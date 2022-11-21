Addison's South- Columbia
4005 Frontgate Dr.
Columbia, MO 65203
Appetizers
Nachos Bianco
Italian pasta chips topped with Asiago cheese sauce, tomatoes, scallions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, and chicken, black beans, or chorizo sausage.
Less Big Nachos Bianco
Same as its big brother, just slightly less
Pulled Pork Nacho
Our famous pasta chips topped with pepper jack cheese sauce, tomatoes, scallions, banana peppers, pulled pork, mozzarella cheese, and our house-made BBQ sauce.
Less Big Pulled Pork Nachos
A slightly smaller but just as tasty version of the Pork Nachos
Adult Chicken Nuggets
We won't judge you
Addison’s Crab Rangoon Dip
An extrovert’s variation of a favorite! A creamy combination of crab, cream cheese and veggies served with Italian pasta chips, broccoli, celery, and carrots.
Red, White & Green
Marinated grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and cucumbers, topped with crumbled feta cheese, drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic vinegar reduction. Served with grilled flatbread. (Try this as an entrée by adding grilled tuna or chicken)
Sun-Dried Tomato & Goat Cheese Flatbread
House-made flatbread topped with a goat and cream cheese spread, and a blend of sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, lemon, and basil pesto. Finished with a sweet balsamic reduction.
Sweet Potato Chips & Dip
A generous portion of our sweet potato chips. Served with a creamy barbeque horseradish sauce.
Lemon Ginger Calamari
Batter dipped and flash fried. Dusted with our own lemon ginger spice blend and drizzled with a honey soy reduction. Served with a sweet wasabi aioli.
Chicken Fingers
These are your standard chicken fingers, if you order chicken fingers regularly, these are what you want. Normal breaded chicken strips
Garlic & Brown Sugar Brined Buffalo Wings
Our version of the traditional buffalo sauced wing. Or try our house-made “FNG” BBQ or Thai peanut wings. Served with carrots, celery, and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Salad & Soup
Thai Chicken Salad
Crispy Thai peanut chicken strips served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls.
Crispy Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
Crispy pieces of fried chicken served over a bed of lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onions, and croutons. Served with our garlic honey mustard dressing.
Caesar Salad
A fresh blend of romaine and leaf lettuces, tossed in our Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and our house-made croutons.
House Salad
A unique blend of salad greens, topped with red onion, carrots, and tomatoes. Served with croutons and your choice of dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
Our fresh salad blend topped with tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and drizzled with basil oil and a balsamic vinegar reduction.
Southwest Tortilla Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, black beans, cheddar cheese, scallions, chorizo sausage, sour cream, salsa, and ranch dressing. Served with tomato tortilla crisps.
Small Cobb Salad
Crispy pieces of fried chicken served over a bed of lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onions, and croutons. Served with our garlic honey mustard dressing.
Small Thai Salad
Crispy Thai peanut chicken strips served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls.
Small Southwest Tortilla Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, black beans, cheddar cheese, scallions, chorizo sausage, sour cream, salsa, and ranch dressing. Served with tomato tortilla crisps.
Small House Salad
A unique blend of salad greens, topped with red onion, carrots, and tomatoes. Served with croutons and your choice of dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
A fresh blend of romaine and leaf lettuces, tossed in our Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and our house-made croutons.
Small Mediterranean Salad
Our fresh salad blend topped with tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and drizzled with basil oil and a balsamic vinegar reduction.
Grilled Thai Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in Thai peanut dressing served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls.
Sandwiches
Addison Burger
A 6 oz. burger, featuring locally raised Show-me Farms “omega-3” beef, grilled and topped with your choice of cheese: American, Cheddar, Bleu, Pepper Jack or Swiss. Served on a Kaiser bun. (Add bacon $0.75)
Grill Chicken Sandwich
A 5oz grilled chicken breast served with your choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato, onion on a kaiser bun
Super Deluxe Happy Fun Time Burger
Our 6 oz. burger with American and pepper jack cheese, double bacon, marinated cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, house made onion straws, and drizzled with BBQ horseradish cream.
Grilled Salmon BLT Wrap
Grilled salmon, bacon, mixed greens, sweet tomato jam, and a dijon tarragon aioli wrapped in a soft tomato tortilla.
Ahi Tuna, Olive, Artichoke & Roma Sandwich
A grilled sushi-grade Ahi Tuna steak served open faced on focaccia with lettuce, kalamata olives, artichokes, tomatoes, and drizzled with a fresh tomato vinaigrette. (Served medium unless otherwise requested)
Black Bean & Thai Peanut Wrap
Black beans, ginger rice, wonton curls, tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and romaine lettuce rolled in a soft tomato tortilla with asian ginger peanut dressing.
Bleu Steak Wrap
Grilled marinated steak sautéed with mushrooms, wrapped with blue cheese and mashers in a soft tomato tortilla.
Addison’s BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our house roasted BBQ pulled pork drizzled with Addison’s own “FNG” BBQ sauce and served with pickles on a toasted Kaiser bun. (Add spicy slaw $0.75)
Louie’s Flatbread Cuban
Smoked turkey, house roasted pork, swiss cheese, mojito sauce, and pickles, grilled on house made flatbread.
Roasted Chicken Philly
Roasted and marinated chicken, banana peppers, onions, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese served on a fresh hoagie roll, with horseradish cream on the side.
Addison’s Pot Roast French Dip
Generous portion of pot roasted beef topped with caramelized onions and swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie with a roasted garlic and port wine au jus for dipping.
