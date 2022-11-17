Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant - Columbia
737 Reviews
4103 W. Vawter School Rd
Suite 101
Columbia, MO 65203
Popular Items
Kids
Kids- A
Beef taco. Choice of hard or soft shell taco. Served with rice and beans.
Kids- B
One beef taco, and one burrito. Taco choice of hard shell or soft shell. Burrito choice of bean, cheese, or ground beef.
Kids- C
Mini beef taco salad. Ground beef, cheese, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh tomatoe.
Kids- D
Cheese Quesadilla and rice.
Kids- E
One beef enchilada served with rice and beans.
Kids- F
Chicken nuggets and french fries.
Kids- G
Hamburger and French Fries. Served with lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomato.
Kids- H
Cheese sticks and french fries.
Kids- I
One beef enchilada and one beef taco. Taco choice of hard or soft shell.
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Refried beans, topped with our signature cheese dip.
Cheese Dip
6oz of white cheese dip.
Large Cheese Dip
15oz of white cheese dip.
Spinach Dip
Chopped spinach topped with our signature cheese dip.
Guacamole Dip
A creamy classic dip! Fresh avocado, mixed with finely chopped tomatoes, onions, peppers, lime, and our house seasoning. 6oz serving.
Large Guacamole
15 oz serving of traditional guacamole dip.
Jose's Cheese Dip
Fresh grilled chorizo (Mexican Sausage), topped with our signature cheese dip.
Guacamole Fresco
Fresh pico de gallo tossed with chopped avocado.
Pico De Gallo
Chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, peppers, and our seasoning.
Mexican Pizza
Two flour tostada tortillas layered with ground beef, cheese, and a tomato based salsa. Topped with pico de gallo.
Stuffed Jalapenos
6 stuffed jalapeno poppers. served with sour cream and lettuce.
Soup/Salad
Crema Salad
Lettuce, sour cream, and a tomato slice.
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce, guacamole, and a tomato slice.
Tossed Salads
Fresh chopped lettuce with slices of tomato, onion, bell pepper, and shredded cheese.
Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, and beans. Topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on top of fresh chopped lettuce. Served with slices of tomato, onion, bell pepper, and shredded cheese.
Mrs. Jalapenos Chicken Salad
Sliced grilled chicken breast. Served on a bed of fresh lettuce, and topped with pico de gallo.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled jumbo shrimp, served on a bed of fresh lettuce with sliced tomato, bell peppers, and onions.
Fajita Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or grilled steak, grilled onions, bell peppers, onions, and beans. Topped with lettuce, and pico de gallo, and shredded cheese.
Crab and Shrimp Salad
Grilled jumbo shrimp, and crab meat. Served on a bed of lettuce, topped with fresh tomato, bell peppers, onions, and shredded cheese.
Black Bean Soup
Black beans slow cooked in a savory broth.
Chicken Soup
Chicken, cooked with an array of vegetables and rice, in a savory broth. Served with three flour or corn tortillas, and a lime slice. Crackers available on request.
Shrimp Soup
Jumbo shrimp, cooked with an array of vegetables and rice, in a savory broth. Served with three flour or corn tortillas, and a lime slice. Crackers available on request.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp cocktail is a chilled, sweet tomato based dish. Filled with jumbo shrimp, chopped avocado, pico de gallo, and lime. Each order is made fresh. Please allow an additional 10 minutes for this dish.
Grilled Street Tacos
Tacos de Carne Asada
Three grilled steak tacos. Served with chopped onion, cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature hot salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Tacos de Carnitas
Three grilled carnitas (slow cooked pork) tacos. Served with chopped onion, cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature hot salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Tacos de Chorizo
Three grilled chorizo (Homemade Mexican sausage) tacos. Served with chopped onion, cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature hot salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Tacos al Pastor
Three grilled al pastor (slow cook pork in a special sauce with pineapple) tacos. Served with chopped onion, cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature hot salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Tacos de Pescado
Three grilled fish (tilapia) tacos. Served with chopped onion, cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature hot salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Tacos al Carbon
Three grilled steak and onion tacos. Served on flour tortillas topped with cheese dip. A side of rice, beans, and our signature hot salsa.
