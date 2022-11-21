Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Pizza
American

Crushed Red - Columbia

No reviews yet

2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr.

Ste 109

Columbia, MO 65201

Regular This Pear is on Fire
Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken
Regular BYO Salad

Savory Shareables

Hummus

Hummus

$10.49

Smoky chili hummus with warm flatbread & lavasch.

Warm Herbed Goat Cheese

Warm Herbed Goat Cheese

$11.99

Crusted with sliced almonds & dried cranberries, topped with agave nectar. Served with warm flatbread & lavasch.

Warm Artichoke Spread

Warm Artichoke Spread

$11.49

Artichoke hearts and Parmesan in a creamy garlic base. Served with warm flatbread & lavasch.

Pick Up Stix

Pick Up Stix

$5.99

Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt

Side Flatbread

$3.49

Side Flatbread

$3.49
Side of Lavash

$3.49

Side of Lavash

$3.49

Two for You Monday

Treat yourself to double the delicious. Choose two.
Two for You Combo

Two for You Combo

$12.99

Treat yourself to double the delicious. Choose two.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99
Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99
Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99
Kids Turkey & Cheddar Flat

$6.99

Kids Turkey & Cheddar Flat

$6.99

Urban Crafted Pizzas

Chipotle BBQ Chicken

Chipotle BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Chipotle bbq chicken breast, black beans, roasted corn, caramelized onion, & pepperjack with fresh cilantro.

Fire Roasted Veggie

Fire Roasted Veggie

$11.99

Crushed Red organic tomato sauce, artichokes, portabellas, onion, tomato, red pepper, black olive & Crushed Red mozzarella blend with fresh rosemary.

Five Cheese

Five Cheese

$11.99

Extra virgin olive oil & garlic, goat cheese, feta, Gorgonzola, Parmesan & Crushed Red mozzarella blend with fresh basil.

Mona Lisa

Mona Lisa

$11.99

Extra virgin olive oil & roasted garlic, Kalamata olives, spinach, feta, goat cheese & Crushed Red mozzarella blend.

Mushroom Medley

Mushroom Medley

$11.99

Parmesan cream, portabella & white mushrooms, Crushed Red mozzarella blend & goat cheese with fresh rosemary.

Mushroom, Pepperoni & Sausage

Mushroom, Pepperoni & Sausage

$12.99

Crushed Red organic tomato sauce, mushroom, pepperoni, sausage & Crushed Red mozzarella blend.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$11.99

Crushed Red organic tomato sauce, pepperoni, & Crushed Red mozzarella blend.

Queen Margherita

Queen Margherita

$11.99

Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella & tomato with fresh basil.

Roasted Chicken Gorgonzola

Roasted Chicken Gorgonzola

$12.99

Parmesan cream, roasted chicken breast, spinach, Gorgonzola, onion, & tomato.

South Coast Shrimp

South Coast Shrimp

$12.99

Tomato Parmesan cream, pesto shrimp, bacon, roasted corn , tomato, & CR mozzarella cheese blend with crushed red pepper.

Yukon Gold Steakhouse

Yukon Gold Steakhouse

$12.99

Parmesan cream, steak, bacon, Yukon potato, onion, Gorgonzola & Crushed Red mozzarella blend with fresh rosemary.

Big Island

Big Island

$11.99

Crushed Red organic tomato sauce, pineapple, ham, caramelized onion, & Crushed Red mozzarella cheese blend with fresh cilantro.

14in Urban Crafted Pizzas

14" Roasted Chicken Gorgonzola

14" Roasted Chicken Gorgonzola

$20.99

Parmesan cream, roasted chicken breast, spinach, Gorgonzola, onion, & tomato.

14" South Coast Shrimp

14" South Coast Shrimp

$20.99

Tomato Parmesan cream, pesto shrimp, bacon, roasted corn , tomato, & CR mozzarella cheese blend with crushed red pepper.

14" Chipotle BBQ Chicken

14" Chipotle BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Chipotle bbq chicken breast, black beans, roasted corn, caramelized onion, and pepperjack with fresh cilantro

14" Mushroom Medley

14" Mushroom Medley

$19.99

Parmesan cream, crimini, portabello and white mushrooms, Crushed Red mozzarella blend and goat cheese with fresh rosemary

14" Big Island

14" Big Island

$19.99

Ham, caramelized onions, pineapple and CR mozzarella blend topped with fresh cilantro

14" Mona Lisa

14" Mona Lisa

$19.99

Extra virgin olive oil & roasted garlic, kalamata olives, spinach, feta, goat cheese and Crushed Red mozzarella blend

14'' Cheese Pizza

14'' Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Crushed Red Organic tomato sauce and CR Mozzarella Cheese Blend

14"Mushroom, Pepperoni & Sausage

14"Mushroom, Pepperoni & Sausage

$20.99

Crushed Red organic tomato sauce, mushroom, pepperoni, sausage, and Crushed Red mozzarella blend

14" Yukon Gold Steakhouse

14" Yukon Gold Steakhouse

$20.99

Parmesan cream, steak, bacon, Yukon potato, onion, Gorgonzola, and Crushed Red mozzarella blend with fresh rosemary

14" Fire Roasted Veggie

14" Fire Roasted Veggie

$19.99

Crushed Red organic tomato sauce, artichokes, portabellos, onion, tomato, red pepper, black olive, and Crushed Red mozzarella blend with fresh rosemary

14" Five Cheese

14" Five Cheese

$19.99

Extra virgin olive oil and garlic, goat cheese, feta, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, and Crushed Red mozzarella blend with fresh basil

14" Queen Margherita

14" Queen Margherita

$19.99

Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, and tomato with fresh basil

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$11.99

BYO 14in Pizza

BYO 14 in Pizza

BYO 14 in Pizza

$19.99

Crave-A-Bowls

Dixie Chick

Dixie Chick

$14.99

Avocado, roasted chicken, mushroom, black olive and red bell pepper with zesty ranch.

