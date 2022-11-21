Crushed Red - Columbia
2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr.
Ste 109
Columbia, MO 65201
Savory Shareables
Hummus
Smoky chili hummus with warm flatbread & lavasch.
Warm Herbed Goat Cheese
Crusted with sliced almonds & dried cranberries, topped with agave nectar. Served with warm flatbread & lavasch.
Warm Artichoke Spread
Artichoke hearts and Parmesan in a creamy garlic base. Served with warm flatbread & lavasch.
Pick Up Stix
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
Side Flatbread
Side of Lavash
Two for You Monday
Urban Crafted Pizzas
Chipotle BBQ Chicken
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, black beans, roasted corn, caramelized onion, & pepperjack with fresh cilantro.
Fire Roasted Veggie
Crushed Red organic tomato sauce, artichokes, portabellas, onion, tomato, red pepper, black olive & Crushed Red mozzarella blend with fresh rosemary.
Five Cheese
Extra virgin olive oil & garlic, goat cheese, feta, Gorgonzola, Parmesan & Crushed Red mozzarella blend with fresh basil.
Mona Lisa
Extra virgin olive oil & roasted garlic, Kalamata olives, spinach, feta, goat cheese & Crushed Red mozzarella blend.
Mushroom Medley
Parmesan cream, portabella & white mushrooms, Crushed Red mozzarella blend & goat cheese with fresh rosemary.
Mushroom, Pepperoni & Sausage
Crushed Red organic tomato sauce, mushroom, pepperoni, sausage & Crushed Red mozzarella blend.
Pepperoni
Crushed Red organic tomato sauce, pepperoni, & Crushed Red mozzarella blend.
Queen Margherita
Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella & tomato with fresh basil.
Roasted Chicken Gorgonzola
Parmesan cream, roasted chicken breast, spinach, Gorgonzola, onion, & tomato.
South Coast Shrimp
Tomato Parmesan cream, pesto shrimp, bacon, roasted corn , tomato, & CR mozzarella cheese blend with crushed red pepper.
Yukon Gold Steakhouse
Parmesan cream, steak, bacon, Yukon potato, onion, Gorgonzola & Crushed Red mozzarella blend with fresh rosemary.
Big Island
Crushed Red organic tomato sauce, pineapple, ham, caramelized onion, & Crushed Red mozzarella cheese blend with fresh cilantro.
14in Urban Crafted Pizzas
14" Roasted Chicken Gorgonzola
Parmesan cream, roasted chicken breast, spinach, Gorgonzola, onion, & tomato.
14" South Coast Shrimp
Tomato Parmesan cream, pesto shrimp, bacon, roasted corn , tomato, & CR mozzarella cheese blend with crushed red pepper.
14" Chipotle BBQ Chicken
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, black beans, roasted corn, caramelized onion, and pepperjack with fresh cilantro
14" Mushroom Medley
Parmesan cream, crimini, portabello and white mushrooms, Crushed Red mozzarella blend and goat cheese with fresh rosemary
14" Big Island
Ham, caramelized onions, pineapple and CR mozzarella blend topped with fresh cilantro
14" Mona Lisa
Extra virgin olive oil & roasted garlic, kalamata olives, spinach, feta, goat cheese and Crushed Red mozzarella blend
14'' Cheese Pizza
Crushed Red Organic tomato sauce and CR Mozzarella Cheese Blend
14"Mushroom, Pepperoni & Sausage
Crushed Red organic tomato sauce, mushroom, pepperoni, sausage, and Crushed Red mozzarella blend
14" Yukon Gold Steakhouse
Parmesan cream, steak, bacon, Yukon potato, onion, Gorgonzola, and Crushed Red mozzarella blend with fresh rosemary
14" Fire Roasted Veggie
Crushed Red organic tomato sauce, artichokes, portabellos, onion, tomato, red pepper, black olive, and Crushed Red mozzarella blend with fresh rosemary
14" Five Cheese
Extra virgin olive oil and garlic, goat cheese, feta, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, and Crushed Red mozzarella blend with fresh basil
14" Queen Margherita
Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, and tomato with fresh basil
BYO Pizza
BYO 14in Pizza
Crave-A-Bowls
Dixie Chick
Avocado, roasted chicken, mushroom, black olive and red bell pepper with zesty ranch.
Ensenada Shrimp
Chili dusted shrimp, roasted corn, black beans, red bell pepper and cilantro with smoky chili ranch.
Samurai Tuna
Seared rare tuna chunks, red bell pepper, broccoli, cilantro and cucumber with an Asian style dressing.
Small Salad
Small Cowpoke
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Small Tunapalooza
Seared Ahi tuna, green beans, Kalamata olives, hard-boiled egg, tomato, roasted Yukon Gold potatoes & goat cheese with mixed greens. Goddess dressing.
Small This Pear is on Fire
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Small Tulsa Twister
Chili dusted sirloin, fresh jalapeno, roasted corn, black beans, sweet pepper drops, corn cake croutons, jalapeno straws & cheddar. Smoky chili ranch.
Small Welcome Back Cobber
Roasted chicken breast, avocado, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola, croutons, & tomato with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Small Play Gloria
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed
Small Chipotle BBQ Chicken
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.
Small Health Nut
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Small Emerald Coast
Pesto roasted shrimp, avocado, cucumbers, mushrooms & bacon with field greens. Roasted red pepper vinaigrette.
Small Farmer's Market
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
Small Pesto Shrimp
Pesto roasted shrimp, avocado, bacon, sweet Peruvian peppers, & edamame with field greens. Feta Vinaigrette.
Small Cyprus
Chickpeas, Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, red onion & feta cheese with field greens. Feta vinaigrette.
Small Chicken Salad Salad
Crushed Red Signature Blueberry Apple Chicken Salad on a bed of field greens with sweet peruvian peppers, granny smith apples, and dried cranberries. Smoky Chili Ranch Dressing.
Small Hail Caesar
Parmesan cheese & croutons with romaine. Caesar dressing.
Small South of the Border
Avocado, tomato, roasted corn, Cheddar cheese, & tortilla strips with field greens. Low fat chipotle ranch.
Side Blueberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Regular Salad
Regular Cowpoke
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Regular Tunapalooza
Seared Ahi tuna, green beans, Kalamata olives, hard-boiled egg, tomato, roasted Yukon Gold potatoes & goat cheese with mixed greens. Goddess dressing.
Regular This Pear is on Fire
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Regular Tulsa Twister
Chili dusted sirloin, fresh jalapeno, roasted corn, black beans, sweet pepper drops, corn cake croutons, jalapeno straws & cheddar. Smoky chili ranch.
Regular Welcome Back Cobber
Roasted chicken breast, avocado, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola, croutons, & tomato with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Regular Play Gloria
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.
Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.
Regular Health Nut
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Regular Emerald Coast
Pesto roasted shrimp, avocado, cucumbers, mushrooms & bacon with field greens. Balsamic vinaigrette.
Regular Farmer's Market
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
Regular Pesto Shrimp
Pesto roasted shrimp, avocado, bacon, sweet Peruvian peppers, & edamame with field greens. Feta Vinaigrette.
Regular Cyprus
Chickpeas, Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, red onion & feta cheese with field greens. Feta vinaigrette.
Regular Chicken Salad Salad
Crushed Red Signature Blueberry Apple Chicken Salad on a bed of field greens with sweet peruvian peppers, granny smith apples, and dried cranberries. Smoky Chili Ranch Dressing.