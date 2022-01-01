Ravioli in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve ravioli
Fratelli’s Ristorante
2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles
|Kids Ravioli
Beef filled Ravioli with tomato sauce
|Ravioli al Formaggio
|$15.00
Jumbo ravioli stuffed with salted ricotta and topped with three sauces: tomato, cream, and pesto.
|Ravioli al Formaggio
|$13.00
Jumbo ravioli stuffed with salted ricotta and topped with three sauces: tomato, cream, and pesto. Served with a side salad.
Loaded Elevated Nachos
1450 BEALE ST. #130, ST. CHARLES
|Toasted Ravioli Appetizer
|$8.00
Breaded Pasta Chips, Pork Bolognese, Shaved Parmesan, Herb-Whipped Ricotta, Parsley
NOTO
5105 Westwood Dr, St Charles
|Lobster Ravioli
|$30.00
lobster, shrimp, lobster cream sauce, parsley, mascarpone, roasted tomato, calabrese pepper, garlic
Mattingly's - St. Charles
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.99
A St. Louis favorite. Served with a side of marinara.
Okane's Kitchen
4765 Highway N, Cottleville
|Cheese Ravioli (3)
|$24.00
three cheese pasta ravioli tossed in our homemade red (or meat) sauce topped with mozzarella
|Cheese Ravioli SINGLE
|$11.00
|Beef Ravioli (3)
|$26.00
pillowy meat-filled ravioli topped with red sauce & baked mozzarella cheese (15 each pan)