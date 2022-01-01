Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lees Summit

Lees Summit restaurants
Lees Summit restaurants that serve cake

Pearl Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Tavern

1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes Entree$32.95
Forbidden black rice, Broccoli and Tarter sauce
Crab Cake$16.95
Pan fried Maryland style with House tarter sauce
Crispy Crab Cake Sandwich$18.95
Panko crusted, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a Martin's potato roll
More about Pearl Tavern
Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit

Avg 4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$9.95
Candy Bar Cake$9.95
Semi-Sweet Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Cake, Crunchy Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate, Caramel, Fleur de Sel
Gooey Butter Cake$8.95
Yellow Cake, Baked Cream Cheese Custard, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
More about Summit Grill
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

El Potro Lee's Summit

210 sw Greenwich dr, Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Mango mousse cake$5.49
Tres Leches Cake$5.49
More about El Potro Lee's Summit