Tacos de Pollo Asado
Three grilled chicken tacos. Served with chopped onion, cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature hot salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Tacos de Camarones
Three grilled jumbo shrimp tacos. Served with chopped onion, cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature hot salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
1 Taco de Carne Asada
1 grilled steak taco. Topped with chopped onion and cilantro, on a white corn tortilla. Flour tortilla available upon request.
1 Taco de Carnitas
1 grilled taco de carnitas (slow cooked pork). Topped with chopped onion and cilantro, on a white corn tortilla. Flour tortilla available upon request.
1 Taco de Chorizo
1 grilled taco de chorizo (Mexican sausage). Topped with chopped onion and cilantro, on a white corn tortilla. Flour tortilla available upon request.
1 Taco al Pastor
1 grilled taco al pastor (Hawaiian pork). Topped with chopped onion and cilantro, on a white corn tortilla. Flour tortilla available upon request.
1 Taco al Carbon
1 grilled steak, and onion taco, topped with cheese dip. Served on a flour tortilla.
1 Taco de Pollo Asado
1 grilled chicken taco. Topped with chopped onion and cilantro, on a white corn tortilla. Flour tortilla available upon request.
1 Shrimp Taco
1 grilled shrimp taco. Topped with chopped onion and cilantro, on a white corn tortilla. Flour tortilla available upon request.
Make Your Own Taco Platter
Choose Three grilled tacos. Served with chopped onion, cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature hot salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Fajitas Menu
Fajitas
Choice of grilled chicken or steak, with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
Fajitas x2
Double the size of our regular fajitas. Choice of grilled chicken or steak, with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with 2 portions of sides: guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled jumbo shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas x2
A double portion of shrimp fajitas. Grilled jumbo shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
Jose's Jalapenos Fajitas
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, carnitas, with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with a cheese quesadilla, guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
Jose Jalapeno's Fajitas x2
A double portion of Jose Jalapenos Fajitas. Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, carnitas, with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with a cheese quesadilla, guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
Jalisco Fajitas
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with a cheese quesadilla, guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of three flour or corn tortillas
Jalisco Fajitas x2
A double portion of Jalisco Fajitas. Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp, with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of three flour or corn tortillas
Fajitas Tropical
Grilled chicken, chorizo, onions, and pineapple. Served with guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
Fajitas Tropical x2
A double portion of Tropical Fajitas. Grilled chicken, chorizo, onions, and pineapple. Served with guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
Fajitas Cancun
Grilled jumbo shrimp and crab, with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Fajitas Cancun x2
A double portion of the Cancun Fajitas with two salad plates, and two sets of tortillas
Burrito Fajita
Choice of grilled steak, or chicken with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and rolled up in a large tortilla. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole dip.
Quesadilla Fajita
A Choice of grilled steak, or chicken with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese in a tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole dip, rice, and beans.
Extra Fajita Sides
A plate of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and beans.
Seafood
Camarones al Mojo De Ajo
Grilled jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter and onions. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Jose Jalapenos Shrimp
Grilled shrimp and onions, topped with cheese dip, Served with tortillas, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato.
Shrimp Quesidilla
A flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
Shrimp Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas(soft or fried) filled with a mixture of grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh tomato.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon fillet, and seasoned grilled veggie mixture. Served with sliced fresh avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, and tortillas.
Oceano
A tilapia fillet grilled with jumbo shrimp. Served with lettuce, guacamole, fresh tomato slice, rice, and tortillas.
Las Limas
Grilled jumbo shrimp, onions, and our house made chorizo. served with pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Camarones a la Diabla
Grilled jumbo shrimp and onions tossed in our special hot sauce. Served with fresh sliced avocados, rice, and tortillas.
Ceviche
Raw jumbo shrimp, chopped and cooked by marinating in fresh lime juice. tossed with our house made pico de gallo, and served with fresh sliced avocados.
