A map showing the location of The Landing Zone 500 Airport Road Suite CView gallery
American

The Landing Zone 500 Airport Road Suite C

review star

No reviews yet

500 Airport Road Suite C

Jefferson City, MO 65101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Favorites

Bacon & Eggs

$8.50

3 slices of Bacon with 2 eggs,breakfast potatoes and toast

Sausage & Eggs

$8.50

2 paddies of sausage with 2 eggs,breakfast potatoes and toast

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$9.75

Smothered in white gravy served with 2 eggs,breakfast potatoes and toast.

Country Breakfast Deluxe

$9.75

A biscuit smothered in sausage gravy topped with 2 eggs,2 pieces of bacon or sausage and breakfast potatoes.

French Toast

$5.00

Thick slices of French Toast served with butter and syrup.Add bacon or sausage for 2.50

Pancakes

$4.25

2 fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup.Add bacon or sausage for 2.50

Biscuits & Gravy Full Order

$4.75

2 fluffy biscuits topped with housemade sausage gravy.

Biscuits & Gravy Half Order

$3.75

1 fluffy biscuit topped with housemade sausage gravy.

Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

3 Scrambled eggs with cheese and add your toppings for .75 each,Bacon,Sausage,Ham,Mushrooms,Peppers,Tomatoes

Country Ham Special

$10.25

6.50 Special

Omelettes

Denver Omelette

$9.25

Served with melted cheese,diced ham,green peppers,diced onions,and tomatoes.Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.

Bacon Omelette

$9.25

Served with bacon, melted cheese, breakfast potatoes and toast

Ham Omelette

$9.25

Served with ham,melted cheese,breakfast potatoes and toast.

Sausage Omelette

$9.25

Served with sausage,melted cheese,breakfast potatoes and toast.

Cheese Omelette

$8.25

A big egg omelet served with melted cheese,breakfast potatoes and toast.

Spinach Omelette

$9.75

Fresh spinach chopped tomatoes,Swiss cheese,breakfast potatoes and toast.

Kids Breakfast

Kids Scrambler with Bacon or Sausage

$5.15

Scrambled eggs served with 2 slices of bacon or 1 sausage patty,breakfast potatoes and toast.

Kids Pancakes

$5.15

2 kid size pancakes served with syrup,butter and 2 slices of bacon or 1 sausage patty.

Kids French Toast

$5.15

A thick slice of french toast served with syrup,butter and 2 slices of bacon or 1 sausage patty.

Drinks

Coffee

$2.69

Tea

$2.69

Hot Chocolate

$2.69

Milk

$2.69

Juice

$2.69

Soft Drinks

$2.69

Beer

$3.50

Wine

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Ala Carte

One Egg

$1.25

1 egg cooked to order.

Bacon Slices

$3.50

3 slices of bacon.

Sausage Patties(2)

$3.50

2 patties of sausage

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.50

Breakfast cubed potatoes.

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Sausage or bacon & cheese served on your choice of bread.

Sausage Gravy

$2.50

A side of sausage gravy.

English Muffin

$1.75

A english muffin.

Toast

$1.75

Your choice of white,wheat,sourdough or gluten free toast.

Bowl of Oatmeal

$3.75

A bowl of oatmeal with brown sugar.

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

A side of cottage cheese.

Cup of Fruit

$3.75

A side of fruit.

One Pancake

$2.25

Biscuit

$1.75

Wheat

$1.75

White

$1.75

Sourdough

$1.75

One Slice of French Toast

$2.50

CFS a la carte

$5.99

Chicken Breast a la carte

$5.99

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Hashbrowns with Gravy

$3.25

Hashbrowns with Cheese

$3.25

Hashbrowns with Gravy & Cheese

$3.50

Burgers

Single Burger

$7.75

A 1/3 lb burger grilled to order topped with your favorite toppings for .75 each,bacon,mushrooms,grilled onions,peppers,avocado,fried egg,cheese

Double Burger

$11.75

A 1/2 lb burger grilled to order topped with your favorite toppings for .75 each,bacon,mushrooms,grilled onions,peppers,avocado,fried egg,cheese

Patty Melt

$11.75

A 1/2 lb burger grilled to order topped with grilled onions,swiss & american cheese served on grilled sourdough.