Ensenada Shrimp

Ensenada Shrimp

$14.99

Chili dusted shrimp, roasted corn, black beans, red bell pepper and cilantro with smoky chili ranch.

Samurai Tuna

Samurai Tuna

$14.99

Seared rare tuna chunks, red bell pepper, broccoli, cilantro and cucumber with an Asian style dressing.

Small Salad

Small Cowpoke

Small Cowpoke

$10.99

Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.

Small Tunapalooza

Small Tunapalooza

$11.99

Seared Ahi tuna, green beans, Kalamata olives, hard-boiled egg, tomato, roasted Yukon Gold potatoes & goat cheese with mixed greens. Goddess dressing.

Small This Pear is on Fire

Small This Pear is on Fire

$11.99

Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.

Small Tulsa Twister

Small Tulsa Twister

$11.99

Chili dusted sirloin, fresh jalapeno, roasted corn, black beans, sweet pepper drops, corn cake croutons, jalapeno straws & cheddar. Smoky chili ranch.

Small Welcome Back Cobber

Small Welcome Back Cobber

$10.99

Roasted chicken breast, avocado, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola, croutons, & tomato with field greens. Goddess dressing.

Small Play Gloria

Small Play Gloria

$10.99

Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed

Small Chipotle BBQ Chicken

Small Chipotle BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.

Small Health Nut

Small Health Nut

$9.99

Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.

Small Emerald Coast

Small Emerald Coast

$11.99

Pesto roasted shrimp, avocado, cucumbers, mushrooms & bacon with field greens. Roasted red pepper vinaigrette.

Small Farmer's Market

Small Farmer's Market

$10.99

Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.

Small Pesto Shrimp

Small Pesto Shrimp

$11.99

Pesto roasted shrimp, avocado, bacon, sweet Peruvian peppers, & edamame with field greens. Feta Vinaigrette.

Small Cyprus

Small Cyprus

$10.99

Chickpeas, Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, red onion & feta cheese with field greens. Feta vinaigrette.

Small Chicken Salad Salad

Small Chicken Salad Salad

$10.99

Crushed Red Signature Blueberry Apple Chicken Salad on a bed of field greens with sweet peruvian peppers, granny smith apples, and dried cranberries. Smoky Chili Ranch Dressing.

Small Hail Caesar

Small Hail Caesar

$9.99

Parmesan cheese & croutons with romaine. Caesar dressing.

Small South of the Border

Small South of the Border

$10.99

Avocado, tomato, roasted corn, Cheddar cheese, & tortilla strips with field greens. Low fat chipotle ranch.

Side Blueberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$5.99

Regular Salad

Regular Cowpoke

Regular Cowpoke

$12.99

Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.

Regular Tunapalooza

Regular Tunapalooza

$14.99

Seared Ahi tuna, green beans, Kalamata olives, hard-boiled egg, tomato, roasted Yukon Gold potatoes & goat cheese with mixed greens. Goddess dressing.

Regular This Pear is on Fire

Regular This Pear is on Fire

$14.99

Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.

Regular Tulsa Twister

Regular Tulsa Twister

$14.99

Chili dusted sirloin, fresh jalapeno, roasted corn, black beans, sweet pepper drops, corn cake croutons, jalapeno straws & cheddar. Smoky chili ranch.

Regular Welcome Back Cobber

Regular Welcome Back Cobber

$12.99

Roasted chicken breast, avocado, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola, croutons, & tomato with field greens. Goddess dressing.

Regular Play Gloria

Regular Play Gloria

$13.99

Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.

Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken

Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.

Regular Health Nut

Regular Health Nut

$10.99

Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.

Regular Emerald Coast

Regular Emerald Coast

$14.99

Pesto roasted shrimp, avocado, cucumbers, mushrooms & bacon with field greens. Balsamic vinaigrette.

Regular Farmer's Market

Regular Farmer's Market

$12.99

Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.

Regular Pesto Shrimp

Regular Pesto Shrimp

$14.99

Pesto roasted shrimp, avocado, bacon, sweet Peruvian peppers, & edamame with field greens. Feta Vinaigrette.

Regular Cyprus

Regular Cyprus

$12.99

Chickpeas, Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, red onion & feta cheese with field greens. Feta vinaigrette.

Regular Chicken Salad Salad

Regular Chicken Salad Salad

$12.99

Crushed Red Signature Blueberry Apple Chicken Salad on a bed of field greens with sweet peruvian peppers, granny smith apples, and dried cranberries. Smoky Chili Ranch Dressing.