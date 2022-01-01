Lenexa restaurants you'll love
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa
|Popular items
|Original Fried Flavored
|$10.00
Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce
|Charred Wings
|$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
|Build-A-Booga
|$10.50
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Red Door Woodfired Grill
15918 W. 88th Street, Lenexa
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$10.00
Served with smoked green chile cheese
|Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
|Nachos
|$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
More about Blue Moose
Blue Moose
10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa
|Popular items
|Blue Moose Burger
|$14.99
Black Angus ground beef served on a locally baked Farm to Market bun with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and onion. Choice of provolone, Swiss, cheddar, American, bleu cheese crumbles, traditional pepper jack, or extra spicy ghost pepper jack cheeses.
|Original Wings
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
|Charred Wings
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
More about Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon
Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon
19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa
|Popular items
|CLASSIC SALAD
|$5.00
Harvest Blend lettuce, topped with an Italian Cheese blend, bacon bits and
pepperoni. Served with your favorite dressing.
|MINI Lunch Pizza Meal
|$11.99
Your choice of up to 5 toppings
or any specialty served with a small classic
salad or 2 pieces of garlic toast and a drink.
|MD Build Your Own
|$13.99
More about Zarda Bar-B-Q
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Zarda Bar-B-Q
11931 W 87th Street, Lenexa
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.99
Our classic french fries. Please let us know if you want us to drop the fries when you get here or make them as soon as possible. We will NOT make new fries for you if you choose ASAP.
|Classic Sandwich Meal Deal
|$13.99
Beef, Ham, Turkey, or Sausage w/ Classic Side & Medium Drink
|Average Joe Sandwich
|$10.49
Beef, melted provolone, topped with two onion rings on a toasted Roma bun. Available in regular or large.
More about The Junction
The Junction
12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa
|Popular items
|Dawg - Junction
|$8.00
Smoked Dawg topped with BBQ sauce, pulled pork, onion straws and drizzled with queso
Served with House BBQ Chips
|The Original Q Rangoon - 4 pcs
|$7.50
House chopped meat, cream cheese stuffed in a wanton - Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
|The Smoked Cobb
|$11.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, candy bacon and smoked chicke breast
More about Grinders Stonewall
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grinders Stonewall
10240 Pflumm Rd., Lenexa
|Popular items
|7' Philly
|$10.50
Our Famous sandwich starts w/ a fresh baked amoroso roll from philly, Add grilled onion, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, white american or cheese- whiz.
|Big House Fort Supreme-O
|$22.50
Grinders "Rock-N-Red" sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black olives & Mushrooms.
|Jax Reuben
|$11.50
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
9329 HARBINGER ST, LENEXA
|Popular items
|GO MAKE YOURSELF A DANG QUESADILLA
|$10.49
Quesadilla w/ chorizo, bacon, peppers & onion, scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, topped w/ salsa fresca & avocado-ranch
|IGUANA HUEVO RANCHERO
|$11.99
2 fried corn tortillas, refried beans, chorizo, queso blanco, salsa fresca, green chili salsa, sriracha drizzle, 2 eggs your way & hash browns
|I DON'T NORMALLY EAT HASH BROWNS, BUT WHEN I DO...
|$7.49
Shredded hash browns, chorizo, queso blanco, pico de gallo, avocado ranch
More about Side Pockets Lenexa
Side Pockets Lenexa
13320 W 87th st pkwy, Lenexa
More about Cosmo Burger - Lenexa City Market
Cosmo Burger - Lenexa City Market
17101 West 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa
More about Blue Moose Bar & Grille - Lenexa REBUILDING
Blue Moose Bar & Grille - Lenexa REBUILDING
10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa