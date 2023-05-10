- Home
Taqueria el Tapatio 3600 Country Club Drive
3600 Country Club Drive
Jefferson City, MO 65109
Food Menu
Plato De Carne
Tacos
3 Tacos
Double corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side
4 Tacos
Double corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side
5 Tacos
Double corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side
6 Tacos
Double corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side
7 Tacos
Double corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side
Quesatacos
QT & TACOS
Corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, mozzarella, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side
3 Quesatacos
Corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, mozzarella, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side
4 Quesatacos
Corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, mozzarella, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side
5 Quesatacos
Corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, mozzarella, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side
6 Quesatacos
Corn tortilla, your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, mozzarella, with limes and choice of two salsas on the side
Burritos
Carne Asada Burrito
Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Pollo Asado Burrito
Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Chorizo Burrito
Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Carnitas Burrito
Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Lengua Burrito
Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Adobada Burrito
Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Birria Burrito
Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Bowls
Carne Asada Bowl
Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Pollo Asado Bowl
Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Carnitas Bowl
Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Chorizo Bowl
Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Adobada Bowl
Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Birria Bowl
Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Lengua Bowl
Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Veggie Bowl
Rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Tortas
Carne Asada Torta
Mexican telera, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and with a choice of two salsas on the side
Pollo Asado Torta
Mexican telera, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and with a choice of two salsas on the side
Carnitas Torta
Mexican telera, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and with a choice of two salsas on the side
Chorizo Torta
Mexican telera, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and with a choice of two salsas on the side
Birria Torta
Mexican telera, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and with a choice of two salsas on the side
Adobada Torta
Mexican telera, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and with a choice of two salsas on the side
Lengua Torta
Mexican telera, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and with a choice of two salsas on the side
Quesadillas
12" Flour Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, your choice of meat, mozzarella, with choice of two salsas and a sour cream on the side
9" Corn Quesadilla
Handmade corn tortilla, your choice of meat, mozzarella, and with choice of two salsas on the side
5" Corn Quesadilla
Handmade corn tortilla, your choice of meat, mozzarella, and with choice of two salsas on the side
Nachos
Carne Asada Nachos
Tortilla chips, black beans, lettuce, queso, sour cream, guac, pico and with a choice of two salsas on the side
Pollo Asado Nachos
Tortilla chips, black beans, lettuce, queso, sour cream, guac, pico and with a choice of two salsas on the side
Carnitas Nachos
Tortilla chips, black beans, lettuce, queso, sour cream, guac, pico and with a choice of two salsas on the side
Chorizo Nachos
Tortilla chips, black beans, lettuce, queso, sour cream, guac, pico and with a choice of two salsas on the side
Birria Nachos
Tortilla chips, black beans, lettuce, queso, sour cream, guac, pico and with a choice of two salsas on the side
Lengua Nachos
Tortilla chips, black beans, lettuce, queso, sour cream, guac, pico and with a choice of two salsas on the side
Adobada Nachos
Tortilla chips, black beans, lettuce, queso, sour cream, guac, pico and with a choice of two salsas on the side
Veggie Nachos
Tortilla chips, guacamole, black beans, queso, lettuce, pico, sour cream, and with a choice of two salsas on the side
Salsas
Sides
Side of Rice
Side of Rice w/Queso
Side of Beans
Chips & Queso
Chips & Guac
Chips & Choriqueso
Chips
Side of Guac
Side of Queso
Side of Choriqueso
Queso w/ Chorizo
Side of Pico
Chile Toreado
Fried Jalapeño
Side of Sour cream
Side of Mozzarella
Consome
Birria Broth
12" Flour Tortilla
4 Corn Tortillas
Side of lettuce
Side of tomato
Side of Jalapeños
Side of Limes
Side of Avocado
Side of Grilled Onions
Drink Menu
Fountain Drinks
Jarritos
Jumex
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3600 Country Club Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65109