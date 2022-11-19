Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges
NOTO
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:45 am - 2:15 pm
Restaurant info
We source only the highest quality ingredients to offer the best tasting pizza around. The dough is simply made with just four ingredients: flour, salt, yeast, and water. The 1,000-degree wood burning oven is a temple of bricks where the pizza comes to life. The crust has a thin layer of crispness and a cloud-like interior full of flavor.
Location
5105 Westwood Dr, St Charles, MO 63304
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey
No Reviews
5065 State Highway N Cottleville, MO 63304
View restaurant
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill - O'Fallon
No Reviews
2509 State Highway K O'Fallon, MO 63368
View restaurant