Tostada de Ceviche
A Smaller portion of ceviche served on top of a tostada. CEVICHE: Raw jumbo shrimp, chopped and cooked by marinating in fresh lime juice. tossed with our house made pico de gallo, and served with fresh sliced avocados.
Mojarra Frita
A full bodied tilapia, seasoned and deep fried. Served with lettuce, fresh sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and rice.
Pescado al Mojo
Tilapia Fillet sautéed in garlic butter. Served with a side of grilled veggies, sliced avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, and tortillas.
Enchiladas Vallarta
Two enchiladas filled with shrimp and crab. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream.
Vegetarian's Delight Dinner Options
Veggie Combo #1
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and one bean and cheese tostada.
Veggie Combo #2
One chalupa, one cheese enchilada, and beans.
Veggie Combo #3
One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla, and one chalupa.
Veggie Combo #4
One bean tostaguac, and one cheese enchilada, served with rice.
Veggie Combo #5
Two chalupas and rice.
Veggie Combo #6
Two Spinach enchiladas. Served with rice and beans.
#7 Fajita Vegetariana
Grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, and seasonal squash. Served with guacamole,lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas
#8 Veggie Nachos
Our house made tortilla chips, topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and seasonal squash, and cheese dip.
#9 Quesadilla Con Hongos
A flour tortilla filled with grilled mushrooms and cheese. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
#10 Relleno Dinner
Two chile rellenos, served with rice and beans.
#11 Tres Taquitos
Three taquitos, filled with a mixture of potatoes, onions, and tomato. Served with a side of rice and guacamole salad.
#12 Dos Compas
One potato burrito, and one cheese enchilada. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
#13 Black and White Quesadilla
A grilled quesadilla filled with black beans and white cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and rice.
#14 Spinach Quesadilla
A grilled quesadilla filled with cheese and spinach. Served with lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans.
Side Items
Papas/French Fries
Sour Cream
Sliced Jalapenos
Sliced pickled jalapeno peppers.
Chile Toriados
Fresh jalapenos, deep fried, and sprinkled with our house seasoning.
Shredded Cheese
A side of shredded white cheese.
Tortillas
3 tortillas per order. Choice of white corn, or flour tortillas.
Fried Beans
Traditional refried pinto beans.
Mexican Rice
Traditional Mexican rice, cooked with seasonings.
Rice and Beans
One plate of Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Black Beans
Cooked black beans.
Black Beans and Mexican Rice
A plate of black beans, and Mexican rice.
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce, guacamole, and a tomato slice. Regular guacamole dip can be found in Appetizers.
Crema Sala
Lettuce, sour cream, and a tomato slice.
Chile Relleno
A chile poblano pepper filled with cheese, dipped in a special egg batter, then deep fried. Topped with a mild red sauce, and cheese.
3 Chile Relleno
3 chile rellenos.
Tamale
A corn flour mixture pressed into a corn husk, filled with a slow cooked seasoned pork. All wrapped up and steamed cooked. Husk is removed, tamale is topped with ground beef, salsa, and shredded cheese.
3 Tamale
3 of our house made tamales.
Chalupa
A Flat crispy tortilla, topped with beans, lettuce, guacamole, with a tomato slice.
Quesadilla-Cheese
A flour tortilla grilled with cheese, and then folded over.
Quesadilla-beef tips
A grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and beef tips. And then folded over.
Quesadilla- Shredded Chicken
A grilled flour tortilla, filled with cheese and our *shredded chicken. *Our shredded chicken is cooked down with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.
Quesadilla-Grilled chicken
A grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, and grilled chicken, then folded over.
Quesadilla-Grilled Steak
A grilled flour tortilla filled with steak and cheese. Then folded over.
Quesadilla-Shrimp
A grilled flour tortilla, filled with grilled shrimp, and cheese. Then folded over.
Quesadilla- Ground beef
A grilled flour tortilla, filled with ground beef, and cheese, then folded over.
Bean Enchilada
One bean enchilada
3 Bean Enchiladas
Three enchilada tortillas filled with beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, and shredded cheese.
