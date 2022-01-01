Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lees Summit

Lees Summit restaurants
Lees Summit restaurants that serve salmon

Third Street Social image

 

Third Street Social

123 SE 3rd Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Dip$14.95
house-smoked salmon, sauce gribiche, toasted focaccia
Stuffed Salmon$29.95
blue crab, brie cheese, lemon-thyme beurre blanc
Grilled Salmon$18.95
simply grilled or skillet-blackened. mashed Yukon gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, lemon-thyme burre blanc
More about Third Street Social
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

860 NW BLUE PARKWAY SUITE 101, LEE SUMMIT

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOUSE SMOKED SALMON$12.99
Dill creme fraiche, tomato, onion, capers, sunny side egg on Rye
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse

837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Great Salmon Caper$14.00
grilled salmon, dill caper aioli, red onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Pan Seared Salmon$19.00
pan seared salmon, citrus butter sauce, sweet corn and green onion risotto, green beans
More about Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
Pearl Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Tavern

1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Stuffed Salmon$27.95
Roasted mushrooms, Boursin cheese and Herb beurre blanc
Smoked Salmon Dip$14.95
House smoked salmon and Gribiche sauce with Melba toast
Atlantic Salmon$27.95
All fresh fish will be: Grilled or Blackened with Mash potatoes and Asparagus
More about Pearl Tavern
Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit

Avg 4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Salmon$8.95
Blackened Salmon Salad$18.95
Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Watermelon Radishes, Chipotle Chips
$Sub Salmon$2.00
More about Summit Grill
Lakewood Local image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lakewood Local

811 NE Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sandwich$13.99
Salmon Salad$16.99
Mix Greens tossed in Citrus Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Fresh Strawberries, Walnuts, Black Olives, Red Onion and Shred Mozzarella. Blacken Salmon with a dollop of Guacamole..
More about Lakewood Local

