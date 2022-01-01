Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Saint Charles restaurants that serve lasagna

Fratelli's Ristorante

2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles

Lasagna al Forno$16.00
Wide flat pasta, layered with rich meat sauce, sauteed mushrooms, ricotta, Provel, and Mozzarella cheeses.
(Unfortunately cannot be ordered without mushrooms)
Okane's Kitchen

4765 Highway N, Cottleville

Lasagna Rolls (6)$54.00
Lasagna & Salad (6)$52.00
Lasagna & Salad (3)$26.00
with house salad; stacked layers of pasta, meat sauce, and Italian cheeses; choice of basil balsamic vinaigrette or creamy Italian dressing