Sandwiches

Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.50

A freshly breaded pork tenderloin served on a toasted bun with your choice of fries,tater tots,or chips.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

A 8 oz grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun and your choice of fries,tater tots,or chips.

Classic BLT

$9.75

Smoked bacon topped with lettuce and tomato and served on your choice of bread with your choice of fries,tater tots,or chips.

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked turkey,ham,bacon,lettuce and tomato served on sourdough bread with a choice of fries,tater tots,or chips.

Steak Melt Sandwich

$11.75

Strips of grilled steak topped with onions,peppers and Swiss cheese served on a toasted bun with your choice of fries,tater tots,or chips.

Tuna Sandwich

$10.50

Albacore tuna prepared fresh and served on toasted sourdough with your choice of fries,tater tots,or chips.

Sides

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

A cup of cottage cheese

Vegetable of the Day

$2.00

A cup of the vegetable of the day

Applesauce

$2.00

A cup of applesauce

Cole Slaw

$2.00

A cup of housemade cole slaw

French Fries

$3.00

A side of french fries

Tater Tots

$3.00

A side of tator tots

Baked Potato

$3.00

A fresh baked potato

Side of Mac N Cheese

$3.75

Cup of Fruit

$3.75

Cheesy Tots

$1.50

Cheese Fries

$1.50

Chips

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

CFS a la carte

$4.99

Chicken Breast a la carte

$5.99

Side of Brown Gravy

$2.00

Side of White Gravy

$2.00

Soups

House Made Soup of the Day-Bowl

$5.00

Homemade soup of the day.

House Made Chili-Bowl

$5.00

Homemade chili.

Cup of Chili

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup and Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Platters

Open Face Pork Roast

$12.00

Slow roasted pork served over bread and smothered with gravy and served with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.

Smothered Pork Tenderloin

$12.00

A breaded pork tenderloin smothered with gravy and served with mashed potatos and vegetable of the day.

Country Fried Steak

$10.75

A breaded beef fritter smothered in gravy with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.

Fried Catfish

$12.50

Hand breaded catfish fillets served with your choice of 2 sides.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.95

Fresh mixed greens topped with smoked turkey,hard boiled eggs,avocado,red onion,bacon,tomatoes and cheese.

Chef Salad

$10.95

Fresh mixed greens topped with smoked turkey,ham,cucumbers,tomatos,bacon,hard boiled eggs and cheese.

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce and seasoned croutons,topped with parmesan cheese and Caesar dessing.

Classic Side Salad

$4.25

Fresh mixed greens topped with red onions,tomatoes,cucumbers and cheese.

Kid's Meal's

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.15

Kid's Cheeseburger served with fries,1 side and a drink.

Kid's Chicken Strips

$5.15

Kid's Chicken Strips served with fries,1 side and a drink.

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$5.15

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese served with fries,1 side and a drink.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.15

Kid's Grilled Cheese served with fries,1 side and a drink.

Desserts

Cream and Meringue Pies

$5.00

Fruit Pies

$5.00

House Made Bread Pudding

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

German Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.69

Tea

$2.69

Hot Chocolate

$2.69

Milk

$2.69

Juice

$2.69

Soft Drinks

$2.69

Beer

$3.50

Wine

$4.50

Party/Banquet Prices

T-Shirt

$15.00

Special Order

$80.00

Specials

9.50 Special

$9.50

9.00 Special

$9.00

12.00 Special

$12.00

Veteran's Breakfast Special

Veteran's Lunch Special

10.50 Lunch Special

$10.50

7.00 Special

$8.00

Catfish Sandwich Special

$10.00

10.00 Special

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 Airport Road Suite C, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Park Restaurant - Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
4380 Nocona Parkway Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Addison's South- Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
4005 Frontgate Dr. Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurantnext
Crushed Red - Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr. Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.1 • 870
38 N 8th St Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Addison's Downtown- Columbia
orange star4.4 • 1,509
709 Cherry Street Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
44 Canteen
orange star4.5 • 689
21 N 9th St Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Jefferson City
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston