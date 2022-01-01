Lees Summit seafood restaurants you'll love

Marina 27 Steak and Seafood image

 

Marina 27 Steak and Seafood

22 A St, Lake lotawana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wedge$12.00
iceberg lettuce, housemade bleu cheese dressing, candied bacon, red onion & Peppadews
Full Slab Ribs$33.00
Oven Roasted Chicken$27.00
More about Marina 27 Steak and Seafood
Pearl Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Tavern

1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Shrimp Platter$22.95
Panko crusted jumbo shrimp with Hushpuppies, Fries and Cocktail sauce
Fried Brussel Sprouts & Cauliflower$12.95
With Jalapeno Aioli and Malt Vinegar Aioli
Blue Crab Dip$15.95
Cream cheese and Blue crab with crispy naan bread
More about Pearl Tavern

