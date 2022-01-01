Columbia American restaurants you'll love

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Columbia

Sophia's image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's

3915 S Providence Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ravioli Aragosta$19.00
Lobster, shrimp and scallop ravioli topped with mushrooms, tomatoes, shallots, scallions and asiago cream sauce
Ravioli Carne w/ Three Cheeses$15.00
Beef ravioli topped with marinara and baked with cheddar, asiago and mozzarella
Sophia's Crab Cakes$13.25
Two flash fried panko breaded crab cakes and served with a honey wasabi vegetable slaw and cilantro aioli
More about Sophia's
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge

38 N 8th St, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (870 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef & Brick$12.00
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Buffalo Fried Cauliflower$9.00
More about Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
Crushed Red image

 

Crushed Red

2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pick Up Stix$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
Small This Pear is on Fire$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Warm Herbed Goat Cheese$9.99
Crusted with sliced almonds & dried cranberries, topped with agave nectar. Served with warm flatbread & lavasch.
More about Crushed Red
Addison's image

 

Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Chicken Philly$13.00
Roasted and marinated chicken, banana peppers, onions, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese served on a fresh hoagie roll, with horseradish cream on the side.
Sweet Potato Chips & Dip$6.00
A generous portion of our sweet potato chips. Served with a creamy barbeque horseradish sauce.
Black Bean & Thai Peanut Wrap$11.00
Black beans, ginger rice, wonton curls, tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and romaine lettuce rolled in a soft tomato tortilla with asian ginger peanut dressing.
More about Addison's
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Skins$11.00
Fried skins stuffed with cheddar & jack cheeses, bacon & scallions. Served with sour cream.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Topped with two slices of bacon, cheddar and Swiss cheeses.
***VEHICLE INFO FOR CURBSIDE***
To help expedite your curbside service, please complete the following and add to your cart. Please still be sure to call when you arrive for your order to be brought to you. Thank you so much!
573.443.8004
More about D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
Addison's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Addison Burger$12.00
A 6 oz. burger, featuring locally raised Show-me Farms “omega-3” beef, grilled and topped with your choice of cheese: American, Cheddar, Bleu, Pepper Jack or Swiss. Served on a Kaiser bun. (Add bacon $0.75)
Black Bean & Thai Peanut Wrap$11.00
Black beans, ginger rice, wonton curls, tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and romaine lettuce rolled in a soft tomato tortilla with asian ginger peanut dressing
Smoked Turkey Club Wrap$11.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing—all wrapped in a soft tomato tortilla.
More about Addison's
44 Canteen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

44 Canteen

21 N 9th St, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (689 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Dip$5.50
Fried White Corn Tortilla Chips. Choice of Two Sauces
Fish Tacos$8.75
Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Spice Rubbed & Pan Seared Tilapia, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
Shrimp Tacos$9.50
Flour Tortilla, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Tempura-Battered Shrimp, Ssamjang Mayonnaise, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Radish
More about 44 Canteen
44 Stone Public House. image

 

44 Stone Public House.

3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Char-broiled Cheeseburger$13.00
8 oz. Black Angus Patty , Toasted Pretzel Bun, LTOP & Stone Sauce on the Side
Deviled Eggs$5.50
Dill-Cured & House Smoked Salmon, Dijon, Chives, Pickled Vegetables
44 Stone Burger$13.00
8 oz. Black Angus Beef Patty, Toasted Pretzel Bun, Irish Whiskey Steak Sauce, Mayo, Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Crimini Mushrooms, Baby Arugula
More about 44 Stone Public House.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Columbia

Chicken Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Cookies

Nachos

Ravioli

