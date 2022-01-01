Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Saint Charles restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Upshot Coffee Brake Shop - 816 N Kingshighway St.

816 N Kingshighway St., st charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Signature Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Chorizo, souffle egg, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, roasted sweet potato, candied bacon, sautéed spinach, roasted corn, and poblano.
*Try it in a bowl: on cilantro lime cauliflower rice.
More about Upshot Coffee Brake Shop - 816 N Kingshighway St.
Item pic

 

Mission Taco Joint - Streets of Saint Charles

1650 BEALE ST., ST CHARLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cali Burrito$10.00
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, smashed black beans, lettuce, vegan cheese, guacamole, and chile de arbol salsa; wrapped in a wheat tortilla (VE)
Kids Burrito
More about Mission Taco Joint - Streets of Saint Charles
Item pic

 

Upshot Coffee

5326 Highway N, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Signature Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Chorizo, souffle egg, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, roasted sweet potato, candied bacon, sautéed spinach, roasted corn and poblano
*Try it in a bowl: on kale or cilantro lime cauliflower rice
More about Upshot Coffee

