American

Addison's South- Columbia

review star

No reviews yet

4005 Frontgate Dr.

Columbia, MO 65203

Popular Items

Addison Burger
Kids Cheeseburger
Smoked Turkey Club Wrap

Appetizers

Nachos Bianco

$17.00

Italian pasta chips topped with Asiago cheese sauce, tomatoes, scallions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, and chicken, black beans, or chorizo sausage.

Less Big Nachos Bianco

$14.00

Same as its big brother, just slightly less

Pulled Pork Nacho

$17.00

Our famous pasta chips topped with pepper jack cheese sauce, tomatoes, scallions, banana peppers, pulled pork, mozzarella cheese, and our house-made BBQ sauce.

Less Big Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

A slightly smaller but just as tasty version of the Pork Nachos

Adult Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

We won't judge you

Addison’s Crab Rangoon Dip

$14.00

An extrovert’s variation of a favorite! A creamy combination of crab, cream cheese and veggies served with Italian pasta chips, broccoli, celery, and carrots.

Red, White & Green

$12.00

Marinated grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and cucumbers, topped with crumbled feta cheese, drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic vinegar reduction. Served with grilled flatbread. (Try this as an entrée by adding grilled tuna or chicken)

Sun-Dried Tomato & Goat Cheese Flatbread

$13.25

House-made flatbread topped with a goat and cream cheese spread, and a blend of sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, lemon, and basil pesto. Finished with a sweet balsamic reduction.

Sweet Potato Chips & Dip

$7.00

A generous portion of our sweet potato chips. Served with a creamy barbeque horseradish sauce.

Lemon Ginger Calamari

$15.25

Batter dipped and flash fried. Dusted with our own lemon ginger spice blend and drizzled with a honey soy reduction. Served with a sweet wasabi aioli.

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

These are your standard chicken fingers, if you order chicken fingers regularly, these are what you want. Normal breaded chicken strips

Garlic & Brown Sugar Brined Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Our version of the traditional buffalo sauced wing. Or try our house-made “FNG” BBQ or Thai peanut wings. Served with carrots, celery, and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Salad & Soup

Thai Chicken Salad

$14.00

Crispy Thai peanut chicken strips served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls.

Crispy Fried Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

Crispy pieces of fried chicken served over a bed of lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onions, and croutons. Served with our garlic honey mustard dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

A fresh blend of romaine and leaf lettuces, tossed in our Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and our house-made croutons.

House Salad

$8.00

A unique blend of salad greens, topped with red onion, carrots, and tomatoes. Served with croutons and your choice of dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Our fresh salad blend topped with tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and drizzled with basil oil and a balsamic vinegar reduction.

Southwest Tortilla Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, black beans, cheddar cheese, scallions, chorizo sausage, sour cream, salsa, and ranch dressing. Served with tomato tortilla crisps.

Small Cobb Salad

$10.00

Crispy pieces of fried chicken served over a bed of lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onions, and croutons. Served with our garlic honey mustard dressing.

Small Thai Salad

$10.00

Crispy Thai peanut chicken strips served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls.

Small Southwest Tortilla Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, black beans, cheddar cheese, scallions, chorizo sausage, sour cream, salsa, and ranch dressing. Served with tomato tortilla crisps.

Small House Salad

$6.50

A unique blend of salad greens, topped with red onion, carrots, and tomatoes. Served with croutons and your choice of dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

A fresh blend of romaine and leaf lettuces, tossed in our Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and our house-made croutons.

Small Mediterranean Salad

$9.00

Our fresh salad blend topped with tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and drizzled with basil oil and a balsamic vinegar reduction.

Grilled Thai Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken tossed in Thai peanut dressing served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls.

Sandwiches

Addison Burger

$12.50

A 6 oz. burger, featuring locally raised Show-me Farms “omega-3” beef, grilled and topped with your choice of cheese: American, Cheddar, Bleu, Pepper Jack or Swiss. Served on a Kaiser bun. (Add bacon $0.75)

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

A 5oz grilled chicken breast served with your choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato, onion on a kaiser bun

Super Deluxe Happy Fun Time Burger

$17.00

Our 6 oz. burger with American and pepper jack cheese, double bacon, marinated cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, house made onion straws, and drizzled with BBQ horseradish cream.

