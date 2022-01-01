- Home
- /
- Jefferson City
- /
- American
- /
- The Landing Zone - 500 Airport Road Suite C
The Landing Zone 500 Airport Road Suite C
No reviews yet
500 Airport Road Suite C
Jefferson City, MO 65101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast Favorites
Bacon & Eggs
3 slices of Bacon with 2 eggs,breakfast potatoes and toast
Sausage & Eggs
2 paddies of sausage with 2 eggs,breakfast potatoes and toast
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Smothered in white gravy served with 2 eggs,breakfast potatoes and toast.
Country Breakfast Deluxe
A biscuit smothered in sausage gravy topped with 2 eggs,2 pieces of bacon or sausage and breakfast potatoes.
French Toast
Thick slices of French Toast served with butter and syrup.Add bacon or sausage for 2.50
Pancakes
2 fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup.Add bacon or sausage for 2.50
Biscuits & Gravy Full Order
2 fluffy biscuits topped with housemade sausage gravy.
Biscuits & Gravy Half Order
1 fluffy biscuit topped with housemade sausage gravy.
Breakfast Burrito
3 Scrambled eggs with cheese and add your toppings for .75 each,Bacon,Sausage,Ham,Mushrooms,Peppers,Tomatoes
Country Ham Special
6.50 Special
Omelettes
Denver Omelette
Served with melted cheese,diced ham,green peppers,diced onions,and tomatoes.Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.
Bacon Omelette
Served with bacon, melted cheese, breakfast potatoes and toast
Ham Omelette
Served with ham,melted cheese,breakfast potatoes and toast.
Sausage Omelette
Served with sausage,melted cheese,breakfast potatoes and toast.
Cheese Omelette
A big egg omelet served with melted cheese,breakfast potatoes and toast.
Spinach Omelette
Fresh spinach chopped tomatoes,Swiss cheese,breakfast potatoes and toast.
Kids Breakfast
Kids Scrambler with Bacon or Sausage
Scrambled eggs served with 2 slices of bacon or 1 sausage patty,breakfast potatoes and toast.
Kids Pancakes
2 kid size pancakes served with syrup,butter and 2 slices of bacon or 1 sausage patty.
Kids French Toast
A thick slice of french toast served with syrup,butter and 2 slices of bacon or 1 sausage patty.
Drinks
Ala Carte
One Egg
1 egg cooked to order.
Bacon Slices
3 slices of bacon.
Sausage Patties(2)
2 patties of sausage
Breakfast Potatoes
Breakfast cubed potatoes.
Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage or bacon & cheese served on your choice of bread.
Sausage Gravy
A side of sausage gravy.
English Muffin
A english muffin.
Toast
Your choice of white,wheat,sourdough or gluten free toast.
Bowl of Oatmeal
A bowl of oatmeal with brown sugar.
Cottage Cheese
A side of cottage cheese.
Cup of Fruit
A side of fruit.
One Pancake
Biscuit
Wheat
White
Sourdough
One Slice of French Toast
CFS a la carte
Chicken Breast a la carte
Hashbrowns
Hashbrowns with Gravy
Hashbrowns with Cheese
Hashbrowns with Gravy & Cheese
Burgers
Single Burger
A 1/3 lb burger grilled to order topped with your favorite toppings for .75 each,bacon,mushrooms,grilled onions,peppers,avocado,fried egg,cheese
Double Burger
A 1/2 lb burger grilled to order topped with your favorite toppings for .75 each,bacon,mushrooms,grilled onions,peppers,avocado,fried egg,cheese
Patty Melt
A 1/2 lb burger grilled to order topped with grilled onions,swiss & american cheese served on grilled sourdough.
Sandwiches
Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
A freshly breaded pork tenderloin served on a toasted bun with your choice of fries,tater tots,or chips.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A 8 oz grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun and your choice of fries,tater tots,or chips.
Classic BLT
Smoked bacon topped with lettuce and tomato and served on your choice of bread with your choice of fries,tater tots,or chips.
Club Sandwich
Smoked turkey,ham,bacon,lettuce and tomato served on sourdough bread with a choice of fries,tater tots,or chips.
Steak Melt Sandwich
Strips of grilled steak topped with onions,peppers and Swiss cheese served on a toasted bun with your choice of fries,tater tots,or chips.
Tuna Sandwich
Albacore tuna prepared fresh and served on toasted sourdough with your choice of fries,tater tots,or chips.
Sides
Cottage Cheese
A cup of cottage cheese
Vegetable of the Day
A cup of the vegetable of the day
Applesauce
A cup of applesauce
Cole Slaw
A cup of housemade cole slaw
French Fries
A side of french fries
Tater Tots
A side of tator tots
Baked Potato
A fresh baked potato
Side of Mac N Cheese
Cup of Fruit
Cheesy Tots
Cheese Fries
Chips
Mashed Potatoes
CFS a la carte
Chicken Breast a la carte
Side of Brown Gravy
Side of White Gravy
Soups
Platters
Open Face Pork Roast
Slow roasted pork served over bread and smothered with gravy and served with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.
Smothered Pork Tenderloin
A breaded pork tenderloin smothered with gravy and served with mashed potatos and vegetable of the day.
Country Fried Steak
A breaded beef fritter smothered in gravy with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.
Fried Catfish
Hand breaded catfish fillets served with your choice of 2 sides.
Chicken Strip Dinner
Salads
House Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with smoked turkey,hard boiled eggs,avocado,red onion,bacon,tomatoes and cheese.
Chef Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with smoked turkey,ham,cucumbers,tomatos,bacon,hard boiled eggs and cheese.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and seasoned croutons,topped with parmesan cheese and Caesar dessing.
Classic Side Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with red onions,tomatoes,cucumbers and cheese.
Kid's Meal's
Kid's Cheeseburger
Kid's Cheeseburger served with fries,1 side and a drink.
Kid's Chicken Strips
Kid's Chicken Strips served with fries,1 side and a drink.
Kid's Macaroni & Cheese
Kid's Macaroni & Cheese served with fries,1 side and a drink.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese served with fries,1 side and a drink.
Desserts
Party/Banquet Prices
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
500 Airport Road Suite C, Jefferson City, MO 65101
Photos coming soon!