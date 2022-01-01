Pies in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve pies
Upshot Coffee Brake Shop - 816 N Kingshighway St.
816 N Kingshighway St., st charles
|Apple Pie Oats
|$7.00
Old fashion gluten-free oats, almond milk, cashew yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, fire-roasted apples, cinnamon, pecans, and agave syrup.
Fratelli's Ristorante
2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles
|Pumpkin Pie Cannoli
|$5.50
Sweet ricotta, pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, dipped in toffee and chocolate candy crumble in a crisp pastry shell.
Narwhal's Crafted
1450 Beale Street, ST. CHARLES
|Key Lime Pie
|$0.00
Silver rum, whipped cream vodka, house graham cracker simple, coconut, lime
|Apple Pie a la Mode
|$0.00
Spiced Rum, Apple Pie Liqueur, Eckert's Apple Cider, Homemade Ice Cream, Spiced Apples, Graham Cracker Simple. Topped with Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream
Salt + Smoke - ST. CHARLES
501 S MAIN ST., ST. CHARLES
|Pecan Pie
|$6.99
|Apple Pie
|$6.99
|Chocolate Pie
|$6.99
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smokehouse - St Charles
3150 Elm Point Industrial, St Charles
|Mississippi Mud Pie - Slice
|$4.99
|Sugar Pie - Slice
|$4.99
|Pecan Pie - Slice
|$4.99
Okane's Kitchen
4765 Highway N, Cottleville
|Oreo Pie - one pan
|$12.00
layers of chocolate pudding & sweetened cream cheese with fresh whipped cream in an Oreo crust