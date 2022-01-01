Go
TANGO Argentina Food

Since 2000, TANGO Argentina Food has been bringing you the best authentic Argentine cuisine to the Greater St. Louis area, using traditional family recipes. We strive on giving you a genuine Argentinean flavor, using dough and spices straight from our country. Our empanadas are always fresh and hot — made to order!

2418 B West Clay

Popular Items

Meat Empanada - Spicy$2.99
Ground Beef, Green and Red Peppers, Onion, Egg, Olive, and Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE
Creamy Corn Empanada$2.99
Whole Corn, Creamy Corn, Onion, White Sauce, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Mozzarella, and Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE
Chicken Empanada - Spicy$2.99
Chicken, Onion, Red, Green and Yellow Peppers, Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE
Caprese Empanada$2.99
Fresh Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella, Basil -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE
Bacon and Cheese Empanada$2.99
Provolone, Mozzarella, Bacon, and Argentina's Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE
Chicken Empanada - Mild$2.99
Chicken, Onion, Green, Red, and Yellow Peppers, Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE
Spinach Empanada$2.99
Spinach, Egg, White Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese and Romano Cheese, and Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE
Meat Empanada - Mild$2.99
Ground Beef, Green and Red Peppers, Onion, Egg, Olive, and Argentina’s Spices -- CANNOT BE MODIFIED, INGREDIENTS ARE ALREADY INSIDE
Location

Saint Charles MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