Grilled Salmon BLT Wrap

$14.00

Grilled salmon, bacon, mixed greens, sweet tomato jam, and a dijon tarragon aioli wrapped in a soft tomato tortilla.

Ahi Tuna, Olive, Artichoke & Roma Sandwich

$17.00

A grilled sushi-grade Ahi Tuna steak served open faced on focaccia with lettuce, kalamata olives, artichokes, tomatoes, and drizzled with a fresh tomato vinaigrette. (Served medium unless otherwise requested)

Black Bean & Thai Peanut Wrap

$12.00

Black beans, ginger rice, wonton curls, tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and romaine lettuce rolled in a soft tomato tortilla with asian ginger peanut dressing.

Bleu Steak Wrap

$14.00

Grilled marinated steak sautéed with mushrooms, wrapped with blue cheese and mashers in a soft tomato tortilla.

Addison’s BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Our house roasted BBQ pulled pork drizzled with Addison’s own “FNG” BBQ sauce and served with pickles on a toasted Kaiser bun. (Add spicy slaw $0.75)

Louie’s Flatbread Cuban

$14.00

Smoked turkey, house roasted pork, swiss cheese, mojito sauce, and pickles, grilled on house made flatbread.

Roasted Chicken Philly

$14.00

Roasted and marinated chicken, banana peppers, onions, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese served on a fresh hoagie roll, with horseradish cream on the side.

Addison’s Pot Roast French Dip

$14.00

Generous portion of pot roasted beef topped with caramelized onions and swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie with a roasted garlic and port wine au jus for dipping.

Smoked Turkey Club Wrap

$12.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing—all wrapped in a soft tomato tortilla.

Pasta & Pizza

Chicken Asiago Pasta

$17.00

Bowties tossed with chicken, asiago sauce, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, bacon, and scallions.

Diablo Shrimp Pasta

$19.00

Spicy Diablo butter sautéed shrimp, tossed with a creamy marinara sauce, mushrooms, and penne pasta.

Baked Tortellini Pasta

$17.00

Sautéed artichokes, tomatoes, scallions, and mushrooms tossed with ricotta stuffed tortellini in a pesto cream sauce. Topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheeses and baked to a golden brown.

Small Baked Tortellini Pasta

$14.00

Sautéed artichokes, tomatoes, scallions, and mushrooms tossed with ricotta stuffed tortellini in a pesto cream sauce. Topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheeses and baked to a golden brown.

Small Chicken Asiago Pasta

$14.00

Bowties tossed with chicken, asiago sauce, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, bacon, and scallions.

Small Diablo Shrimp Pasta

$16.00

Spicy Diablo butter sautéed shrimp, tossed with a creamy marinara sauce, mushrooms, and penne pasta.

Pepperoni & Chorizo Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, chorizo sausage, tomatoes, scallions, marinara, and mozzarella cheese on a freshly baked pizza.

Mediterranean Pizza

$14.00

Artichokes, tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, fresh basil, and asiago sauce topped with mozzarella, feta, and a sweet balsamic reduction on a freshly baked pizza.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Our delicious “FNG” BBQ chicken with sweet red onions, pepper jack cheese and mozzarella on a freshly baked pizza.

Jeremy's BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Our delicious “FNG” BBQ chicken with sweet red onions, pepper jack cheese and mozzarella with extra pepper jack, bacon, and cilantro on a freshly baked pizza.

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Some like plane. This is sauce, crust, and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

The classic, We make this because we have pepperoni on hand so why not.

Veggie Plate

$16.00

Veggie Plate Entree

$16.00

Dinner Entrees

Jeremy’s Strip Steak

$23.00

A 10 oz. marinated and grilled strip steak. Served with your choice of side.

