Lees Summit restaurants you'll love

Lees Summit restaurants
Toast
  • Lees Summit

Lees Summit's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Lees Summit restaurants

Third Street Social image

 

Third Street Social

123 SE 3rd Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Fried Brussels & Cauliflower$12.95
jalapeno aiolo, malt vinegar aioli
Social Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders$17.95
honey mustard, coleslaw, fries
Custard's Last Stand image

 

Custard's Last Stand

308 SE 291 Hwy., Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Specialty Concrete$5.19
A Mini Specialty Concrete is 12 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.
3 1/2 Gallon Crystal Evening -Caramel/Cheese/Butter$33.99
3 1/2 Gallon Crystal Evening Popcorn Tin with Caramel/Cheese/Butter Popcorn.
Medium Concrete$5.39
A Medium Concrete is a 16 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning vanilla frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.
Arcade Alley image

 

Arcade Alley

316 SE Douglas, Lee Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bullfrog Bites$10.00
20 Tater Tots and Jalapenos Wrapped in Bacon with your choice of Queso or Ranch
Chicken Tenders$9.00
4 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with your choice of Dipping Sauces and a Side
Kid's Chicken Nuggets (4)$6.00
4 Chicken Nuggets served with your choice of a side and dipping sauces
Long-Bell Pizza Co. image

 

Long-Bell Pizza Co.

3385 SW Fascination Dr., Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic crust$15.00
16" signature crust, creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella, herbs
O.G. 2.0 Burger$12.00
Two local beef smash patties, house-made pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato, "burger sauce", american cheese, on a toasted bun.
Wings$14.00
One pound of our delicious wings, choose your sauce, and your dip
Marina 27 Steak and Seafood image

 

Marina 27 Steak and Seafood

22 A St, Lake lotawana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wedge$12.00
iceberg lettuce, housemade bleu cheese dressing, candied bacon, red onion & Peppadews
Full Slab Ribs$33.00
Oven Roasted Chicken$27.00
Pearl Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Tavern

1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish N Chips$21.95
fresh cod beer battered with Fries and Tarter sauce
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Jicima slaw, queso fresco, chipotle cream and habanero salsa
Nashville Hot Chx Sandwich$14.95
Buttermilk fried, pickles, jalapeno Aioli
Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit

Avg 4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chop Salad$9.95
Bacon, Olives, Tomatoes, Green Onion, Cucumbers, Feta & Romano Cheeses, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Chicken-Fried Chicken$20.95
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley
Fried Chicken Salad$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
Lakewood Local image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lakewood Local

811 NE Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Tenderloin$11.99
Hand-Breaded Panko Coated Tenderloin, Deep Fried to perfection. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Side of horseradish upon request.
Philly Cheese Steak$13.99
Shaved sirloin topped with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese served with a side of As Jus.
Pub Burger$11.99
Fresh Black Angus Ground Chuck, American Cheese, LTO
Wing Studio image

CHICKEN WINGS

Wing Studio

280 SW Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
5PC TENDERS$8.49
Roll$0.59
12PC TRADITIONAL$14.52
Sabor Latino image

 

Sabor Latino

22 SW 3rd Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Honduran Tamal$4.99
Corn flour masa stuffed with rice, pork & vegetables, steamed inside of a plantain leaf.
Platano Relleno$12.99
Ripe plantain with black beans, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream (add chicken 3)
Soft Tacos$9.99
(3) Choice of Al Pastor (sweet & spicy
pork), Steak, Ground Beef, or Carnitas (shredded pork)
Hawaiian Bros image

CHICKEN

Hawaiian Bros

304 SE Missouri 291 Hwy, Lee's Summit

Avg 4.7 (5942 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables image

 

Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables

321 SE Main St, Lee's Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

El Potro Lee's Summit

210 sw Greenwich dr, Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
(Ala) Crispy Taco$3.49
(Ala) Soft Taco Ala$3.49
Salsa to go 8 oz$1.25
Restaurant banner

 

Captains Sports Lounge - Lake Lotawana

27909 E. Colbern Rd., Lake Lotawana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bites$7.50
Traditional Wings$14.50
Fries$3.50
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

860 NW BLUE PARKWAY SUITE 101, LEE SUMMIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
EVERYTHING TASTES BETTER IN DENVER$11.49
Ham, bacon, green pepper, red pepper, onion & cheddar cheese served w/ hash browns & english muffin
BUTTERMILK PANCAKE$5.99
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrup.
FRENCH TOAST BRIOCHE$8.99
Covered in powdered sugar served with a side of butter and syrup
Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse image

 

Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse

837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Burger$11.00
1/2 lb burger on brioche bun, served with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
The Jive Turkey$11.00
roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, monterey jack cheese, cranberry aioli, grilled sourdough
Cluckers$12.00
buttermilk brined chicken tenders, hand breaded and fried, choice of dipping sauce, served with Wally's famous fries
Consumer pic

 

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

506M SE MO 291 HWY, Lee's Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Red Door Woodfired Grill - Lee's Summit

2061 NW Lowenstein Dr, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cajun Pasta$18.00
Tagliatelle pasta, woodfired gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cajun cream sauce, bell pepper, onion, spinach, fried capers
Chicken Tenders$16.00
Three breaded-to-order tenders, French fries, coleslaw, choice of dipping sauce
Nachos$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
Restaurant banner

 

Roots Seasonal Cuisine

940 Northwest Pryor Road, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Smoke Brewing Company

209 Southeast Main Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Station 7 - Lake Lotawana - Hwy 7

9418 S MO Hwy 7, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Sahara Mediterranean Food - Lee's Summit

705 Southeast Melody Lane, Lake Lotawana

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
