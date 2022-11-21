Fratelli's Ristorante
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Our Menu includes Italian comforts, crafted in small batches, & served in a rustic and cozy atmosphere. We also have an extensive wine list, full-service bar, & offer catering for events. So come on in and join our family around the farm table, because at Fratelli's you're "one of the family".
2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles, MO 63303
