Lenexa restaurants you'll love

Go
Lenexa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lenexa

Lenexa's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Lenexa restaurants

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (1044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Fried Flavored$10.00
Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce
Charred Wings$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Build-A-Booga$10.50
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Red Door Woodfired Grill image

 

Red Door Woodfired Grill

15918 W. 88th Street, Lenexa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$10.00
Served with smoked green chile cheese
Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
Nachos$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Blue Moose image

 

Blue Moose

10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Blue Moose Burger$14.99
Black Angus ground beef served on a locally baked Farm to Market bun with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and onion. Choice of provolone, Swiss, cheddar, American, bleu cheese crumbles, traditional pepper jack, or extra spicy ghost pepper jack cheeses.
Original Wings
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
Charred Wings
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
More about Blue Moose
Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon image

 

Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon

19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CLASSIC SALAD$5.00
Harvest Blend lettuce, topped with an Italian Cheese blend, bacon bits and
pepperoni. Served with your favorite dressing.
MINI Lunch Pizza Meal$11.99
Your choice of up to 5 toppings
or any specialty served with a small classic
salad or 2 pieces of garlic toast and a drink.
MD Build Your Own$13.99
More about Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon
Zarda Bar-B-Q image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Zarda Bar-B-Q

11931 W 87th Street, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.99
Our classic french fries. Please let us know if you want us to drop the fries when you get here or make them as soon as possible. We will NOT make new fries for you if you choose ASAP.
Classic Sandwich Meal Deal$13.99
Beef, Ham, Turkey, or Sausage w/ Classic Side & Medium Drink
Average Joe Sandwich$10.49
Beef, melted provolone, topped with two onion rings on a toasted Roma bun. Available in regular or large.
More about Zarda Bar-B-Q
The Junction image

 

The Junction

12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dawg - Junction$8.00
Smoked Dawg topped with BBQ sauce, pulled pork, onion straws and drizzled with queso
Served with House BBQ Chips
The Original Q Rangoon - 4 pcs$7.50
House chopped meat, cream cheese stuffed in a wanton - Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
The Smoked Cobb$11.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, candy bacon and smoked chicke breast
More about The Junction
Grinders Stonewall image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grinders Stonewall

10240 Pflumm Rd., Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
7' Philly$10.50
Our Famous sandwich starts w/ a fresh baked amoroso roll from philly, Add grilled onion, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, white american or cheese- whiz.
Big House Fort Supreme-O$22.50
Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black olives & Mushrooms.
Jax Reuben$11.50
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.
More about Grinders Stonewall
Topp'd Pizza + Salads image

 

Topp'd Pizza + Salads

8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Topp'd Pizza + Salads
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

9329 HARBINGER ST, LENEXA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GO MAKE YOURSELF A DANG QUESADILLA$10.49
Quesadilla w/ chorizo, bacon, peppers & onion, scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, topped w/ salsa fresca & avocado-ranch
IGUANA HUEVO RANCHERO$11.99
2 fried corn tortillas, refried beans, chorizo, queso blanco, salsa fresca, green chili salsa, sriracha drizzle, 2 eggs your way & hash browns
I DON'T NORMALLY EAT HASH BROWNS, BUT WHEN I DO...$7.49
Shredded hash browns, chorizo, queso blanco, pico de gallo, avocado ranch
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Main pic

 

Side Pockets Lenexa

13320 W 87th st pkwy, Lenexa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Side Pockets Lenexa
Restaurant banner

 

Cosmo Burger - Lenexa City Market

17101 West 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cosmo Burger - Lenexa City Market
Restaurant banner

 

Blue Moose Bar & Grille - Lenexa REBUILDING

10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Blue Moose Bar & Grille - Lenexa REBUILDING

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lenexa

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Pretzels

Map

More near Lenexa to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston