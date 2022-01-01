Columbia American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Columbia
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's
3915 S Providence Rd, Columbia
|Popular items
|Ravioli Aragosta
|$19.00
Lobster, shrimp and scallop ravioli topped with mushrooms, tomatoes, shallots, scallions and asiago cream sauce
|Ravioli Carne w/ Three Cheeses
|$15.00
Beef ravioli topped with marinara and baked with cheddar, asiago and mozzarella
|Sophia's Crab Cakes
|$13.25
Two flash fried panko breaded crab cakes and served with a honey wasabi vegetable slaw and cilantro aioli
FRENCH FRIES
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
38 N 8th St, Columbia
|Popular items
|Beef & Brick
|$12.00
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
|Buffalo Fried Cauliflower
|$9.00
Crushed Red
2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr., Columbia
|Popular items
|Pick Up Stix
|$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
|Small This Pear is on Fire
|$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
|Warm Herbed Goat Cheese
|$9.99
Crusted with sliced almonds & dried cranberries, topped with agave nectar. Served with warm flatbread & lavasch.
Addison's
4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia
|Popular items
|Roasted Chicken Philly
|$13.00
Roasted and marinated chicken, banana peppers, onions, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese served on a fresh hoagie roll, with horseradish cream on the side.
|Sweet Potato Chips & Dip
|$6.00
A generous portion of our sweet potato chips. Served with a creamy barbeque horseradish sauce.
|Black Bean & Thai Peanut Wrap
|$11.00
Black beans, ginger rice, wonton curls, tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and romaine lettuce rolled in a soft tomato tortilla with asian ginger peanut dressing.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$11.00
Fried skins stuffed with cheddar & jack cheeses, bacon & scallions. Served with sour cream.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Topped with two slices of bacon, cheddar and Swiss cheeses.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Addison's
709 Cherry Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|Addison Burger
|$12.00
A 6 oz. burger, featuring locally raised Show-me Farms “omega-3” beef, grilled and topped with your choice of cheese: American, Cheddar, Bleu, Pepper Jack or Swiss. Served on a Kaiser bun. (Add bacon $0.75)
|Black Bean & Thai Peanut Wrap
|$11.00
Black beans, ginger rice, wonton curls, tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and romaine lettuce rolled in a soft tomato tortilla with asian ginger peanut dressing
|Smoked Turkey Club Wrap
|$11.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing—all wrapped in a soft tomato tortilla.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
44 Canteen
21 N 9th St, Columbia
|Popular items
|Chips & Dip
|$5.50
Fried White Corn Tortilla Chips. Choice of Two Sauces
|Fish Tacos
|$8.75
Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Spice Rubbed & Pan Seared Tilapia, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
|Shrimp Tacos
|$9.50
Flour Tortilla, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Tempura-Battered Shrimp, Ssamjang Mayonnaise, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Radish
44 Stone Public House.
3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H, Columbia
|Popular items
|Char-broiled Cheeseburger
|$13.00
8 oz. Black Angus Patty , Toasted Pretzel Bun, LTOP & Stone Sauce on the Side
|Deviled Eggs
|$5.50
Dill-Cured & House Smoked Salmon, Dijon, Chives, Pickled Vegetables
|44 Stone Burger
|$13.00
8 oz. Black Angus Beef Patty, Toasted Pretzel Bun, Irish Whiskey Steak Sauce, Mayo, Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Crimini Mushrooms, Baby Arugula