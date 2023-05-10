Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria el Tapatio 3600 Country Club Drive

3600 Country Club Drive

Jefferson City, MO 65109

Food Menu

Plato De Carne

$12.25

Your choice of meat, rice, beans, limes, with cilantro, onions, and your choice of tortillas and salsas on the side

Tacos

3 Tacos

$8.30

Double corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side

4 Tacos

$9.99

Double corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side

5 Tacos

$11.50

Double corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side

6 Tacos

$13.99

Double corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side

7 Tacos

$16.15

Double corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side

Quesatacos

QT & TACOS

Corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, mozzarella, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side

3 Quesatacos

$9.15

Corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, mozzarella, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side

4 Quesatacos

$12.20

Corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, mozzarella, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side

5 Quesatacos

$15.25

Corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, mozzarella, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side

6 Quesatacos

$18.30

Corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, mozzarella, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.75

Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Pollo Asado Burrito

$9.75

Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Chorizo Burrito

$9.75

Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Carnitas Burrito

$9.75

Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Lengua Burrito

$11.25

Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Adobada Burrito

$9.75

Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Birria Burrito

$9.75

Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Veggie Burrito

$9.50

Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl

$9.75

Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Pollo Asado Bowl

$9.75

Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Carnitas Bowl

$9.75

Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Chorizo Bowl

$9.75

Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Adobada Bowl

$9.75

Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Birria Bowl

$9.75

Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Lengua Bowl

$11.25

Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Veggie Bowl

$9.50

Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$10.80

Mexican telera, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and with a choice of two salsas on the side

Pollo Asado Torta

$10.80

Mexican telera, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and with a choice of two salsas on the side

Carnitas Torta

$10.80

Mexican telera, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and with a choice of two salsas on the side

Chorizo Torta

$10.80

Mexican telera, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and with a choice of two salsas on the side

Birria Torta

$10.80

Mexican telera, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and with a choice of two salsas on the side

Adobada Torta

$10.80

Mexican telera, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and with a choice of two salsas on the side

Lengua Torta

$12.30

Mexican telera, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and with a choice of two salsas on the side

Quesadillas

12" Flour Quesadilla

$7.25

Flour tortilla, your choice of meat, mozzarella, with choice of two salsas and a sour cream on the side

9" Corn Quesadilla

$5.75

Handmade corn tortilla, your choice of meat, mozzarella, and with choice of two salsas on the side

5" Corn Quesadilla

Handmade corn tortilla, your choice of meat, mozzarella, and with choice of two salsas on the side

Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$10.80

Tortilla chips, black beans, lettuce, queso, sour cream, guac, pico and with a choice of two salsas on the side

Pollo Asado Nachos

$10.80

Tortilla chips, black beans, lettuce, queso, sour cream, guac, pico and with a choice of two salsas on the side

Carnitas Nachos

$10.80

Tortilla chips, black beans, lettuce, queso, sour cream, guac, pico and with a choice of two salsas on the side

Chorizo Nachos

$10.80

Tortilla chips, black beans, lettuce, queso, sour cream, guac, pico and with a choice of two salsas on the side

Birria Nachos

$10.80

Tortilla chips, black beans, lettuce, queso, sour cream, guac, pico and with a choice of two salsas on the side

Lengua Nachos

$12.30

Tortilla chips, black beans, lettuce, queso, sour cream, guac, pico and with a choice of two salsas on the side

Adobada Nachos

$10.80

Tortilla chips, black beans, lettuce, queso, sour cream, guac, pico and with a choice of two salsas on the side

Veggie Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips, guacamole, black beans, queso, lettuce, pico, sour cream, and with a choice of two salsas on the side

Salsas

Salsa Verde (mild)

$0.25

Salsa Roja (spicy)

$0.25

MIld Avocado Salsa

$0.25

Spicy Avocado Salsa

$0.25

Pico de Gallo 2 oz

$0.25

Sides

Side of Rice

$1.55

Side of Rice w/Queso

$2.60

Side of Beans

$1.55

Chips & Queso

$3.10+

Chips & Guac

$3.40+

Chips & Choriqueso

$3.50+

Chips

$1.55

Side of Guac

$2.50+

Side of Queso

$2.30+

Side of Choriqueso

$2.80+

Side of Pico

$1.05+

Chile Toreado

$1.05

Fried Jalapeño

Side of Sour cream

$0.55

Side of Mozzarella

$1.40

Consome

$1.05

12" Flour Tortilla

$1.05

4 Corn Tortillas

$1.05

Side of lettuce

$1.25

Side of tomato

$0.60

Side of Jalapeños

$1.05

Side of Limes

$0.30

Side of Avocado

$2.55

Side of Grilled Onions

$1.05

Desserts

Tres leches Cake

$4.99
Chocoflan

$4.50

Flan

$4.50

Other

Candy

$0.25+

Churros

$2.89

Drink Menu

Fountain Drinks

$2.05+

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.90+

Jamaica

$2.90+

Tamarindo

$2.90+

Agua de Piña

$2.90+

Jarritos

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.65

Lime Jarrito

$2.65

Tamarind Jarrito

$2.65

Mandarin Jarrito

$2.65

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$2.65

Strawberry Jarrito

$2.65

Mango Jarrito

$2.65

Guava Jarrito

$2.65

Grapefruit Jarrito

$2.65

Boing

Mango Boing

$2.65

Guava Boing

$2.65

Jumex

Strawberry-Banana Jumex

$3.10

Pineapple-Coconut Jumex

$3.10

Mango Jumex

$3.10

Guava Jumex

$3.10

Peach Jumex

$3.10

Bottled Soda

Coca-Cola bottle

$3.10

Sidral

$3.10

Sprite bottle

$3.10

Sangria

$3.10

Fanta bottle

$3.10

Other

Coconut Water

$3.10

Water Bottle

$2.05

Pepsi

$2.05

Mt. Dew

$2.05
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3600 Country Club Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Directions

