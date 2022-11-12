Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Sandwiches

Blue Moose - Lenexa

review star

No reviews yet

10064 Woodland Rd

Lenexa, KS 66220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Mac n Cheese
Blue Moose Burger
Stroud’s Spicy Hot Chicken Bites

APPETIZERS

Hummus

Hummus

$10.99

Served with cucumber, oven-roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, olive oil, and pita bread. Try it with just veggies for a gluten-free option.

Stroud’s Spicy Hot Chicken Bites

Stroud’s Spicy Hot Chicken Bites

$10.99

Crispy, boneless chicken pieces fried with Stroud’s famous breading. Tossed in mouth sizzling Stroud’s KC Spicy Hot Sauce (don’t worry, it doesn’t linger)! Served with ranch dressing.

Beef Sliders

Beef Sliders

$12.99

3 mini burgers smashed on our griddle with onions, pickles and American cheese. Served on freshly baked Farm to Market slider buns.

Chipotle Quesadillas

Chipotle Quesadillas

$12.99

Chipotle tortilla with a blend of 5 cheeses, pico de gallo, and chicken. Served with Chipotle Ranch and homemade salsa.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.99

A creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, melted Parmesan, and provolone cheese. Served with warm pita and tortilla chips.

Chips and Salsa

$2.99
Buffalo Chicken Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$13.99

One-pound of mouth-watering fried chicken wings tossed in Buffalo-style hot pepper sauce. Served with celery sticks and choice or bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Crispy fried potatoes topped with our pepper jack cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream and green onions

SALADS AND SOUPS

The Wedge

The Wedge

$12.99

A wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce topped with chopped bacon, Maytag bleu cheese, Fuji apples, scallions, golden raisins, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and roasted garlic ranch dressing.

Spicy Chicken Salad

Spicy Chicken Salad

$14.99

Chicken, peanuts, cilantro, crushed red peppers, mixed greens, and tortilla strips tossed with honey-lime mustard and topped with peanut dressing.

Keto Bowl

Keto Bowl

$15.49

Wood-grilled Angus beef Sirloin served over a hearty mix of cauliflower “rice”, garlic-roasted broccoli, wild mushrooms, local microgreens, house-made basil pesto, fresh kale, and toasted pistachios.

House Salad

House Salad

$11.99+

Mixed greens with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Spring Salad

Spring Salad

$11.99+

A bed of fresh spring mix with candied walnuts and dried cherries. Tossed in a champagne vinaigrette. GF

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.99+

Hearts of romaine and croutons, tossed in our traditional creamy dressing and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$13.99

Fresh spinach, tossed in bacon dijon vinaigrette, and topped with hard-boiled egg, pistachios, pickled red onions, bacon, and goat cheese.

Nick's House-made Veggie

$3.99+

SANDWICHES

Smoked Clubhouse Sandwich

Smoked Clubhouse Sandwich

$14.99

Ham, turkey, cheddar & provolone cheese, smoked in-house and stacked with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served on toasted wheat bread.

Blue Moose Burger

Blue Moose Burger

$14.99

Black Angus ground beef served on a locally baked Farm to Market bun with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and onion. Choice of provolone, Swiss, cheddar, American, bleu cheese crumbles, traditional pepper jack, or extra spicy ghost pepper jack cheeses.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Grilled fresh ground turkey topped with goat cheese and grilled onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles on a grilled bun.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Fried chicken tenders tossed in a Buffalo-style hot pepper sauce and wrapped in a chipotle tortilla with our 3-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, bacon, red onions, and bleu cheese dressing on the side.

Stroud’s Spicy Hot Chicken Sandwich

Stroud’s Spicy Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Breaded, boneless chicken breast dipped in our Stroud’s Spicy Hot sauce, topped with sweet pickle and mayonnaise on a toasted ciabatta bun.  Served with creamy coleslaw or your choice of sandwich side.

STONE FIRED THIN CRUST PIZZA

Classic Style

Classic Style

$13.99

Marinara, Italian sausage, pepperoni and three cheeses baked on our fresh homemade pizza crust

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$13.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red peppers, red onions and cilantro topped with five cheeses baked on our fresh homemade pizza crust 

The Greek

The Greek

$13.99

Creamy artichoke sauce topped with fresh baby spinach, kalamata olives, red onions, artichokes, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese

BYO Mac N Cheese

BYO Mac n Cheese

BYO Mac n Cheese

$12.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our award-winning 6 cheese sauce. Topped with garlic-buttered bread crumbs.

ENTREES

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Light and flaky white fish, beer-battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and lemon-caper aioli.