Cheese Enchilada
One Cheese Enchilada
3 Cheese Enchiladas
3 enchilada tortillas, filled with cheese, and then topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese.
Chicken Enchilada
A chicken enchilada
3 Chicken Enchiladas
3 enchilada tortillas filled with our shredded chicken mixture, topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese.
Beef Enchilada
one ground beef enchilada.
3 Beef Enchiladas
3 Enchilada tortillas filled with ground beef. Topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese.
Bean Burrito
One burrito filled with beans, topped with burrito salsa and shredded cheese.
2 Bean Burrito
2 burritos filled with beans, topped with burrito salsa and shredded cheese.
Beef Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with ground beef and topped with burrito salsa and shredded cheese.
2 Beef Burritos
2 flour tortillas filled with ground beef and topped with burrito salsa and shredded cheese.
Chicken Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and topped with burrito salsa and shredded cheese.
2 Chicken Burritos
2 flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with burrito salsa and shredded cheese.
Burrito- Grilled steak
A burrito filled with grilled steak, topped with burrito sauce, and shredded cheese.
Burrito De Queso
Burrito-Potato
A flour tortilla filled with a mixture of potatoes, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with burrito sauce and shredded cheese.
Grilled Steak Burrito
Burrito- Grilled Chicken
A burrito filled with grilled chicken, topped with burrito sauce, and shredded cheese.
Beef Taco-Crunchy
A crunchy beef taco, filled with ground beef, shredded lettuce and cheese.
3 Beef Tacos- Crunchy
3 Crunchy, ground beef tacos. Topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
Enchilada-Spinach
A single enchilada filled with chopped spinach, topped with enchilada sauce, and shredded cheese.
Taco Chicken- Crunchy
A crunchy taco, filled with shredded chicken, lettuce and shredded cheese.
3 Chicken Tacos- Crunchy
3 crunchy tacos. Filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, and cheese.
Soft Taco Beef
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
3 Soft Tacos- Beef
3 Soft Tacos. Filled with ground beef, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Soft Taco Chicken
A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
3 Soft Taco Chicken
Tostada- Bean
A flat crispy tortilla, topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and a tomato slice.
2 Tostadas-Bean
2 Bean Tostadas: A flat crispy tortilla, topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and a tomato slice.
Tostada- Beef
A flat crispy tortilla, topped with ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, and a tomato slice.
2 Tostadas- Beef
2 Beef Tostada: A flat crispy tortilla, topped with ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, and a tomato slice.
Tostada- Chicken
A flat crispy tortilla, topped with shredded chicken, lettuce, sour cream, and a tomato slice.
2 Tostadas- Chicken
2 chicken tostadas: A flat crispy tortilla, topped with shredded chicken, lettuce, sour cream, and a tomato slice.
TostaGuac- Beef
A flat crispy tortilla topped with ground beef, lettuce, guacamole, and a tomato slice.
2 TostaGuac- Beef
2 TostaGuac: A flat crispy tortilla topped with ground beef, lettuce, guacamole, and a tomato slice.
TostaGuac- Chicken
A flat crispy tortilla topped with shredded chicken, lettuce, guacamole, and a tomato slice.
2 TostaGuac- chicken
2 TostaGuac- Chicken A flat crispy tortilla topped with shredded chicken, lettuce, guacamole, and a tomato slice.
Chimi A La Carta
1 single chimichanga, chicken or beef topped with cheese dip. *Please look under the Mixed Dinners for the chimichanga dinner.
Side of Fresh Avocado Slices
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Lettuce
Side of grilled chorizo
Side of Cilantro
Chopped fresh cilantro
Side of grilled mushrooms
Orden De Steak
Mixed & Pork Dinners
Grande Special
A chile relleno, enchilada, tamale, beef Taco and burrito. served with rice, beans, tomato and guacamole salad.
Dos Amigos
One chimichanga, and one enchilada. Your choice of chicken or beef, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. served with rice and beans.
Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas (soft or fried) filled with your choice of beef tips or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and cheese dip. served with guacamole, rice and beans.