Smoked Turkey Club Wrap
Smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing—all wrapped in a soft tomato tortilla.
Pasta & Pizza
Chicken Asiago Pasta
Bowties tossed with chicken, asiago sauce, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, bacon, and scallions.
Diablo Shrimp Pasta
Spicy Diablo butter sautéed shrimp, tossed with a creamy marinara sauce, mushrooms, and penne pasta.
Baked Tortellini Pasta
Sautéed artichokes, tomatoes, scallions, and mushrooms tossed with ricotta stuffed tortellini in a pesto cream sauce. Topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheeses and baked to a golden brown.
Small Baked Tortellini Pasta
Sautéed artichokes, tomatoes, scallions, and mushrooms tossed with ricotta stuffed tortellini in a pesto cream sauce. Topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheeses and baked to a golden brown.
Small Chicken Asiago Pasta
Bowties tossed with chicken, asiago sauce, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, bacon, and scallions.
Small Diablo Shrimp Pasta
Spicy Diablo butter sautéed shrimp, tossed with a creamy marinara sauce, mushrooms, and penne pasta.
Pepperoni & Chorizo Pizza
Pepperoni, chorizo sausage, tomatoes, scallions, marinara, and mozzarella cheese on a freshly baked pizza.
Mediterranean Pizza
Artichokes, tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, fresh basil, and asiago sauce topped with mozzarella, feta, and a sweet balsamic reduction on a freshly baked pizza.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our delicious “FNG” BBQ chicken with sweet red onions, pepper jack cheese and mozzarella on a freshly baked pizza.
Jeremy's BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our delicious “FNG” BBQ chicken with sweet red onions, pepper jack cheese and mozzarella with extra pepper jack, bacon, and cilantro on a freshly baked pizza.
Cheese Pizza
Some like plane. This is sauce, crust, and mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni Pizza
The classic, We make this because we have pepperoni on hand so why not.
Veggie Plate
Veggie Plate Entree
Dinner Entrees
Jeremy’s Strip Steak
A 10 oz. marinated and grilled strip steak. Served with your choice of side.
Rosemary Baked Salmon with New Potatoes
A baked rosemary and olive oil marinated salmon with grilled asparagus served over three cheese new potatoes. Finished with a sweet tarragon aioli.
Port Wine Bordelaise Filet
A 6 oz. filet, grilled to your liking, over roasted garlic mashed potatoes, topped with blue cheese crumbles and our house-made onion straws. Finished with a port wine bordelaise.
Jalapeno Smothered Pork Chop
A 12 oz. brown sugar brined local Patchwork Farms pork chop, grilled and topped with pepper jack cheese sauce, blistered jalapeños, tomatoes, and scallions. Served with roasted garlic smashers.
Sesame Seared Tuna
A black and white sesame seed seared ahi tuna served over creamy fresh ginger rice and grilled asparagus. Finished with a honey soy reduction, cilantro, and wasabi. (Served medium rare unless otherwise requested)
Addison’s Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
A Full rack of slow cooked baby back ribs with our house-made “FNG” BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side.
Addison’s Baby Back Ribs
A half rack of slow cooked baby back ribs with our house-made “FNG” BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side.
Strawberry Mahimahi Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with beer battered Mahimahi, strawberry salsa, and feta cheese. Finished with a Hawaiian Fire sauce.
Sides
Broccoli Asiago
Steamed broccoli served with warm asiago cream sauce
Cuccumber Salad
Cucumbers, red onions and red pepper slices marinated in a vinegar brine
French Fries
Served golden brown
Flatbread
Our house made flatbread, grilled with butter
Mojito French Fries
French fries covered in our signature mojito sauce.
Garlic Smashed Potatoes
potatoes mashed with garlic and butter
Side Sweet Potato Chips
House made sweet potato chips
Toasted Hoagie
Dessert
Kids
Kid Sized Hamburger
4oz burger served on a tiny bun with your choice of sides
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with American cheese and your choice of side
Kids Mac & Cheese
Penne noodles tossed in a combination of cheddar and asiago sauce
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Several bite size nuggets served with choice of side
Kids Corn Dog
Fried hotdog coated in cornmeal and served on a stick. As God intended
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Our flatbread topped with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni
K-Cheese Pizza
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese and toasted. Served with choice of side
Catering and Family Style
Half pan Chicken Asiago Pasta
Serves 12-20 people. Perfect for large gatherings. Bowties tossed with chicken, asiago sauce, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, bacon, and scallions.
Half pan Baked Tortellini Pasta
Serves 12-20 people, perfect for large gatherings. Sautéed artichokes, tomatoes, scallions, and mushrooms tossed with ricotta stuffed tortellini in a pesto cream sauce. Topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheeses and baked to a golden brown.
Half Pan Diablo Shrimp Pasta
Serves 12-20 people, Perfect for a large gathering. Spicy Diablo butter sautéed shrimp, tossed with a creamy marinara sauce, mushrooms, and penne pasta
Half Pan Caesar Salad
A fresh blend of romaine and leaf lettuces, tossed in our Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and our house-made croutons. Serves up to 20 people
Half Pan Mediterranean Salad
Our fresh salad blend topped with tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and drizzled with basil oil and a balsamic vinegar reduction. Serves up to 20 people
Half pan Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
Crispy pieces of fried chicken served over a bed of lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onions, and croutons. Served with our garlic honey mustard dressing. Serves up to 20 people
Half Pan Thai Chicken Salad
Crispy Thai peanut chicken strips served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls. Serves up to 20 people
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!!!
4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia, MO 65203