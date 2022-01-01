Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Saint Charles

Go
Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Saint Charles restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Upshot Coffee Brake Shop - 816 N Kingshighway St.

816 N Kingshighway St., st charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Apple Pie Oats$7.00
Old fashion gluten-free oats, almond milk, cashew yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, fire-roasted apples, cinnamon, pecans, and agave syrup.
More about Upshot Coffee Brake Shop - 816 N Kingshighway St.
Item pic

 

Fratelli's Ristorante

2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Cannoli$5.50
Sweet ricotta, pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, dipped in toffee and chocolate candy crumble in a crisp pastry shell.
More about Fratelli's Ristorante
Item pic

 

Narwhal's Crafted

1450 Beale Street, ST. CHARLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$0.00
Silver rum, whipped cream vodka, house graham cracker simple, coconut, lime
Apple Pie a la Mode$0.00
Spiced Rum, Apple Pie Liqueur, Eckert's Apple Cider, Homemade Ice Cream, Spiced Apples, Graham Cracker Simple. Topped with Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream
Key Lime Pie$0.00
Silver rum, whipped cream vodka, house graham cracker simple, coconut, lime
More about Narwhal's Crafted
Item pic

 

Salt + Smoke - ST. CHARLES

501 S MAIN ST., ST. CHARLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie$6.99
Apple Pie$6.99
Chocolate Pie$6.99
More about Salt + Smoke - ST. CHARLES
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire Smokehouse - St Charles

3150 Elm Point Industrial, St Charles

Avg 4.6 (1767 reviews)
Takeout
Mississippi Mud Pie - Slice$4.99
Sugar Pie - Slice$4.99
Pecan Pie - Slice$4.99
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse - St Charles
Item pic

 

Okane's Kitchen

4765 Highway N, Cottleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Pie - one pan$12.00
layers of chocolate pudding & sweetened cream cheese with fresh whipped cream in an Oreo crust
More about Okane's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Upshot Coffee

5326 Highway N, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Apple Pie Oats$7.00
Old fashion gluten-free oats, almond milk, cashew yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, fire-roasted apples, cinnamon, pecans, agave syrup.
More about Upshot Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Charles

Boneless Wings

Gyoza

Chocolate Cake

Cannolis

French Toast

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Garlic Cheese Bread

Chicken Marsala

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Charles to explore

St Charles

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Charles to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (776 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston