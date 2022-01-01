Mac and cheese in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Salt + Smoke
501 S MAIN ST., ST. CHARLES
|Kids Mac 'N Cheese
A cup of white cheddar cracker mac with one side.
Mattingly's - St. Charles
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$5.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smokehouse
3150 Elm Point Industrial, St Charles
|Mac N Cheese
|$3.49
Okane's Kitchen
4765 Highway N, Cottleville
|Nuggets with Mac n Cheese
|$8.00
6 chicken nuggets and half-pint homemade mac & cheese
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
one pan of homemade cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi pasta and extra baked cheddar and Monterey jack cheese on top serves 4-5 as a side
|side Mac & Cheese
Creamy cheese sauce tossed with
cavatappi pasta