unfortunately cannot be ordered without mushrooms)

Baked Mostaccioli

Baked Mostaccioli

$16.00

Mostaccioli pasta with meatballs and meat sauce. Topped with Provel and Mozzarella cheeses then baked.

Cannelloni

Cannelloni

$13.00

Tubed pasta stuffed with beef, pork, and spinach. Baked in a bed of tomato sauce, and topped with a touch of cream sauce.

Manicotti

Manicotti

$13.00

Tubed pasta stuffed with Ricotta cheese. Baked in a bed of meat sauce, and topped with a touch of our savory cream sauce.

Pasta | Special

Pasta con Pesto

Pasta con Pesto

$13.00

Linguine pasta tossed in basil pesto made with fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, and Romano cheese. (Contains Pine Nuts)

Penne alla Salute

Penne alla Salute

$13.00

Penne pasta tossed with mushrooms, broccoli, roasted tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, and Pomodoro sauce. Vegetarian Friendly.

Ravioli al Formaggio

Ravioli al Formaggio

$14.00

Jumbo ravioli stuffed with salted ricotta and topped with three sauces: tomato, cream, and pesto.

Tutto Mare

Tutto Mare

$21.00

Linguine pasta tossed with sautéed shrimp, scallops, and lobster in your choice of a garlic cream sauce or Pomodoro sauce

Cene (Entrees)

Chicken Spiedini

Chicken Spiedini

$23.00

Marinated chicken breast, breaded, skewered and sauteed until crispy. Includes a choice of side and a salad.

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Hand-breaded sautéed & covered in our house-made tomato sauce. Topped with Provel cheese, and served with a side and a salad.

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Hand-breaded and sautéed chicken breast topped with mushrooms & our white wine lemon cream sauce. Served with a side and a salad.

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Hand-breaded and sautéed chicken breast topped with sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms our house-made red wine Marsala sauce. Served with a side and a salad.

Pollo Fratelli

Pollo Fratelli

$24.00

Two marinated chicken breast, grilled & topped with fresh mozzarella, garlic Pomodoro, sweet Pepperdeau peppers, & drizzled with a balsamic vinegar reduction. Served with salad.

Veal Parmigiana

$23.00

Hand-breaded, and sautéed veal cutlet covered in rich tomato sauce, topped with Provel cheese, then baked. Served with a side and salad.

Veal Piccata

$23.00

Hand-breaded, and sautéed veal cutlet topped with mushrooms & a white wine lemon cream sauce. Served with a side and salad.

Veal Marsala

$23.00

Hand-breaded, and sautéed veal cutlet topped with sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms our house-made red wine Marsala sauce.

Filet Mignon

$45.00

8 oz. Choice center-cut tenderloin char-broiled, served with side and salad.

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Atlantic salmon fillet, lightly seasoned, grilled, and drizzled with house-made chipotle aioli. Served with a side and a salad.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

Thinly sliced, breaded fried eggplant topped with tomato sauce, Provel & Mozzarella cheese & baked. Served with a side and a salad.

Desserts

Tiramisù

Tiramisù

$8.00

Sharable slice of an Italian classic. Mascarpone vanilla custard layered with espresso dipped Italian sponge cake. Topped with cocoa and whipped cream. (contains alcohol)

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

Fried pastry shell stuffed with sweet ricotta, cinnamon, chocolate chips, and garnished with maraschino cherries.

Pumpkin Pie Cannoli

Pumpkin Pie Cannoli

$5.50

Sweet ricotta, pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, dipped in toffee and chocolate candy crumble in a crisp pastry shell.

Chocolate Cannoli

Chocolate Cannoli

$6.00

Ghiradelli cocoa, ricotta, chocolate chips, and Nutella in a chocolate-dipped pastry shell.

Milk & Cookies Cake

$8.00

Cookie dough cake layers loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough and vanilla wafers. Topped with milk mousse frosting.

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate ganache icing atop rich chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, and a chocolate cookie crust.

Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$6.00

Sicilian lemon cake layered with mascarpone and topped with European white chocolate curls.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.00

Creamy custard cheesecake with a cookie crust. Topped with Strawberries and whipped cream on request.

Kids Menu

Kids Toasted Ravioli

$6.00

5 beef-stuffed ravioli rolled in Italian breadcrumbs and fried. Served with a side of tomato sauce.

Kids Fettuccine
$6.00

$6.00

Kids Ravioli

$6.00

Beef filled Ravioli with tomato sauce

Kids Spaghetti
$6.00

$6.00

Kids Mostaccioli
$6.00

$6.00

Grilled Cheese
$6.00

$6.00

Chicken Fingers
$6.00

$6.00

More

Italian Lemonade

Italian Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

Made in small batches daily. Our famous Lemonade is made with fresh-squeezed, lemons, sugar and infused with fresh basil.

Pint of House Dressing

Pint of House Dressing

$7.99

16oz bottle of our scratch-made House Creamy Italian Dressing. Made from scratch every day. Bottled to order.

Pint of Provel Cheese

$5.99

Cut from the block daily. 16oz of our House Provel cheese.

All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Our Menu includes Italian comforts, crafted in small batches, & served in a rustic and cozy atmosphere. We also have an extensive wine list, full-service bar, & offer catering for events. ​ So come on in and join our family around the farm table, because at Fratelli's you're "one of the family".