Rosemary Baked Salmon with New Potatoes

$23.00

A baked rosemary and olive oil marinated salmon with grilled asparagus served over three cheese new potatoes. Finished with a sweet tarragon aioli.

Port Wine Bordelaise Filet

$28.00

A 6 oz. filet, grilled to your liking, over roasted garlic mashed potatoes, topped with blue cheese crumbles and our house-made onion straws. Finished with a port wine bordelaise.

Jalapeno Smothered Pork Chop

$20.00

A 12 oz. brown sugar brined local Patchwork Farms pork chop, grilled and topped with pepper jack cheese sauce, blistered jalapeños, tomatoes, and scallions. Served with roasted garlic smashers.

Sesame Seared Tuna

$22.00

A black and white sesame seed seared ahi tuna served over creamy fresh ginger rice and grilled asparagus. Finished with a honey soy reduction, cilantro, and wasabi. (Served medium rare unless otherwise requested)

Addison’s Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$30.00

A Full rack of slow cooked baby back ribs with our house-made “FNG” BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Addison’s Baby Back Ribs

$19.00

A half rack of slow cooked baby back ribs with our house-made “FNG” BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Strawberry Mahimahi Tacos

$14.00

Three flour tortillas filled with beer battered Mahimahi, strawberry salsa, and feta cheese. Finished with a Hawaiian Fire sauce.

Sides

Broccoli Asiago

$3.75

Steamed broccoli served with warm asiago cream sauce

Cuccumber Salad

$3.75

Cucumbers, red onions and red pepper slices marinated in a vinegar brine

French Fries

$3.75

Served golden brown

Flatbread

$2.00

Our house made flatbread, grilled with butter

Mojito French Fries

$3.75

French fries covered in our signature mojito sauce.

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$3.75

potatoes mashed with garlic and butter

Side Sweet Potato Chips

$3.75

House made sweet potato chips

Toasted Hoagie

$1.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Chef Sarah makes this cake from scratch and likes to add some flair with colorful icing

Phyllo Wrapped Brownie

$7.00

A house made brownie wrapped in delicate phyllo dough. topped with ice cream, caramel and chocolate sauce

Kids

Kid Sized Hamburger

$5.99

4oz burger served on a tiny bun with your choice of sides

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Served with American cheese and your choice of side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Penne noodles tossed in a combination of cheddar and asiago sauce

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Several bite size nuggets served with choice of side

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Fried hotdog coated in cornmeal and served on a stick. As God intended

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

Our flatbread topped with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni

K-Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese and toasted. Served with choice of side

Catering and Family Style

Half pan Chicken Asiago Pasta

$90.00

Serves 12-20 people. Perfect for large gatherings. Bowties tossed with chicken, asiago sauce, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, bacon, and scallions.

Half pan Baked Tortellini Pasta

$90.00

Serves 12-20 people, perfect for large gatherings. Sautéed artichokes, tomatoes, scallions, and mushrooms tossed with ricotta stuffed tortellini in a pesto cream sauce. Topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheeses and baked to a golden brown.

Half Pan Diablo Shrimp Pasta

$100.00

Serves 12-20 people, Perfect for a large gathering. Spicy Diablo butter sautéed shrimp, tossed with a creamy marinara sauce, mushrooms, and penne pasta

Half Pan Caesar Salad

$40.00

A fresh blend of romaine and leaf lettuces, tossed in our Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and our house-made croutons. Serves up to 20 people

Half Pan Mediterranean Salad

$50.00

Our fresh salad blend topped with tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and drizzled with basil oil and a balsamic vinegar reduction. Serves up to 20 people

Half pan Fried Chicken Cobb Salad

$72.00

Crispy pieces of fried chicken served over a bed of lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onions, and croutons. Served with our garlic honey mustard dressing. Serves up to 20 people

Half Pan Thai Chicken Salad

$72.00

Crispy Thai peanut chicken strips served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls. Serves up to 20 people

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!!!

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia, MO 65203