Enchiladas Suprema
Supreme combination consisting of 4 enchiladas. One chicken, one beef, one cheese, and one bean. All topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh tomato
Taquitos Mexicanos
Two shredded chicken, and Two beef tip fried taquitos. Served with guacamole salad, and sour cream.
Burritos Deluxe
One chicken and one bean burrito, and one beef and bean burrito. talked with lettuce, sour cream, and fresh tomato.
Quesadilla Loca
In flour tortilla, filled with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak. Topped with cheese dip. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Jose's Special
One tamale, one chicken and one beef taquito, and nachos topped with beef, beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh tomato.
Jose Jalapenos Chimichangas
A three chimi-changa dinner. One shredded chicken, one beef tip, and one grilled shrimp with vegetables. Top with cheese dip. Serve with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, fresh tomato, and rice
Qusadilla Rellena
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or beef tips and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans,
Don Jose's
Marinated, grilled chicken breast and carne asada. Topped with fresh chorizo (Mexican sausage), cheese dip, and pico de gallo. Serve with rice beans and tortillas.
Pollo Chapala
Grilled, seasoned chicken breast and jumbo shrimp. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and fresh tomato.
Quesadilla Jalisco
A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with grilled jumbo shrimp, chicken, steak, onions, tomato, and Bell peppers. Covered in cheese dip. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and fresh tomato.
Burritos Carnitas
2 burritos filled with slow cook pork tips. topped with white cheese dip, salsa verde, and fresh pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas topped with a grilled mixture of slow cooked carnitas (pork) veggies, and a mild salsa. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and rice.
Carnitas Dinner
Slow cooked pork, marinated through a special seasoning blend and simmered down to a tender perfection. Served with lettuce, sliced avocado, jalapenos, pico de gallo, rice, beans- Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Jose's Burrito
2 burritos filled with chili verde and beans. topped with salsa verde, cheese dip, lettuce, fresh tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chile Verde
Slow cooked pork tips simmered in a tamatillo (green) salsa. Served with rice beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Burritos Santa Clause
A Large burrito filled with our house made chorizo (Mexican Sausage) topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, and tomato.
Arroz Jalisco
Beef & Chicken
Tierra Y Mar
A 10oz Ribeye Steak, topped with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Jose's Jalapenos Steak
Grilled ribeye steak, with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, rice, beans, and tortillas.
El Patron
Grilled marinated ribeye steak. Served with a cheese quesadilla, rice, French fries, and tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
Grilled steak topped with our salsa ranchero. Served with guacamole salad, rice, beans, and tortillas.
T-Bone Steak
A 12oz T-Bone steak grilled with onions. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Ranchera
A 10" tortilla layered with grilled steak, beans, and cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced steak, grilled with yellow and green onions. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced jalapenos, and fresh sliced avocado.
Burrito Grande
Slow cooked beef tips rolled in a flour tortilla. Topped with salsa verde, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Burrito California
A large Burrito filled with grilled steak, rice, and beans. Topped with lettuce, guacamole and a tomato slice.
Burritos Mexicanos
Two burritos filled with slow cooked beef tips, and beans. Topped with cheese dip, red burrito salsa, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato slice.
Chile Colorado
Simmered steak in a special guajillo chile sauce. (mild and rich in flavor) Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo Special
A marinated chicken breast, grilled to tender perfection. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Primos Special
One burrito, and one enchilada filled with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Chilaquiles
Tortillas topped with salsa, shredded chicken, cheese, and baked together. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and a tomato slice.
Yolandas
Three chicken enchiladas. Served with crema salad, rice, and beans.
Mole Poblano
Shredded chicken topped with our mole poblano salsa. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomato slice, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chori Pollo
Mole Ranchero
Shredded chicken topped with our salsa ranchero. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, and guacamole salad.