Chicken Piccatta

$14.99

Juicy wood-grilled chicken breasts served over angel hair pasta, with capers and sautéed mushrooms in a rich lemon butter sauce.

Chicken & Vegetable Curry

Chicken & Vegetable Curry

$14.99

Tender pieces of pan-seared chicken, zucchini, and carrots in a rich coconut curry sauce. Served with white rice and topped with toasted coconut, sesame seeds, and Thai peanut sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Four tenders marinated in buttermilk, hand-breaded, and lightly fried. Served with French fries and honey-lime mustard dressing.

Jammin’ Salmon

Jammin’ Salmon

$18.99

Fresh Atlantic Salmon blackened and grilled over live hickory & oak. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, chipotle rice, and black beans. 

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.99

2 soft corn tortillas filled with blackened and grilled cape capensis, chipotle mayonnaise.

Sirloin 8oz

Sirloin 8oz

$20.99

Grilled over live hickory and served with your choice of 2 sides.  8oz

Spicy Shrimp Pasta

Spicy Shrimp Pasta

$15.99

Sauteed Shrimp tossed with garlic, crushed red and black pepper seasoning, with butter and olive oil, with wine reduction, over Angel hair pasta with heirloom tomatoes garnished with fresh parsley and Parmesan Cheese.

Korean BBQ Pork Chop

Korean BBQ Pork Chop

$18.99

Hickory grilled bbq bone in pork chop topped with pineapple Pico de Gallo, over mashed potatoes and a teriyaki sautéed slaw

DESSERTS

Cheesecake For 2 (or 1)

Cheesecake For 2 (or 1)

$6.99
Chocolate Torte For 2 (or 1)

Chocolate Torte For 2 (or 1)

$6.99

Flourless chocolate torte topped with chocolate mousse & fresh raspberry sauce.

Choclate Chip Cookie

$2.00

KIDS

Kid Tender

Kid Tender

$8.95
Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$8.95
Kid Chicken Sandwich

Kid Chicken Sandwich

$8.95
Kid Mac

Kid Mac

$8.95
Kid Corn Dog

Kid Corn Dog

$8.95
Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kid Cheese Pizza

$8.95
Kid Pep Pizza

Kid Pep Pizza

$8.95
Kid Fish

Kid Fish

$9.45
Kid Steak

Kid Steak

$9.45
Kid Chicken Meal

Kid Chicken Meal

$9.45

SIDES

A la Chicken

$4.99

A La Salmon

$5.99

A La Shrimp

$5.99

A la Steak

$5.99

Black Beans

$2.49

Chipotle Rice

$2.49

Coleslaw

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

French Fries

$2.49

Fresh Fruit

$2.49

Grilled Asparagus

$2.49

Homemade Chips

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Rice Pilaf

$2.49

Side Mac and Cheese

$5.49

Steamed Broccoli

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

White Rice

$2.49

Dinner Roll

$1.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Blue Moose Bar & Grill prides itself on creative cuisine, exceptional service, and of course, a Big Blue Moose to make you smile! Every Tuesday join us for $15 wine bottles! We offer weekly happy hour food and drink specials every weekday between 3 to 6pm. Prefer to eat at home? Enjoy curbside pick up, carryout, or delivery. Order online! For more than 19 years, the Blue Moose brand has endeavored to be the finest upscale-casual restaurant in the neighborhood. We remain dedicated to providing a friendly staff who serves hand-crafted cocktails and delicious fare from our scratch menus!

Website

Location

10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa, KS 66220

Directions

Gallery
Blue Moose image
Blue Moose image
Blue Moose image
Blue Moose image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Rub BBQ - Located off Ridgeview Road and K-10
orange starNo Reviews
10512 S Ridgeview Rd. Olathe, KS 66061
View restaurantnext
Eggtc. - Shawnee
orange starNo Reviews
7182 Renner Road Shawnee, KS 66217
View restaurantnext
BB's Grill Olathe
orange starNo Reviews
1100 W. Santa Fe St. Olathe, KS 66061
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 22374 W. 66th St.
orange star4.2 • 1,016
22374 W. 66th St. Shawnee, KS 66226
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 12906 W. 87th St Pkwy
orange star4.3 • 1,044
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 13350 College Blvd
orange star4.3 • 807
13350 College Blvd Lenexa, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lenexa

Tanner's Bar & Grill - 12906 W. 87th St Pkwy
orange star4.3 • 1,044
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Grinders Stonewall
orange star4.3 • 653
10240 Pflumm Rd. Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Zarda Bar-B-Q - Lenexa
orange star4.3 • 478
11931 W 87th Street Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lenexa
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston