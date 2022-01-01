Burritos in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve burritos
More about Upshot Coffee Brake Shop - 816 N Kingshighway St.
Upshot Coffee Brake Shop - 816 N Kingshighway St.
816 N Kingshighway St., st charles
|Signature Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Chorizo, souffle egg, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, roasted sweet potato, candied bacon, sautéed spinach, roasted corn, and poblano.
*Try it in a bowl: on cilantro lime cauliflower rice.
More about Mission Taco Joint - Streets of Saint Charles
Mission Taco Joint - Streets of Saint Charles
1650 BEALE ST., ST CHARLES
|Cali Burrito
|$10.00
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, smashed black beans, lettuce, vegan cheese, guacamole, and chile de arbol salsa; wrapped in a wheat tortilla (VE)
|Kids Burrito