Pollo Loco
Enchiladas Poblanas
Four chicken enchiladas, topped with poblano salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Verdes
Pollo Con Hongos
Huevos Rancheros
Huevos Con Chorizo
Bandera Mexicana
Arroz Con Pollo
Pollo Bandido
Desserts
MYO Combo Dinners
Make Your Own Combo (Pick 2)
Pick three options: Served with rice and Beans. Burrito-(Beef, Bean, Chicken, Cheese) Enchilada-(Beef, Bean, Chicken, Cheese) Taco (Beef, Chicken) (Hard/Soft Shell) Chile Relleno Tamale Cheese Quesadilla Chalupa
Make Your Own Combo (Pick 3)
Pick three options: Served with rice and Beans. Burrito-(Beef, Bean, Chicken, Cheese) Enchilada-(Beef, Bean, Chicken, Cheese) Taco (Beef, Chicken) (Hard/Soft Shell) Chile Relleno Tamale Cheese Quesadilla Chalupa
Nachos & Fancy Fries
Nachos-Cheese
Our house tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, baked, and then covered in cheese dip.
Nachos - Beans
Our house tortilla chips, baked with refried beans and shredded cheese. Topped with cheese dip.
Nachos- Chicken
Our house made tortillas chips baked with shredded chicken and cheese. Topped with cheese dip.
Nachos- Beef
Our house made tortilla chips, baked with shredded cheese and ground beef. topped with cheese dip.
Grilled Steak Nachos
Nachos Deluxe
Our house made tortilla chips, assorted with cheese, ground beef, shredded chicken, and beans. topped with lettuce, sour cream, and fresh tomato.
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Fajita Nachos
A full order of grilled chicken, or grilled steak with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served on top of our house made tortilla chips, and drizzled in cheese dip.
Nachos- Chorizo
Our house made tortilla chips baked with shredded cheese and grilled chorizo (Mexican Sausage). Topped with cheese dip.
Nachos Durango
Our house made tortilla chips, topped with grilled chicken, yellow and green onions, beans, rice, sour cream, cheese dip, and tomato slice.
Fancy Fries -Grilled Chicken
Shrimp Fajita Nachos
Our house made tortilla chips topped with grilled jumbo shrimp, onions, tomato, bell peppers, and cheese dip.
Fancy Fries- Steak
Fancy Fries Original
Fancy Fries- Chorizo
Drinks
Pepsi
Fountain Pepsi Beverage.
D. Pepsi
Diet Pepsi Fountain Beverage
Mnt Dew
Mt. Dew fountain beverage.
Mug Rt Beer
Mug Root Beer fountain beverage
Mist Twist
Mist Twist fountain beverage
Dr Pepper
Dr. Pepper fountain beverage.
Diet DR. Pepper
Lemonade
Tropicana Lemonade fountain drink
Sweet Tea
Brewed Tea, mixed with sugar, served over Ice.
UnSweet Tea
Brewed tea, served over ice.
Coffee
Hot brewed coffee. Served black unless otherwise requested.
Shirley Temple
Milk
White or Chocolate Milk.
Sunny D Orange Juice
Sunny D orange juice.
Jarritos
Traditional Mexican Sodas. Please call for available flavors. Always chilled and stocked in house.
Agua Horchata
A sweet blend of cinnamon, sugar, rice pure, and milk. This drink is a traditional blend from Mexico, that is light and refreshing. Great with dinner or a great dessert treat too!
Grande Horchata
32 oz in size.
Auga Tamarindo
Tamarind water is made with the pulp of the tamarind tree pods. Blended with water and sugar for a refreshing beverage.
Grande Tamarindo
32 oz size
Club Soada
Mexican Coca Cola
Jamaica
Grande Jamaica
Sangria Soda
Cramberry Juice
Margarita's 2-Go
16 oz Margarita Gold
A 16oz Margarita. Choose frozen, or on the Rocks, AND Choose your flavor preference. Tequila comes on the side, sealed for your fiesta destination!
32 oz Margarita Gold
A 32oz Margarita. Choose frozen, or on the Rocks, AND Choose your flavor preference. Tequila comes on the side, sealed for your fiesta destination!
64 oz Margarita (Pitcher Size) Gold
A Pitcher of Margarita (64 oz). Choose frozen, or on the Rocks, AND Choose your flavor preference. Tequila comes on the side, sealed for your fiesta destination!