Cake in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve cake
Sophia's
3915 S Providence Rd, Columbia
|Sophia's Crab Cakes
|$14.00
Two flash fried panko breaded crab cakes and served with a honey wasabi vegetable slaw and cilantro aioli
|Apple Cake
|$8.00
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
38 N 8th St, Columbia
|Gooey Butter Cake
|$8.00
Como Smoke and Fire
4600 Paris Rd, Columbia
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$7.99
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.99
|Cheese Cake
|$6.99
The Grind Coffee House
2601 Rangeline Street, Columbia
|CAKE POP VANILLA
|$2.50
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia
|White Chocolate Orange Creamsicle Cake
|$7.00
|Mile High Peanut Butter Explosion Cake
|$7.50
|Bananas Foster Cake
|$6.75
House of Chow
2101 W Broadway, Ste O, Columbia
|RASPBERRY CRUMBLE CHEESE CAKE
|$6.80
UKnead Sweets specially made for HOC, raspberry swirled creamy cheese cake
44 Stone Public House.
3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H, Columbia
|Fried Buttermilk Cake
|$8.50
Battered Buttermilk Cake, Powdered Sugar, Irish Whiskey Toffee Sauce, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
|Flourless Chocolate Stout Cake
|$9.00
Irish Stout & Spice Chocolate Cake, Cranberry Compote, Mocha Hot Fudge Sauce, Vanilla Chantilly Cream