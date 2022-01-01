Lees Summit restaurants you'll love
Third Street Social
123 SE 3rd Street, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Crispy Fried Brussels & Cauliflower
|$12.95
jalapeno aiolo, malt vinegar aioli
|Social Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
|$17.95
honey mustard, coleslaw, fries
Custard's Last Stand
308 SE 291 Hwy., Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Mini Specialty Concrete
|$5.19
A Mini Specialty Concrete is 12 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.
|3 1/2 Gallon Crystal Evening -Caramel/Cheese/Butter
|$33.99
3 1/2 Gallon Crystal Evening Popcorn Tin with Caramel/Cheese/Butter Popcorn.
|Medium Concrete
|$5.39
A Medium Concrete is a 16 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning vanilla frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.
Arcade Alley
316 SE Douglas, Lee Summit
|Popular items
|Bullfrog Bites
|$10.00
20 Tater Tots and Jalapenos Wrapped in Bacon with your choice of Queso or Ranch
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
4 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with your choice of Dipping Sauces and a Side
|Kid's Chicken Nuggets (4)
|$6.00
4 Chicken Nuggets served with your choice of a side and dipping sauces
Long-Bell Pizza Co.
3385 SW Fascination Dr., Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Garlic crust
|$15.00
16" signature crust, creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella, herbs
|O.G. 2.0 Burger
|$12.00
Two local beef smash patties, house-made pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato, "burger sauce", american cheese, on a toasted bun.
|Wings
|$14.00
One pound of our delicious wings, choose your sauce, and your dip
Marina 27 Steak and Seafood
22 A St, Lake lotawana
|Popular items
|Wedge
|$12.00
iceberg lettuce, housemade bleu cheese dressing, candied bacon, red onion & Peppadews
|Full Slab Ribs
|$33.00
|Oven Roasted Chicken
|$27.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Tavern
1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit
|Popular items
|Fish N Chips
|$21.95
fresh cod beer battered with Fries and Tarter sauce
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
Jicima slaw, queso fresco, chipotle cream and habanero salsa
|Nashville Hot Chx Sandwich
|$14.95
Buttermilk fried, pickles, jalapeno Aioli
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Chop Salad
|$9.95
Bacon, Olives, Tomatoes, Green Onion, Cucumbers, Feta & Romano Cheeses, Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Chicken-Fried Chicken
|$20.95
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
PIZZA • GRILL
Lakewood Local
811 NE Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit
|Popular items
|Pork Tenderloin
|$11.99
Hand-Breaded Panko Coated Tenderloin, Deep Fried to perfection. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Side of horseradish upon request.
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$13.99
Shaved sirloin topped with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese served with a side of As Jus.
|Pub Burger
|$11.99
Fresh Black Angus Ground Chuck, American Cheese, LTO
CHICKEN WINGS
Wing Studio
280 SW Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|5PC TENDERS
|$8.49
|Roll
|$0.59
|12PC TRADITIONAL
|$14.52
Sabor Latino
22 SW 3rd Street, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Honduran Tamal
|$4.99
Corn flour masa stuffed with rice, pork & vegetables, steamed inside of a plantain leaf.
|Platano Relleno
|$12.99
Ripe plantain with black beans, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream (add chicken 3)
|Soft Tacos
|$9.99
(3) Choice of Al Pastor (sweet & spicy
pork), Steak, Ground Beef, or Carnitas (shredded pork)
Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables
321 SE Main St, Lee's Summit
SALADS • SANDWICHES
El Potro Lee's Summit
210 sw Greenwich dr, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|(Ala) Crispy Taco
|$3.49
|(Ala) Soft Taco Ala
|$3.49
|Salsa to go 8 oz
|$1.25
Captains Sports Lounge - Lake Lotawana
27909 E. Colbern Rd., Lake Lotawana
|Popular items
|Cheese Bites
|$7.50
|Traditional Wings
|$14.50
|Fries
|$3.50
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
860 NW BLUE PARKWAY SUITE 101, LEE SUMMIT
|Popular items
|EVERYTHING TASTES BETTER IN DENVER
|$11.49
Ham, bacon, green pepper, red pepper, onion & cheddar cheese served w/ hash browns & english muffin
|BUTTERMILK PANCAKE
|$5.99
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrup.
|FRENCH TOAST BRIOCHE
|$8.99
Covered in powdered sugar served with a side of butter and syrup
Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Burger
|$11.00
1/2 lb burger on brioche bun, served with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
|The Jive Turkey
|$11.00
roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, monterey jack cheese, cranberry aioli, grilled sourdough
|Cluckers
|$12.00
buttermilk brined chicken tenders, hand breaded and fried, choice of dipping sauce, served with Wally's famous fries
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
506M SE MO 291 HWY, Lee's Summit
Red Door Woodfired Grill - Lee's Summit
2061 NW Lowenstein Dr, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Cajun Pasta
|$18.00
Tagliatelle pasta, woodfired gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cajun cream sauce, bell pepper, onion, spinach, fried capers
|Chicken Tenders
|$16.00
Three breaded-to-order tenders, French fries, coleslaw, choice of dipping sauce
|Nachos
|$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
Roots Seasonal Cuisine
940 Northwest Pryor Road, Lees Summit
Smoke Brewing Company
209 Southeast Main Street, Lees Summit
Station 7 - Lake Lotawana - Hwy 7
9418 S MO Hwy 7, Lees Summit
Sahara Mediterranean Food - Lee's Summit
705 Southeast Melody Lane, Lake Lotawana