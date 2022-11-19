Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

NOTO

review star

No reviews yet

5105 Westwood Dr

St Charles, MO 63304

Popular Items

NOTO Large Salad
Small Noto Salad
Quattro Formaggi Arancini

Starters/Aperitivo Bites

Mushroom Bruschetta

$13.00

mushroom conserva, whipped ricotta cheese, arugula, focaccia (V)

Quattro Formaggi Arancini

$14.00

breaded fried risotto (4 ct), pecorino romano, mozzarella, aged provolone, ricotta, marinara (V) additional arancini+$3.50

Fritto Misto

$24.00

battered fried shrimp, calamari, zucchini, leeks, calabrian chili infused honey, lemon aioli (DF)

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

crispy prosciutto, pecorino romano, chive, calabrian vinaigrette (GF)

Beets and Stracciatella

$11.00

roasted beets, stracciatella cheese, olive oil, herbs (GF,V)

Apple and Endive

$11.00

candied almond, lemon vinaigrette, fennel (GF, V, Vg)

Farinata

$10.00

chickpea cake, pickled fennel, charred zucchini, basil, sunflower seed, roasted pepper vinaigrette (GF, DF)

Salads

NOTO Large Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, artichokes, peppers, olives, pecorino, creamy Italian dressing

Small Noto Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, artichokes, olives, peppers, pecorino, creamy Italian dressing

Pasta

Raviolini

$24.00

filled pasta with ricotta cheese salsiccia sausage, broccolini, calabrian chili, lemon, olive oil

Bucatini Amatriciana

$21.00

house made guanciale (pork jowl) onion, clabrese pepper, pecorino romano, marinara (gluten-free penne pasta +$3.00)

Tagliatelle

$24.00

spinach, mushrooms, arugula, parmigiano reggiano, beef reduction sauce (gluten-free penne pasta +$3.00)

Scallop Fiore

$24.00

bay scallops, swiss chard, gremolata, white wine, lemon butter, red pepper vinaigrette (gluten-free penne pasta +3.00)

Rigationi alla Pomodoro

$20.00

stracciatella cheese, parmigiano reggiano, gremolata, basil, marinara (V) (gluten free penne pasta +$3.00)

Mafalda alla Zucchine

$21.00

zucchini, parmigiano reggiano, pecorino romano, basil, butter (V) (gluten free penne pasta +$3.00)

Mains

Braised Beef Short Rib

$36.00

creamy polenta, broccolini, crispy garlic, red wine reduction (GF)

Roasted Coppa

$29.00

Slow roasted pork, sweet potato puree, swiss chard, mushroom conserva, agrodolce sauce (GF)

Lamb Sugo

$28.00

braised lamb, gnocchi alla romana, fennel, mint

Kids Menu

Kids Rigatoni Pasta

$7.00

rigatoni noodles, parmesean cheese. Choice of: olive oil, butter, or plain marinara sauce

Dessert

Cannoli

$9.00

2 cannoli per order filled with sweet ricotta chocolate, pistachio

Apple Torta

$10.00

almond cake, apple preserves, candied almond, caramel (GF)

All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 2:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:45 am - 2:15 pm
Restaurant info

We source only the highest quality ingredients to offer the best tasting pizza around. The dough is simply made with just four ingredients: flour, salt, yeast, and water. The 1,000-degree wood burning oven is a temple of bricks where the pizza comes to life. The crust has a thin layer of crispness and a cloud-like interior full of flavor.

Directions

