Cake in Columbia


Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve cake

Sophia's image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's

3915 S Providence Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Sophia's Crab Cakes$14.00
Two flash fried panko breaded crab cakes and served with a honey wasabi vegetable slaw and cilantro aioli
Apple Cake$8.00
More about Sophia's
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge

38 N 8th St, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (870 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gooey Butter Cake$8.00
More about Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
Como Smoke and Fire image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Como Smoke and Fire

4600 Paris Rd, Columbia

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$7.99
Chocolate Cake$6.99
Cheese Cake$6.99
More about Como Smoke and Fire
The Grind Coffee House image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Grind Coffee House

2601 Rangeline Street, Columbia

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
CAKE POP VANILLA$2.50
More about The Grind Coffee House
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
White Chocolate Orange Creamsicle Cake$7.00
Mile High Peanut Butter Explosion Cake$7.50
Bananas Foster Cake$6.75
More about D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
House of Chow image

 

House of Chow

2101 W Broadway, Ste O, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
RASPBERRY CRUMBLE CHEESE CAKE$6.80
UKnead Sweets specially made for HOC, raspberry swirled creamy cheese cake
More about House of Chow
44 Stone Public House. image

 

44 Stone Public House.

3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Buttermilk Cake$8.50
Battered Buttermilk Cake, Powdered Sugar, Irish Whiskey Toffee Sauce, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Flourless Chocolate Stout Cake$9.00
Irish Stout & Spice Chocolate Cake, Cranberry Compote, Mocha Hot Fudge Sauce, Vanilla Chantilly Cream
More about 44 Stone Public House.
Consumer pic

 

Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$6.00
Chef Sarah makes this cake from scratch and likes to add some flair with colorful icing
More about Addison's

Map

Map

