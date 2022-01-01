Cake in Lees Summit
Lees Summit restaurants that serve cake
More about Pearl Tavern
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Tavern
1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit
|Crab Cakes Entree
|$32.95
Forbidden black rice, Broccoli and Tarter sauce
|Crab Cake
|$16.95
Pan fried Maryland style with House tarter sauce
|Crispy Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.95
Panko crusted, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a Martin's potato roll
More about Summit Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit
|Red Velvet Cake
|$9.95
|Candy Bar Cake
|$9.95
Semi-Sweet Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Cake, Crunchy Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate, Caramel, Fleur de Sel
|Gooey Butter Cake
|$8.95
Yellow Cake, Baked Cream Cheese Custard, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream