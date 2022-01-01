Salmon in Lees Summit
Lees Summit restaurants that serve salmon
Third Street Social
123 SE 3rd Street, Lees Summit
|Smoked Salmon Dip
|$14.95
house-smoked salmon, sauce gribiche, toasted focaccia
|Stuffed Salmon
|$29.95
blue crab, brie cheese, lemon-thyme beurre blanc
|Grilled Salmon
|$18.95
simply grilled or skillet-blackened. mashed Yukon gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, lemon-thyme burre blanc
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
860 NW BLUE PARKWAY SUITE 101, LEE SUMMIT
|HOUSE SMOKED SALMON
|$12.99
Dill creme fraiche, tomato, onion, capers, sunny side egg on Rye
Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit
|The Great Salmon Caper
|$14.00
grilled salmon, dill caper aioli, red onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$19.00
pan seared salmon, citrus butter sauce, sweet corn and green onion risotto, green beans
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Tavern
1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit
|Mushroom Stuffed Salmon
|$27.95
Roasted mushrooms, Boursin cheese and Herb beurre blanc
|Smoked Salmon Dip
|$14.95
House smoked salmon and Gribiche sauce with Melba toast
|Atlantic Salmon
|$27.95
All fresh fish will be: Grilled or Blackened with Mash potatoes and Asparagus
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit
|Kids Grilled Salmon
|$8.95
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$18.95
Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Watermelon Radishes, Chipotle Chips
|$Sub Salmon
|$2.00
PIZZA • GRILL
Lakewood Local
811 NE Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit
|Salmon Sandwich
|$13.99
|Salmon Salad
|$16.99
Mix Greens tossed in Citrus Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Fresh Strawberries, Walnuts, Black Olives, Red Onion and Shred Mozzarella. Blacken Salmon with a dollop of Guacamole..